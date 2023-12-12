Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Golden Globe Awards 2024, Terbanyak Diraih Barbie

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Nominasi Golden Globe Awards 2024 telah diumumkan dan Barbie mendominasi dengan mendapat 10 nominasi. Film karya Greta Gerwig ini menjadi film dengan nominasi terbanyak kedua dalam 81 tahun sejarah Golden Globe Awards, menyamai Cabaret (1972).
Film Succession meraih 9 nominasi dan Oppenheimer berada di posisi berikutnya dengan 8 nominasi, diikuti oleh Killers of the Flower Moon dan Poor Things dengan masing-masing tujuh nominasi. Netflix memimpin seluruh distributor film dengan total 13 nominasi, diikuti oleh Warner Bros. Pictures dengan 12 nominasi.
Barbie akan bersaing untuk kategori komedi atau musikal terbaik bersama Air, American Fiction, Poor Things, May December, dan The Holdovers. Sementara, Oppenheimer akan bersaing untuk mendapatkan hadiah drama teratas bersama dengan Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Anatomy of a Fall, The Zone of Interest dan Past Lives.
Nominasi Golden Globes 2024
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films)
Maestro (Netflix)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
American Fiction (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)
Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
Best Motion Picture - Animated
The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
Elemental (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Suzume (Crunchyroll / Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Wish (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures Releasing)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres Distribution)
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall, France (Neon)
Fallen Leaves, Finland (Mubi)
Io Capitano, Italy (Pathe Distribution)
Past Lives, United States (A24)
Society of the Snow, Spain (Netflix)
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom/USA (A24)
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Director - Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song - Past Lives
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach - Barbie
Tony McNamara - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song - Past Lives
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Addicted to Romance - She Came to Me
Dance the Night - Barbie
I’m Just Ken - Barbie
Peaches - The Super Mario Bros. Move
Road to Freedom - Rustin
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron
Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Television Series - Drama
1923 (Paramount+)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Succession (HBO/Max)
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
The Bear (FX)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Helen Mirren - 1923
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession
Imelda Staunton - The Crown
Emma Stone - The Curse
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Dominic West - The Crown
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Elle Fanning - The Great
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader - Barry
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough - Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death
Juno Temple - Fargo
Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers
Ali Wong - Beef
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin - Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm - Fargo
Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun - Beef
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Abby Elliott - The Bear
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
James Marsden - Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Alan Ruck - Succession
Alexander Skarsgard - Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais - Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah - Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock - Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer - Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes - Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer
Golden Globe Awards ke-81 akan disiarkan langsung dari Beverly Hilton di CBS dan streaming di Paramount+ pada Minggu, 7 Januari 2024. Meskipun pembawa acaranya belum diumumkan, produser pemenang Emmy Glenn Weiss dan Ricky Kirshner akan berperan sebagai showrunner, dengan Weiss sebagai sutradaranya.
