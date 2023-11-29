Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MAMA Awards 2023, NewJeans Raih 2 Daesang

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Mnet Asian Music Awards atau MAMA Awards 2023 hari kedua telah digelar pada Rabu, 29 November 2023 di Tokyo Dome, Jepang. Meski tidak hadir, NewJeans memenangkan 2 Daesang atau hadiah utama tahun ini, yaitu Artist of the Year dan Song of the Year untuk lagu Ditto.
Lagu Ditto menorehkan prestasi luar biasa dengan lebih dari 400 juta streaming dan mengamankan posisi teratas di Billboard 200 hanya dalam waktu satu tahun setelah debut mereka, mendominasi berbagai tangga lagu domestik.
Sementara itu, SEVENTEEN menerima Daesang Album of the Year untuk mini album FML. Total ada 4 Daesang, BTS telah menerimanya di MAMA Awards 2023 hari pertama pada Selasa, 28 November 2023.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang MAMA Awards 2023 (hari pertama dan kedua):
Daesang Awards
Artist of the Year : NewJeans
Song of the Year : NewJeans - Ditto
Album of the Year : Seventeen - FML
Worldwide Icon of the Year : BTS
Competitive Awards
Best Male Group : SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group : NewJeans
Best Male Artist : Jimin BTS
Best Female Artist : Jisoo BLACKPINK
Best Dance Performance - Male Group : SEVENTEEN - Super
Best Dance Performance - Female Group : NewJeans
Best Dance Performance - Female Solo : Jisoo BLACKPINK
Best Dance Performance - Male Solo : Jungkook BTS - Seven (feat. Latto)
Best Vocal Performance - Solo : Parc Jae Jung
Best Vocal Performance - Group : AKMU
Best Collaboration : Jungkook BTS - Seven (feat. Latto)
Best New Male Artist : ZEROBASEONE
Best New Female Artist : tripleS
Best OST : BTS - The Planet ('Bastion' OST)
Best HipHop & Urban Music : Agust D atau Suga BTS - People Pt. 2
Best Music Video : Jisoo BLACKPINK - Flower
Bibigo Culture and Style:| Street Woman Fighter 2
Favorite New Artist : RIIZE
Favorite Asian Male Group : INI
Inspiring Achievement : TVXQ
Galaxy Neo Flip Artist : TREASURE
Favorite International Artist : Yoshiki
Favorite New Artist : ZEROBASEONE
Favorite Asian Female Group : Kep1er
Favourite Dance Performance - Male Group : TREASURE
Favourite Dance Performance - Female Group : LE SSERAFIM
Favourite Global Performer - Female Group : (G)I-DLE
Favourite Global Performer - Male Group : ATEEZ
Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10
TXT
BTS
ZEROBASEONE
ENHYPEN
Lim Young Woong
ATEEZ
NCT Dream
Stray Kids
Seventeen
TWICE
