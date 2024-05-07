Daftar Pemenang Baeksang Arts Awards 2024, Moving Raih Daesang

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 telah mengumumkan seluruh pemenang penghargaan tahun ini pada Selasa, 7 Mei 2024 di COEX, Seoul, Korea Selatan. Ajang penghargaan bergensi ini sebagai perayaan untuk pencapaian acara televisi, program OTT, dan film lokal yang tayang atau dirilis antara 1 April 2023 hingga 31 Maret 2024.

Drama Korea Moving meraih hadiah utama atau Daesang di Baeksang Arts Awards 2024. Tahun lalu, Moving memecahkan rekor sebagai serial original Korea yang paling banyak ditonton di Disney+ Hotstar secara global dan Hulu di Amerika Serikat.

Film Exhuma yang meraih nominasi terbanyak tahun ini, berhasil memenangkan empat dari delapan kategori. Pemainnya, Kim Go Eun menang sebagai Best Actress atau Aktris Terbaik dan Lee Do Hyun menang Best New Actor atau Aktor Pendatang Baru Terbaik, keduanya untuk kategori film.

Untuk Drama Terbaik dan Film Terbaik, masing-masing dimenangkan oleh My Dearest dan 12.12: The Day.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Baeksang Arts Awards 2024:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Moving

TV

Best Drama: My Dearest

Best Actor: Namgoong Min (My Dearest)

Best Actress: Honey Lee (Knight Flower)

Best Supporting Actor: Ahn Jae Hong (Mask Girl)

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran (Mask Girl)

Best New Actor: Lee Jung Ha (Moving)

Best New Actress: Yoo Na (The Kidnapping Day)

Best Variety Show: Adventure by Accident 2

Best Educational Show: Japanese Person Ozawa

Best Director: Han Dong Wook (The Worst of Evil)

Best Screenplay: Kang Full (Moving)

Best Technical Direction: Kim Dong Shik, Im Wan Ho (Whales and I - camera)

Best Male Entertainer: Na Young Suk

Best Female Entertainer: Hong Jin Kyung

FILM

Best Film: 12.12: The Day

Best Actor: Hwang Jung Min (12.12: The Day)

Best Actress: Kim Go Eun (Exhuma)

Best Supporting Actor: Kim Jong Soo (Smugglers)

Best Supporting Actress: Lee Sang Hee (My Name is Loh Kiwan)

Best New Actor: Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma)

Best New Actress: BIBI (Hopeless)

Best Director: Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)

Best New Director: Lee Jung Hong (A Wild Roomer)

Best Scenario: Yoo Jae Sun (Sleep)

Best Technical Direction: Kim Byung In (Exhuma - audio)

Gucci Impact Award: The Dream Songs

Male Popularity Award: Kim Soo Hyun

Female Popularity Award: Yujin IVE

