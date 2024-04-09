Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2024, Exhuma Memimpin

Reporter

Editor

Marvela

image-gnews
Lee Do Hyun dan Kim Go Eun dalam film Exhuma. Foto: Instagram/@ggonekim
Lee Do Hyun dan Kim Go Eun dalam film Exhuma. Foto: Instagram/@ggonekim
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards ke-60 telah diumumkan dan film Exhuma memimpin dengan perolehan nominasi terbanyak, yakni delapan. Upacara pengumuman pemenang penghargaan paling bergengsi di Korea Selatan ini akan digelar pada Selasa, 7 Mei 2024 di COEX, Seoul.

Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 termasuk acara televisi, program OTT, dan film yang tayang atau dirilis antara 1 April 2023 hingga 31 Maret 2024. Untuk serial, nominasi dipilih di antara program yang telah menayangkan setidaknya sepertiga dari serialnya hingga 31 Maret 2024.

Baca Juga:

Sinopsis The Sin, Film Horor Korea Terbaru

Untuk nominasi Aktor Pendatang Baru Terbaik, mereka yang membintangi tidak lebih dari tiga produksi berhak untuk dinominasikan. Produksi yang dikecualikan tahun lalu karena dirilis selama periode pemutaran film juga dimasukkan dalam kumpulan tahun ini.

Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2024

Best Drama
The Good Bad Mother
Moving
Revenant
My Dearest
Daily Dose of Sunshine

Baca Juga:

Dari Korea ke Dunia, Exhuma Menjadi Bukti Kekuatan Film Horor Asia

Best Variety Show
I am Solo
The Community
A Clean Sweep
Adventure by Accident 2
Pinggyego

Best Educational Show
Whales and I
Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate
Japanese Person Ozawa
There Is No Sustainable Earth
1980, Lochon and Chauvel

Best Director
Park In Je (Moving)
Lee Myung Woo (Boyhood)
Lee Chang Hee (A Killer Paradox)
Jung Ji Hyun (Lies Hidden in My Garden)
Han Dong Wook (The Worst of Evil)

Best Screenplay
Kang Full (Moving)
Kim Eun Hee (Revenant)
Bae Se Young (The Good Bad Mother)
Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyun, Kim Da Hee (Daily Dose of Sunshine)
Jeon Go Woon, Im Dae Hyung (LTNS)

Best Technical Direction
Kim Dong Shik, Im Wan Ho (Whales and I - camera)
Yang Hong Sam, Park Ji Won (Revenant - art)
Lee Seok Geun (Korea-Khitan War - costume)
Lee Sung Kyu (Moving - VFX)
Ha Ji Hee (The Matchmakers - art)

Best Actor
Kim Soo Hyun (Queen of Tears)
Namgoong Min (My Dearest)
Ryu Seung Ryong (Moving)
Yoo Yeon Seok (A Bloody Lucky Day)
Im Siwan (Boyhood)

Best Actress
Ra Mi Ran (The Good Bad Mother)
Ahn Eun Jin (My Dearest)
Uhm Jung Hwa (Doctor Cha)
Honey Lee (Knight Flower)
Lim Ji Yeon (Lies Hidden in My Garden)

Best Supporting Actor
Ryu Kyung Soo (The Bequeathed)
Ahn Jae Hong (Mask Girl)
Lee Yi Kyung (Marry My Husband)
Lee Hee Joon (A Killer Paradox)
Ji Seung Hyun (Korea-Khitan War)

Best Supporting Actress
Kang Mal Geum (The Good Bad Mother)
Shin Dong Mi (Welcome to Samdalri)
Yeom Hye Ran (Mask Girl)
Lee Jung Eun (A Bloody Lucky Day)
Joo Min Kyung (Behind Your Touch)

Best New Actor
Kim Yo Han (A Killer Paradox)
Lee Si Woo (Boyhood)
Lee Shin Ki (The Worst of Evil)
Lee Jung Ha (Moving)
Lee Jong Won (Knight Flower)

Best New Actress
Go Yoon Jung (Moving)
BIBI (The Worst of Evil)
Yoo Na (The Kidnapping Day)
Lee Yi Dam (Daily Dose of Sunshine)
Lee Han Byul (Mask Girl)

Best Male Entertainer
Kian84
Na Young Suk
Yoo Jae Suk
Calm Down Man
Tak Jae Hoon

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Best Female Entertainer
Kim Sook
An Yu Jin
Lee Soo Ji
Jang Do Yeon
Hong Jin Kyung

Best Film
Cobweb
Noryang: Deadly Sea
12.12: The Day
Concrete Utopia
Exhuma

Best Director
Kim Sung Soo (12.12: The Day)
Kim Han Min (Noryang: Deadly Sea)
Ryu Seung Wan (Smugglers)
Uhm Tae Hwa (Concrete Utopia)
Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)

Best New Director
Kim Chang Hoon (Hopeless)
Park Young Joo (Citizen of a Kind)
Yoo Jae Sun (Sleep)
Lee Jung Hong (A Wild Roomer)
Cho Hyun Chul (The Dream Songs)

Best Actor
Kim Yoon Seok (Noryang: Deadly Sea)
Lee Byung Hun (Concrete Utopia)
Jung Woo Sung (12.12: The Day)
Choi Min Shik (Exhuma)
Hwang Jung Min (12.12: The Day)

Best Actress
Kim Go Eun (Exhuma)
Ra Mi Ran (Citizen of a Kind)
Yum Jung Ah (Smugglers)
Honey Lee (Killing Romance)
Jung Yu Mi (Sleep)

Best Supporting Actor
Kim Jong Soo (Smugglers)
Park Geun Hyung (Picnic)
Park Jung Min (Smugglers)
Song Joong Ki (Hopeless)
Yoo Hae Jin (Exhuma)

Best Supporting Actress
Kim Sun Young (Concrete Utopia)
Yum Jung Ah (Alienoid 2)
Yeom Hye Ran (Citizen of a Kind)
Lee Sang Hee (My Name is Loh Kiwan)
Krystal (Cobweb)

Best New Actor
Kim Seon Ho (The Childe)
Kim Young Sung (Big Sleep)
Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma)
Joo Jong Hyuk (Iron Mask)
Hong Sa Bin (Hopeless)

Best New Actress
Go Min Si (Smugglers)
BIBI (Hopeless)
Moon Seung Ah (The Hill of Secrets)
Oh Woo Ri (Hail to Hell)
Lim Sun Woo (Ms. Apocalypse)

Best Scenario
Park Jung Ye (Killing Romance)
Yoo Jae Sun (Sleep)
Lee Ji Eun (The Hill of Secrets)
Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)
Hong In Pyo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong, Kim Sung Soo (12.12: The Day)

Best Technical Direction
Kim Byung In (Exhuma - audio)
Lee Mo Gae (12.12: The Day - camera)
Jung Yi Jin (Cobweb - art)
Jin Jong Hyun (The Moon - VFX)
Hwang Ho Kyun (12.12: The Day - SFX makeup)

Gucci Impact Award
The Dream Songs
Greenhouse
The Hill of Secrets
Ms. Apocalypse
Citizen of a Kind

SOOMPI | NAVER

Pilihan Editor: 

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Babe Cabita. Foto: Instagram/@babecabiita
Baeksang Arts AwardsBaeksang Arts Awards 2024Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2024ExhumaFilm Exhuma

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Sinopsis The Sin, Film Horor Korea Terbaru

2 hari lalu

Film Korea The Sin. Hancinema.net
Sinopsis The Sin, Film Horor Korea Terbaru

Setelah Exhuma menjadi sorotan, film horor okultisme terbaru Korea The Sin telah memikat perhatian sejak tayang di bioskop Indonesia pada 3 April 2024


Dari Korea ke Dunia, Exhuma Menjadi Bukti Kekuatan Film Horor Asia

7 hari lalu

Kim Go Eun dalam film Exhuma. Instagram.com/@ggonekim
Dari Korea ke Dunia, Exhuma Menjadi Bukti Kekuatan Film Horor Asia

Film horor Korea Exhuma memikat penonton dengan kisah dukun dan roh. Berhasil tembus lebih dari 10 juta penonton.


10 Film Korea Paling Laris dan Paling Banyak Ditonton, Exhuma Tidak Termasuk

9 hari lalu

Film Exhuma. Foto: Instagram/@showbox.movie
10 Film Korea Paling Laris dan Paling Banyak Ditonton, Exhuma Tidak Termasuk

film Korea paling laris dan paling banyak ditonton. Film Exhuma belum termasuk.


Rekor, Exhuma Jadi Film Horor Okultisme Korea Pertama yang Raih 10 Juta Penonton

15 hari lalu

Film Exhuma. Foto: Instagram/@showbox.movie
Rekor, Exhuma Jadi Film Horor Okultisme Korea Pertama yang Raih 10 Juta Penonton

Film Exhuma menduduki peringkat pertama di box office Korea selama 31 hari berturut-turut.


Film Exhuma Menuju 10 Juta Penonton, Sutradara Akui Masih Merasa Bingung

17 hari lalu

Lee Do Hyun dan Kim Go Eun dalam film Exhuma. Foto: Instagram/@ggonekim
Film Exhuma Menuju 10 Juta Penonton, Sutradara Akui Masih Merasa Bingung

Sutradara Jang Jae Hyun mengungkapkan perasaannya melihat kesuksesan Exhuma dan kemungkinan sekuel film tersebut.


Tayang di 133 Negara, Ini 5 Alasan Penggemar Film Horor Harus Menonton Exhuma

21 hari lalu

Film Exhuma. Foto: Instagram/@showbox.movie
Tayang di 133 Negara, Ini 5 Alasan Penggemar Film Horor Harus Menonton Exhuma

Kesuksesan luar biasa yang telah diraih film ini semakin menegaskan posisi Exhuma sebagai salah satu film yang paling dinanti.


Film Exhuma Tayang di 133 Negara

24 hari lalu

Film Exhuma. Foto: Instagram/@showbox.movie
Film Exhuma Tayang di 133 Negara

Film thriller horor Korea Selatan, Exhuma karya Jang Jae Hyun telah terjual ke 133 negara, menurut distributor Showbox


Hantu Shogun Film Exhuma, Mengenal Kim Min Jun Karakter Wajah Sosok Itu

24 hari lalu

Film Exhuma. Foto: Instagram/@showbox.movie
Hantu Shogun Film Exhuma, Mengenal Kim Min Jun Karakter Wajah Sosok Itu

Hantu Jepang dalam film Exhuma diperankan dua aktor. Wajahnya Kim Min Jun dan tubuhnya mantan atlet basket Kim Byung Oh


Mengenali Tokoh Film Exhuma, Hwa Rim Hingga Hantu Shogun yang Tinggi Pemerannya Melebihi 2 Meter

27 hari lalu

Film Exhuma. Foto: Instagram/@showbox.movie
Mengenali Tokoh Film Exhuma, Hwa Rim Hingga Hantu Shogun yang Tinggi Pemerannya Melebihi 2 Meter

Exhuma tak hanya disoroti alur ceritanya, tapi juga para pemerannya


Pemeran Hantu Shogun Film Exhuma, Mengenal Kim Byung Oh

28 hari lalu

Kim Byung Oh pemeran raksasa Exhuma. FOTO/Instagram
Pemeran Hantu Shogun Film Exhuma, Mengenal Kim Byung Oh

Exhuma tak hanya disoroti alur ceritanya, tapi juga para pemerannya, salah satunya karakter hantu Shogun yang diperankan Kim Byung Oh