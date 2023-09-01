Lebih Jauh Tentang Kim Dong Wook: Daftar Film, Drama, dan Penghargaan yang Digondolnya

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Kim Dong Wook, aktor Korea Selatan, telah mengukir jejak sukses dalam industri hiburan dengan berbagai perannya dalam drama dan film.
Dikenal dengan kemampuan aktingnya yang impresif, Kim Dong Wook telah mengambil bagian dalam berbagai proyek yang mencakup berbagai genre, menunjukkan fleksibilitasnya sebagai seorang aktor sejati.
Berikut ini ialah sejumlah film dan drama yang pernah diperankannya sejak debut, dilansir dari AsianWiki.
Film
- Trade Your Love (2019)
- The Accidental Detective 2: In Action (2018)
- Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018)
- Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017)
- Three Summer Night (2015)
- The Concubine (2012)
- Countdown (2011)
- The Cat (2011)
- Romantic Heaven (2011)
- The Great Gift (SBS / 2011)
- Finding Mr. Destiny (2010)
- Happy Murderer (2010)
- Cafe Seoul (2009)
- Take Off (2009)
- Five Senses of Eros (2009)
- Living Together, Happy Together (2008)
- Lost and Found (2008)
- (2006)
- No Regret (2006)
- All For Love (2005)
- Flying Boys (2004)
- My Wife Is a Gangster 2 (2003)
- Tube (2003)
- Seoul (2002)
Drama Series
- Delightfully Deceitful (tvN / 2023)
- My Perfect Stranger (KBS2 / 2023)
- Shooting Stars (tvN / 2022)
- The King of Pigs (TVING / 2022)
- You Are My Spring (tvN / 2021)
- Find Me in Your Memory (MBC / 2020)
- Special Labor Inspector Mr. Jo(MBC / 2019)
- The Guest (OCN / 2018)
- Radiant Office (MBC / 2017)
- Riders: Catch Tomorrow (2015-2016)
- Cheo Yong 2: The Paranormal Detective (OCN / 2015)
- More Than a Maid (JTBC / 2014-2015)
- I Trusted Him (MBC / 2011)
- Like a Dandelion (MBC / 2010)
- Korean Ghost Stories (KBS2 / 2009)
- The Partner (KBS2 / 2009)
- Unstoppable Marriage (2007)
- Coffee Prince (MBC / 2007)
Video Musik
Selain beradu akting dalam drama dan film Dong Wook juga sempat beberapa kali menjadi model video klip musik. Berikut adalah daftarnya menurut Namu Wiki.
- Sogyumo Acasia Band - So Goodbye (2004)
- 8eight - (2007)
- Lee Jung - (2008)
- Yoon Ha - (2010)
- God - (2018)
Musikal
- On Air Season 2 (2008)
- Too Blonde (2009)
- Brother Was Brave (2015)
Penghargaan
- Grand Prize (Special Labor Inspector Mr. Jo) - 2019 MBC Drama Awards - December 30, 2019
- Best Actor (Special Labor Inspector Mr. Jo) - 2019 MBC Drama Awards - December 30, 2019
Pilihan editor: Kim Dong Wook Sampaikan Langsung Kabar Pernikahan Kepada Penggemar