Lagu Freedom Milik Beyonce Jadi Lagu Kampanye Kamala Harris di Pilpres AS, Simak Liriknya

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Calon Presiden Amerika Serikat Kamala Harris menyampaikan pesan melalui sebuah lagu dalam penampilan publik resmi pertamanya sebagai kandidat presiden. Pada Senin, 22 Juli, hanya sehari setelah Presiden Joe Biden mengundurkan diri dari pencalonan dan mendukungnya sebagai capres dari Partai Demokrat.
Penampilan Kamala Harris di markas besar kampanyenya di Delaware diiringi oleh lagu Freedom, sebuah lagu populer dari Beyonce yang rilis 2016.
Kamala Harris disebut telah mendapatkan izin dari Beyonce untuk menggunakan lagu Freedom selama kampanye presiden. Calon Presiden AS itu menggunakan lagu tersebut saat menghadiri rapat staf kampanye pada Senin, 22 Juli 2024.
Menurut sumber yang dilaporkan oleh CNN pada hari yang sama, tim Kamala Harris telah memperoleh persetujuan dari perwakilan Beyonce untuk menggunakan lagu tersebut dalam kampanye Pilpres AS 2024.
Lirik lagu Freedom milik Beyonce
Tryna rain, tryna rain on the thunder
Tell the storm I'm new
I'm a wall, come and march on the regular
Painting white flags blue
Lord forgive me, I've been running
Running blind in truth
I'ma rain, I'ma rain on this bitter love
Tell the sweet I'm new
I'm telling these tears, Go and fall away, fall away
May the last one burn into flames
Freedom! Freedom! I can't move
Freedom, cut me loose!
Singin', freedom! Freedom! Where are you?\
Cause I need freedom too!
I break chains all by myself
Won't let my freedom rot in hell
Hey! I'ma keep running
Cause a winner don't quit on themselves
I'ma wade, I'ma wave through the waters
Tell the tide, Don't move
I'ma riot, I'ma riot through your borders
Call me bulletproof
Lord forgive me, I've been runnin'
Runnin' blind in truth
I'ma wade, I'ma wave through your shallow love
Tell the deep I'm new
I'm telling these tears, Go and fall away, fall away
May the last one burn into flames
Freedom! Freedom! I can't move
Freedom, cut me loose!
Singin', freedom! Freedom! Where are you?
Cause I need freedom too!
I break chains all by myself
Won't let my freedom rot in hell
Hey! I'ma keep running
Cause a winner don't quit on themselves
Ten Hail Marys, I meditate for practice
Channel 9 news tell me I'm movin' backwards
Eight blocks left, death is around the corner
Seven misleadin' statements 'bout my persona
Six headlights wavin' in my direction
Five-O askin' me what's in my possession
Yeah I keep runnin', jump in the aqueducts
Fire hydrants and hazardous
Smoke alarms on the back of us
But mama don't cry for me, ride for me
Try for me, live for me
Breathe for me, sing for me
Honestly guidin' me
I could be more than I gotta be
Stole from me, lied to me, nation hypocrisy
Code on me, drive on me
Wicked, my spirit inspired me
Like yeah, open correctional gates in higher desert
Yeah, open our mind as we cast away oppression
Yeah, open the streets and watch our beliefs
And when they carve my name inside the concrete
I pray it forever reads
Freedom! Freedom! I can't move
Freedom, cut me loose!
Singin', freedom! Freedom! Where are you?
Cause I need freedom too!
I break chains all by myself
Won't let my freedom rot in hell
Hey! I'ma keep running
Cause a winner don't quit on themselves
What you want from me?
Is it truth you seek? Oh father can you hear me?
What you want from me?
Is it truth you seek? Oh father can you hear me?
Hear me out
I had my ups and downs, but I always find the inner strength to cool myself off. I was served lemons, but I made lemonade
