Deretan Penerima KBS Drama Awards 2023, Goryeo-Khitan War dan Oasis Mendapat 7 Penghargaan

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - KBS Drama Awards diadakan pada 31 Desember 2023. Daesang atau Grand Prize diberikan kepada aktor Choi Soo Jong atas penampilannya dalam drama Korea Goryeo-Khitan War. Drama Oasis dan Goryeo-Khitan War masing-masing mendapat tujuh penghargaan.

Berikut adalah daftar lengkap penerima penghargaan, dikutip dari Soompi:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Choi Soo Jong (Goryeo-Khitan War)

Top Excellence Award (Aktris): Uee (Live Your Own Life)

Top Excellence Award (Aktor): Kim Dong Jun (Khitan War), Rowoon (The Matchmakers)

Excellence Award – Miniseries (Aktris): Seol In Ah (Oasis), Cho Yi Hyun (The Matchmakers)

Excellence Award – Miniseries (Aktor): Jang Dong Yoon (Oasis)

Excellence Award – Drama Long-Form (Aktris): Baek Jin Hee (The Real Has Come!)

Excellence Award – Drama Long-Form (Aktor): Ji Seung Hyun (Goryeo-Khitan War), Ha Jun (Live Your Own Life)

Best Couple Award: Jang Dong Yoon dan Seol In Ah (Oasis), Ahn Jae Hyun dan Baek Jin Hee (The Real Has Come!), Ha Jun dan Uee (Live Your Own Life), Rowoon dan Cho Yi Hyun (The Matchmakers), Choi Soo Jong dan Kim Dong Jun (Goryeo-Khitan War)

Popularity Award (Aktris): Seol In Ah, Uee, Cho Yi Hyun

Popularity Award (Aktor): Rowoon (The Matchmakers), Ahn Jae Hyun (The Real Has Come!), Lee Sang Yeob (My Lovely Boxer), Ji Seung Hyun (Khitan War)

Excellence Award – Drama Harian (Aktris): Nam Sang Ji (Unpredictable Family), Choi Yoon Young (Woman in a Veil)

Iklan

Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Excellence Award – Drama Harian (Aktor): Seo Jun Young (Apple of My Eye), Lee Si Kang (The Elegant Empire)

Best Supporting Actress: Kang Kyung Hun (Oasis)

2023 KBS Drama Special: Behind the Shadows

Best Supporting Actor: Kim Myung Soo (Oasis), Lee Won Jong (Goryeo-Khitan War), Jo Han Chul (The Matchmakers)

Penulis Terbaik: Lee Jung Woo (Goryeo-Khitan War)

Drama Special/TV Cinema Award (Aktris): Chae Won Bin (2023 KBS Drama Special – Love Attack), Hong Seung Hee (2023 KBS Drama Special – Behind the Shadows)

Drama Special/TV Cinema Award (Aktor): Lee Jae Won (No Path Back)

Best New Actress: Seo Ji Hye (My Perfect Stranger)

Best New Actor: Lee Won Jung (My Perfect Stranger), Choo Young Woo (Oasis)

Best Child Actress: Kim Si Eun (Apple of My Eye)

Best Child Actor: Moon Woo Jin (2023 KBS Drama Special – Dog Days of Summer)

Pilihan Editor: Profil Choi Soo Jong, Penerima Daesang KBS Drama Awards 2023