Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Golden Globe Awards 2024, Terbanyak Diraih Barbie

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Nominasi Golden Globe Awards 2024 telah diumumkan dan Barbie mendominasi dengan mendapat 10 nominasi. Film karya Greta Gerwig ini menjadi film dengan nominasi terbanyak kedua dalam 81 tahun sejarah Golden Globe Awards, menyamai Cabaret (1972).

Film Succession meraih 9 nominasi dan Oppenheimer berada di posisi berikutnya dengan 8 nominasi, diikuti oleh Killers of the Flower Moon dan Poor Things dengan masing-masing tujuh nominasi. Netflix memimpin seluruh distributor film dengan total 13 nominasi, diikuti oleh Warner Bros. Pictures dengan 12 nominasi.

Baca Juga: 5 Film Live Action yang Tayang pada 2023

Barbie akan bersaing untuk kategori komedi atau musikal terbaik bersama Air, American Fiction, Poor Things, May December, dan The Holdovers. Sementara, Oppenheimer akan bersaing untuk mendapatkan hadiah drama teratas bersama dengan Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest dan Past Lives.



Nominasi Golden Globes 2024

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)

Maestro (Netflix)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Baca Juga: Margot Robbie Ungkap Produser Oppenheimer Sempat Minta Perilisan Barbie Diundur

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Best Motion Picture - Animated

The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall, France (Neon)

Fallen Leaves, Finland (Mubi)

Io Capitano, Italy (Pathe Distribution)

Past Lives, United States (A24)

Society of the Snow, Spain (Netflix)

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA (A24)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Director - Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach - Barbie

Tony McNamara - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Addicted to Romance - She Came to Me

Dance the Night - Barbie

I’m Just Ken - Barbie

Peaches - The Super Mario Bros. Move

Road to Freedom - Rustin

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

Iklan

Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Television Series - Drama

1923 (Paramount+)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Succession (HBO/Max)

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Helen Mirren - 1923

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Imelda Staunton - The Crown

Emma Stone - The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic West - The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Elle Fanning - The Great

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death

Juno Temple - Fargo

Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

Ali Wong - Beef

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm - Fargo

Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun - Beef

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

James Marsden - Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Alan Ruck - Succession

Alexander Skarsgard - Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

Golden Globe Awards ke-81 akan disiarkan langsung dari Beverly Hilton di CBS dan streaming di Paramount+ pada Minggu, 7 Januari 2024. Meskipun pembawa acaranya belum diumumkan, produser pemenang Emmy Glenn Weiss dan Ricky Kirshner akan berperan sebagai showrunner, dengan Weiss sebagai sutradaranya.

VARIETY | THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

Pilihan Editor: Michelle Yeoh Raih Aktris Terbaik di Golden Globe 2023 Lewat Film Everything Everywhere All at Once