Daftar Nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2024, Shogun Mendominasi

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Television Academy telah resmi mengumumkan nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 pada Rabu, 17 Juli 2024 di Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat. Dalam gelaran Emmy Awards ke-76 ini, serial Shogun mendominasi dengan memperoleh 25 nominasi.

"Televisi menyajikan kisah-kisah yang menghubungkan kita, mengangkat kita, menantang kita, dan selalu menghibur kita. Hari ini, saya merasa terhormat untuk merayakan karya luar biasa dari komunitas kreatif kami yang sangat berbakat dan pekerja keras," kata Ketua Television Academy Cris Abrego dalam siaran persnya. "Nominasi Emmy ini adalah bukti kontribusi mereka dan menyoroti program luar biasa yang telah mencapai puncak tahun luar biasa di TV."

Serial The Bear mencetak rekor baru untuk nominasi kategori Komedi, dengan total 23 nominasi (sebelumnya dipegang oleh 30 Rock dengan 22 nominasi pada 2009). Nominasi terbanyak berikutnya diraih oleh Only Murders in the Building (21), True Detective: Night Country (19) dan The Crown (18).

Secara keseluruhan, Netflix memimpin semua nominasi dengan total 107 nominasi (di 35 program), diikuti oleh FX dengan 93 (9 program), HBO dengan 91 (29 program) dan Apple TV+ dengan 72 (16 program). The Walt Disney Co. mencakup serial dan proyek di FX, ABC, Hulu, serta Disney+, sehingga jika ditotal mereka mencatatkan jumlah nominasi Emmy sebanyak 183.



Nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2024





Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)

Dominic West (The Crown, Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)

Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)

Hacks (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)

Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)

Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)

Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)

Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)

Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)

Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)

Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)

Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)

Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)

Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)

Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)

Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)

Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)

Syarat untuk masuk ke dalam nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 adalah program televisi yang ditayangkan antara 1 Juni 2023 dan 31 Mei 2024. Untuk mengetahui daftar lengkap seluruh nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards ke-76, bisa diakses melalui emmys.com.

Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 akan disiarkan langsung dari Peacock Theater di Los Angeles pada Ahad, 15 September 2024. Pembawa acara untuk Primetime Emmy Awards belum ditentukan, tetapi Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, dan Jeannae Rouzan-Clay akan menjadi produser eksekutif acara tersebut untuk tahun kedua berturut-turut.

THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER | VARIETY

