Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Lagu Freedom Milik Beyonce Jadi Lagu Kampanye Kamala Harris di Pilpres AS, Simak Liriknya

Reporter

Editor

S. Dian Andryanto

image-gnews
Penampilan Beyonce saat membawakan lagu
Penampilan Beyonce saat membawakan lagu "Freedom" di atas panggung BET Awards 2016 di Los Angeles, California, 26 Juni 2016. Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Calon Presiden Amerika Serikat Kamala Harris menyampaikan pesan melalui sebuah lagu dalam penampilan publik resmi pertamanya sebagai kandidat presiden. Pada Senin, 22 Juli, hanya sehari setelah Presiden Joe Biden mengundurkan diri dari pencalonan dan mendukungnya sebagai capres dari Partai Demokrat. 

Penampilan Kamala Harris di markas besar kampanyenya di Delaware diiringi oleh lagu Freedom, sebuah lagu populer dari Beyonce yang rilis 2016.

Baca juga:

Kamala Harris Desak Netanyahu Gencatan Senjata di Gaza: Saya Tak Akan Diam

Kamala Harris disebut telah mendapatkan izin dari Beyonce untuk menggunakan lagu Freedom selama kampanye presiden. Calon Presiden AS itu menggunakan lagu tersebut saat menghadiri rapat staf kampanye pada Senin, 22 Juli 2024.

Menurut sumber yang dilaporkan oleh CNN pada hari yang sama, tim Kamala Harris telah memperoleh persetujuan dari perwakilan Beyonce untuk menggunakan lagu tersebut dalam kampanye Pilpres AS 2024.

Lirik lagu Freedom milik Beyonce

Baca juga:

Beyonce Izinkan Kamala Harris Gunakan Lagu Freedom untuk Kampanye Pilpres AS

Tryna rain, tryna rain on the thunder
Tell the storm I'm new
I'm a wall, come and march on the regular
Painting white flags blue

Lord forgive me, I've been running
Running blind in truth
I'ma rain, I'ma rain on this bitter love
Tell the sweet I'm new

I'm telling these tears, Go and fall away, fall away
May the last one burn into flames

Freedom! Freedom! I can't move
Freedom, cut me loose!

Singin', freedom! Freedom! Where are you?\
Cause I need freedom too!

I break chains all by myself
Won't let my freedom rot in hell
Hey! I'ma keep running
Cause a winner don't quit on themselves

I'ma wade, I'ma wave through the waters
Tell the tide, Don't move
I'ma riot, I'ma riot through your borders
Call me bulletproof

Lord forgive me, I've been runnin'
Runnin' blind in truth
I'ma wade, I'ma wave through your shallow love
Tell the deep I'm new

I'm telling these tears, Go and fall away, fall away
May the last one burn into flames

Freedom! Freedom! I can't move
Freedom, cut me loose!

Singin', freedom! Freedom! Where are you?
Cause I need freedom too!

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

I break chains all by myself
Won't let my freedom rot in hell
Hey! I'ma keep running
Cause a winner don't quit on themselves

Ten Hail Marys, I meditate for practice
Channel 9 news tell me I'm movin' backwards
Eight blocks left, death is around the corner
Seven misleadin' statements 'bout my persona
Six headlights wavin' in my direction
Five-O askin' me what's in my possession

Yeah I keep runnin', jump in the aqueducts
Fire hydrants and hazardous
Smoke alarms on the back of us
But mama don't cry for me, ride for me

Try for me, live for me
Breathe for me, sing for me
Honestly guidin' me

I could be more than I gotta be
Stole from me, lied to me, nation hypocrisy

Code on me, drive on me
Wicked, my spirit inspired me
Like yeah, open correctional gates in higher desert

Yeah, open our mind as we cast away oppression
Yeah, open the streets and watch our beliefs

And when they carve my name inside the concrete
I pray it forever reads

Freedom! Freedom! I can't move
Freedom, cut me loose!

Singin', freedom! Freedom! Where are you?
Cause I need freedom too!

I break chains all by myself
Won't let my freedom rot in hell
Hey! I'ma keep running
Cause a winner don't quit on themselves

What you want from me?
Is it truth you seek? Oh father can you hear me?

What you want from me?
Is it truth you seek? Oh father can you hear me?
Hear me out

I had my ups and downs, but I always find the inner strength to cool myself off. I was served lemons, but I made lemonade

Pilihan Editor: Beyonce Izinkan Kamala Harris Gunakan Lagu Freedom untuk Kampanye Pilpres AS

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Pamungkas/Spotify
Kamala HarrisBeyonceFreedom Presiden Amerika SerikatPresiden ASPilpres AS

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Kamala Harris Desak Netanyahu Gencatan Senjata di Gaza: Saya Tak Akan Diam

4 jam lalu

Wakil Presiden AS Kamala Harris, menyampaikan sambutan kepada tim Juara National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) putri dan putra di Halaman Selatan Gedung Putih, Washington, AS. , 22 Juli 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Kamala Harris Desak Netanyahu Gencatan Senjata di Gaza: Saya Tak Akan Diam

Kamala Harris diprediksi bakal lebih keras terhadap Israel dibandingkan Joe Biden.


Beyonce Izinkan Kamala Harris Gunakan Lagu Freedom untuk Kampanye Pilpres AS

4 jam lalu

Beyonce mengenakan setelan Balmain saat menunjukkan dukungannya untuk calon presiden Joe Biden dan pasangannya, Kamala Harris, di pemilihan umum 2020. (Instagram/@beyonce)
Beyonce Izinkan Kamala Harris Gunakan Lagu Freedom untuk Kampanye Pilpres AS

Calon Presiden Amerika Serikat Kamala Harris disebut telah mendapatkan izin dari Beyonce untuk menggunakan lagu Freedom selama kampanye Pilpres AS.


10 Prediksi di Serial The Simpsons yang Jadi Kenyataan

14 jam lalu

Karakter Lisa Simpson versi masa depan dalam episode Bart To The Future yang dirilis pada tahun 2000 dan Wakil Presiden AS Kamala Harris saat pelantikannya pada tahun 2021. Foto: Disney,X/Al Jean
10 Prediksi di Serial The Simpsons yang Jadi Kenyataan

Serial animasi The Simpsons sering disorot karena beberapa adegannya yang menjadi kenyataan, sehingga disebut sebagai serial prediksi.


Fox News Ajukan Diri Jadi Tuan Rumah Debat Capres Trump-Harris

19 jam lalu

Judul berita tentang kesehatan Presiden AS Joe Biden ditampilkan di kantor pusat Fox News di New York City, AS, 4 Maret 2023. Reuters
Fox News Ajukan Diri Jadi Tuan Rumah Debat Capres Trump-Harris

Fox News berkata telah mengirimkan surat undangan resmi kepada tim kampanye Donald Trump dan Kamala Harris untuk debat capres pada September 2024.


Kamala Harris Tak Hadiri Pidato Netanyahu di Kongres AS, Pilih ke Acara Lain

23 jam lalu

Massa pro-Palestina melakukan protes saat Perdana Menteri Israel Benjamin Netanyahu lakukan pidato pada pertemuan gabungan Kongres di Capitol Hill, di Washington, AS, 24 Juli 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
Kamala Harris Tak Hadiri Pidato Netanyahu di Kongres AS, Pilih ke Acara Lain

Pidato PM Israel Benjamin Netanyahu di Kongres AS diwarnai unjuk rasa. Kamala Harris dan sejumlah anggota Partai Demokrat juga tak hadir.


Kamala Harris Nyapres, Berikut Beberapa Kendala Harus Dihadapinya

1 hari lalu

Wakil Presiden AS Kamala Harris berbicara di markas besar Kampanye Kepresidenannya di Wilmington, DE, AS, 22 Juli 2024. Kamala Harris tampil perdana sejak Joe Biden keluar dari pemilihan presiden dan mendukungnya. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
Kamala Harris Nyapres, Berikut Beberapa Kendala Harus Dihadapinya

Jalan Kamala Harris menuju pencalonan sebagai Presiden Amerika Serikat tak mulus. Meski mendapat dukungan Joe Biden, ada beberapa kendala dihadapannya


Kamala Harris Tuai Dukungan Hillary Clinton di Pilpres AS, Berikut Profil Dua Sosok Perempuan Berpengaruh Ini

1 hari lalu

Kamala Harris Tuai Dukungan Hillary Clinton di Pilpres AS, Berikut Profil Dua Sosok Perempuan Berpengaruh Ini

Wakil Presiden Kamala Harris disebut punya kans menang melawan kandidat dari Partai Republik Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton dukung Kamala Harris.


Kampanye Pertama Kamala Harris: Jalan Berliku Sempat Diragukan Elit Demokrat

1 hari lalu

Kampanye Pertama Kamala Harris: Jalan Berliku Sempat Diragukan Elit Demokrat

Kamala Harris telah melaksanakan kampanye pertama sebagai calon presiden. Meski mendapat banyak dukungan, ia belum menjadi calon resmi dari Demokrat.


Lisa Simpson Role Model Kamala Harris? Ihwal Presiden Wanita Pertama AS Hingga Outfit yang Mirip

1 hari lalu

Karakter Lisa Simpson versi masa depan dalam episode Bart To The Future yang dirilis pada tahun 2000 dan Wakil Presiden AS Kamala Harris saat pelantikannya pada tahun 2021. Foto: Disney,X/Al Jean
Lisa Simpson Role Model Kamala Harris? Ihwal Presiden Wanita Pertama AS Hingga Outfit yang Mirip

Serial The Simpsons menunjukkan prediksi yang jadi sorotan, kemiripan tokoh Lisa Simpson dengan Wakil Presiden Kamala Harris yang bakal maju Capres.


Kanselir Jerman Puji Kamala Harris, Prediksi Bisa Menangkan Pilpres AS

1 hari lalu

Kanselir Jerman Puji Kamala Harris, Prediksi Bisa Menangkan Pilpres AS

Kanselir Jerman Olaf Scholz memuji Wakil Presiden AS Kamala Harris sebagai politikus yang "kompeten dan berpengalaman".