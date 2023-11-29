Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MAMA Awards 2023, NewJeans Raih 2 Daesang

Reporter

Editor

Marvela

image-gnews
NewJeans. Foto: Instagram/@newjeans_official
NewJeans. Foto: Instagram/@newjeans_official
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Mnet Asian Music Awards atau MAMA Awards 2023 hari kedua telah digelar pada Rabu, 29 November 2023 di Tokyo Dome, Jepang. Meski tidak hadir, NewJeans memenangkan 2 Daesang atau hadiah utama tahun ini, yaitu Artist of the Year dan Song of the Year untuk lagu Ditto.

Lagu Ditto menorehkan prestasi luar biasa dengan lebih dari 400 juta streaming dan mengamankan posisi teratas di Billboard 200 hanya dalam waktu satu tahun setelah debut mereka, mendominasi berbagai tangga lagu domestik. 

Baca Juga:

SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, dan Stray Kids akan Tampil di Golden Disc Awards 2024 Jakarta

Sementara itu, SEVENTEEN menerima Daesang Album of the Year untuk mini album FML. Total ada 4 Daesang, BTS telah menerimanya di MAMA Awards 2023 hari pertama pada Selasa, 28 November 2023.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang MAMA Awards 2023 (hari pertama dan kedua):

Daesang Awards

Baca Juga:

RIIZE di MAMA Awards 2023, Raih Best New Artist hingga Kritik Penampilan

Artist of the Year : NewJeans
Song of the Year : NewJeans - Ditto
Album of the Year : Seventeen - FML
Worldwide Icon of the Year : BTS

Competitive Awards

Best Male Group : SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group : NewJeans
Best Male Artist : Jimin BTS
Best Female Artist : Jisoo BLACKPINK
Best Dance Performance - Male Group : SEVENTEEN - Super
Best Dance Performance - Female Group : NewJeans
Best Dance Performance - Female Solo : Jisoo BLACKPINK
Best Dance Performance - Male Solo : Jungkook BTS - Seven (feat. Latto)
Best Vocal Performance - Solo : Parc Jae Jung
Best Vocal Performance - Group : AKMU
Best Collaboration : Jungkook BTS - Seven (feat. Latto)
Best New Male Artist : ZEROBASEONE
Best New Female Artist : tripleS
Best OST : BTS - The Planet ('Bastion' OST)
Best HipHop & Urban Music : Agust D atau Suga BTS - People Pt. 2
Best Music Video : Jisoo BLACKPINK - Flower

Bibigo Culture and Style:| Street Woman Fighter 2
Favorite New Artist : RIIZE
Favorite Asian Male Group : INI
Inspiring Achievement : TVXQ
Galaxy Neo Flip Artist : TREASURE
Favorite International Artist : Yoshiki
Favorite New Artist : ZEROBASEONE
Favorite Asian Female Group : Kep1er
Favourite Dance Performance - Male Group : TREASURE
Favourite Dance Performance - Female Group : LE SSERAFIM
Favourite Global Performer - Female Group : (G)I-DLE
Favourite Global Performer - Male Group : ATEEZ

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10

TXT
BTS
ZEROBASEONE
ENHYPEN
Lim Young Woong
ATEEZ
NCT Dream
Stray Kids
Seventeen
TWICE

SOOMPI | ALLKPOP

Pilihan Editor: MAMA Awards 2023 akan Digelar di Tokyo Dome, Ini Alasannya

Berita Selanjutnya

BTOB. Istagram.com/@cube_official_btob
MAMA Awards 2023MAMA AwardsMAMA 2023NewJeansDaesang

SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, dan Stray Kids akan Tampil di Golden Disc Awards 2024 Jakarta

13 jam lalu

SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, dan Stray Kids akan tampil di Golden Disc Awards ke-38 di Jakarta International Stadium, pada 6 Januari 2024. Foto: Instagram/@nicevents.id
SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, dan Stray Kids akan Tampil di Golden Disc Awards 2024 Jakarta

SEVENTEEN, NewJeans, dan Stray Kids menjadi line up fase pertama Golden Disc Awards ke-38 di Jakarta pada 6 Januari 2024.


RIIZE di MAMA Awards 2023, Raih Best New Artist hingga Kritik Penampilan

23 jam lalu

RIIZE di MAMA Awards 2023. Instagram.com/@mnet_mama
RIIZE di MAMA Awards 2023, Raih Best New Artist hingga Kritik Penampilan

RIIZE melakukan debut di karpet merah acara penghargaan K-Pop terbesar itu


Daftar Pemenang MAMA Awards 2023 Hari Pertama, BTS Raih Daesang

1 hari lalu

Jungkook ketika mewakili BTS menerima penghargaan utama atau Daesang, Samsung Galaxy Worldwide Icon of the Year di MAMA Awards 2023, Selasa, 28 November 2023. Foto: MAMA Awards
Daftar Pemenang MAMA Awards 2023 Hari Pertama, BTS Raih Daesang

MAMA Awards 2023 Hari Pertama mengumumkan pemenang 8 kategori, termasuk Worldwide Icon of the Year (Daesang) yang masih dipertahankan BTS.


NewJeans Terpilih Sebagai Top Global K-Pop Artist di Billboard Music Awards 2023

6 hari lalu

NewJeans. Foto: Instagram/@newjeans_official
NewJeans Terpilih Sebagai Top Global K-Pop Artist di Billboard Music Awards 2023

Berhasil memenangkan kategori baru untuk K-Pop di ajang tersebut, member NewJeans memberikan sambutan kemenangan dan penampilan spesial mereka.


Diduga Abaikan Pendidikan Anggota NewJeans, Agensi Angkat Bicara

6 hari lalu

NewJeans. Foto: Instagram/@newjeans_official
Diduga Abaikan Pendidikan Anggota NewJeans, Agensi Angkat Bicara

Agensi ADOR mengklarifikasi tentang kontroversi pendidikan para anggota NewJeans yang diduga dihalangi dan diabaikan.


Hybe Naungi Girl Group K-Pop NewJeans, Berikut Profilnya

13 hari lalu

NewJeans. Instagram.com/@newjeans_official
Hybe Naungi Girl Group K-Pop NewJeans, Berikut Profilnya

Hybe Co dikabarkan melakukan ekspansi pasar musik ke Latin dengan mengakuisisi Extile Content. Hybe Co sendiri membawahi banyak girl group K-Pop.


MAMA Awards 2023 Diadakan di Tokyo Dome, Simak Asal-usul Acara Penghargaan Itu

16 hari lalu

MAMA Awards 2023. Foto: Instagram/@mnet_mama
MAMA Awards 2023 Diadakan di Tokyo Dome, Simak Asal-usul Acara Penghargaan Itu

Mnet Asian Music Awards atau MAMA Awards akan diadakan di Tokyo Dome pada 28-29 November 2023


MAMA Awards 2023 akan Digelar di Tokyo Dome, Ini Alasannya

20 hari lalu

MAMA Awards 2023. Foto: Instagram/@mnet_mama
MAMA Awards 2023 akan Digelar di Tokyo Dome, Ini Alasannya

MAMA Awards akan diadakan di Tokyo Dome untuk pertama kalinya tahun ini. Penyelenggara berencana untuk meningkatkan pertunjukan berskala besar.


Netizen Desak Boikot Kolaborasi NewJeans dan McDonald's

20 hari lalu

NewJeans. Instagram.com/@newjeans_official
Netizen Desak Boikot Kolaborasi NewJeans dan McDonald's

Netizen mengajak publik boikot produk kolaborasi NewJeans dan McDonald's sejak restoran cepat saji ini memberikan makanan gratis ke tentara Israel.


Nominasi MAMA 2023 Jungkook, V dan Jimin Bersaing untuk Best Male Artist

41 hari lalu

MAMA 2023. Instagram.com/@mnet_mama
Nominasi MAMA 2023 Jungkook, V dan Jimin Bersaing untuk Best Male Artist

Salah satu syarat masuk dalam nominasi MAMA 2023 adalah karya musik yang dirilis antara 22 Oktober 2022 hingga 30 September 2023