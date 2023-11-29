Daftar Lengkap Pemenang MAMA Awards 2023, NewJeans Raih 2 Daesang

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Mnet Asian Music Awards atau MAMA Awards 2023 hari kedua telah digelar pada Rabu, 29 November 2023 di Tokyo Dome, Jepang. Meski tidak hadir, NewJeans memenangkan 2 Daesang atau hadiah utama tahun ini, yaitu Artist of the Year dan Song of the Year untuk lagu Ditto.

Lagu Ditto menorehkan prestasi luar biasa dengan lebih dari 400 juta streaming dan mengamankan posisi teratas di Billboard 200 hanya dalam waktu satu tahun setelah debut mereka, mendominasi berbagai tangga lagu domestik.

Sementara itu, SEVENTEEN menerima Daesang Album of the Year untuk mini album FML. Total ada 4 Daesang, BTS telah menerimanya di MAMA Awards 2023 hari pertama pada Selasa, 28 November 2023.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang MAMA Awards 2023 (hari pertama dan kedua):

Daesang Awards

Artist of the Year : NewJeans

Song of the Year : NewJeans - Ditto

Album of the Year : Seventeen - FML

Worldwide Icon of the Year : BTS



Competitive Awards

Best Male Group : SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group : NewJeans

Best Male Artist : Jimin BTS

Best Female Artist : Jisoo BLACKPINK

Best Dance Performance - Male Group : SEVENTEEN - Super

Best Dance Performance - Female Group : NewJeans

Best Dance Performance - Female Solo : Jisoo BLACKPINK

Best Dance Performance - Male Solo : Jungkook BTS - Seven (feat. Latto)

Best Vocal Performance - Solo : Parc Jae Jung

Best Vocal Performance - Group : AKMU

Best Collaboration : Jungkook BTS - Seven (feat. Latto)

Best New Male Artist : ZEROBASEONE

Best New Female Artist : tripleS

Best OST : BTS - The Planet ('Bastion' OST)

Best HipHop & Urban Music : Agust D atau Suga BTS - People Pt. 2

Best Music Video : Jisoo BLACKPINK - Flower

Bibigo Culture and Style:| Street Woman Fighter 2

Favorite New Artist : RIIZE

Favorite Asian Male Group : INI

Inspiring Achievement : TVXQ

Galaxy Neo Flip Artist : TREASURE

Favorite International Artist : Yoshiki

Favorite New Artist : ZEROBASEONE

Favorite Asian Female Group : Kep1er

Favourite Dance Performance - Male Group : TREASURE

Favourite Dance Performance - Female Group : LE SSERAFIM

Favourite Global Performer - Female Group : (G)I-DLE

Favourite Global Performer - Male Group : ATEEZ

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10

TXT

BTS

ZEROBASEONE

ENHYPEN

Lim Young Woong

ATEEZ

NCT Dream

Stray Kids

Seventeen

TWICE

