Lagu Freedom Milik Beyonce Jadi Lagu Kampanye Kamala Harris di Pilpres AS, Simak Liriknya

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Calon Presiden Amerika Serikat Kamala Harris menyampaikan pesan melalui sebuah lagu dalam penampilan publik resmi pertamanya sebagai kandidat presiden. Pada Senin, 22 Juli, hanya sehari setelah Presiden Joe Biden mengundurkan diri dari pencalonan dan mendukungnya sebagai capres dari Partai Demokrat.

Penampilan Kamala Harris di markas besar kampanyenya di Delaware diiringi oleh lagu Freedom, sebuah lagu populer dari Beyonce yang rilis 2016.

Kamala Harris disebut telah mendapatkan izin dari Beyonce untuk menggunakan lagu Freedom selama kampanye presiden. Calon Presiden AS itu menggunakan lagu tersebut saat menghadiri rapat staf kampanye pada Senin, 22 Juli 2024.

Menurut sumber yang dilaporkan oleh CNN pada hari yang sama, tim Kamala Harris telah memperoleh persetujuan dari perwakilan Beyonce untuk menggunakan lagu tersebut dalam kampanye Pilpres AS 2024.

Lirik lagu Freedom milik Beyonce

Tryna rain, tryna rain on the thunder

Tell the storm I'm new

I'm a wall, come and march on the regular

Painting white flags blue

Lord forgive me, I've been running

Running blind in truth

I'ma rain, I'ma rain on this bitter love

Tell the sweet I'm new

I'm telling these tears, Go and fall away, fall away

May the last one burn into flames

Freedom! Freedom! I can't move

Freedom, cut me loose!

Singin', freedom! Freedom! Where are you?\

Cause I need freedom too!

I break chains all by myself

Won't let my freedom rot in hell

Hey! I'ma keep running

Cause a winner don't quit on themselves

I'ma wade, I'ma wave through the waters

Tell the tide, Don't move

I'ma riot, I'ma riot through your borders

Call me bulletproof

Lord forgive me, I've been runnin'

Runnin' blind in truth

I'ma wade, I'ma wave through your shallow love

Tell the deep I'm new

I'm telling these tears, Go and fall away, fall away

May the last one burn into flames

Freedom! Freedom! I can't move

Freedom, cut me loose!

Singin', freedom! Freedom! Where are you?

Cause I need freedom too!

I break chains all by myself

Won't let my freedom rot in hell

Hey! I'ma keep running

Cause a winner don't quit on themselves

Ten Hail Marys, I meditate for practice

Channel 9 news tell me I'm movin' backwards

Eight blocks left, death is around the corner

Seven misleadin' statements 'bout my persona

Six headlights wavin' in my direction

Five-O askin' me what's in my possession

Yeah I keep runnin', jump in the aqueducts

Fire hydrants and hazardous

Smoke alarms on the back of us

But mama don't cry for me, ride for me

Try for me, live for me

Breathe for me, sing for me

Honestly guidin' me

I could be more than I gotta be

Stole from me, lied to me, nation hypocrisy

Code on me, drive on me

Wicked, my spirit inspired me

Like yeah, open correctional gates in higher desert

Yeah, open our mind as we cast away oppression

Yeah, open the streets and watch our beliefs

And when they carve my name inside the concrete

I pray it forever reads

Freedom! Freedom! I can't move

Freedom, cut me loose!

Singin', freedom! Freedom! Where are you?

Cause I need freedom too!

I break chains all by myself

Won't let my freedom rot in hell

Hey! I'ma keep running

Cause a winner don't quit on themselves

What you want from me?

Is it truth you seek? Oh father can you hear me?

What you want from me?

Is it truth you seek? Oh father can you hear me?

Hear me out

I had my ups and downs, but I always find the inner strength to cool myself off. I was served lemons, but I made lemonade

