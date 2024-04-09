Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2024, Exhuma Memimpin

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards ke-60 telah diumumkan dan film Exhuma memimpin dengan perolehan nominasi terbanyak, yakni delapan. Upacara pengumuman pemenang penghargaan paling bergengsi di Korea Selatan ini akan digelar pada Selasa, 7 Mei 2024 di COEX, Seoul.

Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2024 termasuk acara televisi, program OTT, dan film yang tayang atau dirilis antara 1 April 2023 hingga 31 Maret 2024. Untuk serial, nominasi dipilih di antara program yang telah menayangkan setidaknya sepertiga dari serialnya hingga 31 Maret 2024.

Untuk nominasi Aktor Pendatang Baru Terbaik, mereka yang membintangi tidak lebih dari tiga produksi berhak untuk dinominasikan. Produksi yang dikecualikan tahun lalu karena dirilis selama periode pemutaran film juga dimasukkan dalam kumpulan tahun ini.



Nominasi Baeksang Arts Awards 2024

Best Drama

The Good Bad Mother

Moving

Revenant

My Dearest

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Best Variety Show

I am Solo

The Community

A Clean Sweep

Adventure by Accident 2

Pinggyego

Best Educational Show

Whales and I

Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate

Japanese Person Ozawa

There Is No Sustainable Earth

1980, Lochon and Chauvel

Best Director

Park In Je (Moving)

Lee Myung Woo (Boyhood)

Lee Chang Hee (A Killer Paradox)

Jung Ji Hyun (Lies Hidden in My Garden)

Han Dong Wook (The Worst of Evil)

Best Screenplay

Kang Full (Moving)

Kim Eun Hee (Revenant)

Bae Se Young (The Good Bad Mother)

Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyun, Kim Da Hee (Daily Dose of Sunshine)

Jeon Go Woon, Im Dae Hyung (LTNS)

Best Technical Direction

Kim Dong Shik, Im Wan Ho (Whales and I - camera)

Yang Hong Sam, Park Ji Won (Revenant - art)

Lee Seok Geun (Korea-Khitan War - costume)

Lee Sung Kyu (Moving - VFX)

Ha Ji Hee (The Matchmakers - art)

Best Actor

Kim Soo Hyun (Queen of Tears)

Namgoong Min (My Dearest)

Ryu Seung Ryong (Moving)

Yoo Yeon Seok (A Bloody Lucky Day)

Im Siwan (Boyhood)

Best Actress

Ra Mi Ran (The Good Bad Mother)

Ahn Eun Jin (My Dearest)

Uhm Jung Hwa (Doctor Cha)

Honey Lee (Knight Flower)

Lim Ji Yeon (Lies Hidden in My Garden)

Best Supporting Actor

Ryu Kyung Soo (The Bequeathed)

Ahn Jae Hong (Mask Girl)

Lee Yi Kyung (Marry My Husband)

Lee Hee Joon (A Killer Paradox)

Ji Seung Hyun (Korea-Khitan War)

Best Supporting Actress

Kang Mal Geum (The Good Bad Mother)

Shin Dong Mi (Welcome to Samdalri)

Yeom Hye Ran (Mask Girl)

Lee Jung Eun (A Bloody Lucky Day)

Joo Min Kyung (Behind Your Touch)

Best New Actor

Kim Yo Han (A Killer Paradox)

Lee Si Woo (Boyhood)

Lee Shin Ki (The Worst of Evil)

Lee Jung Ha (Moving)

Lee Jong Won (Knight Flower)

Best New Actress

Go Yoon Jung (Moving)

BIBI (The Worst of Evil)

Yoo Na (The Kidnapping Day)

Lee Yi Dam (Daily Dose of Sunshine)

Lee Han Byul (Mask Girl)

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Na Young Suk

Yoo Jae Suk

Calm Down Man

Tak Jae Hoon

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Sook

An Yu Jin

Lee Soo Ji

Jang Do Yeon

Hong Jin Kyung

Best Film

Cobweb

Noryang: Deadly Sea

12.12: The Day

Concrete Utopia

Exhuma

Best Director

Kim Sung Soo (12.12: The Day)

Kim Han Min (Noryang: Deadly Sea)

Ryu Seung Wan (Smugglers)

Uhm Tae Hwa (Concrete Utopia)

Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)

Best New Director

Kim Chang Hoon (Hopeless)

Park Young Joo (Citizen of a Kind)

Yoo Jae Sun (Sleep)

Lee Jung Hong (A Wild Roomer)

Cho Hyun Chul (The Dream Songs)

Best Actor

Kim Yoon Seok (Noryang: Deadly Sea)

Lee Byung Hun (Concrete Utopia)

Jung Woo Sung (12.12: The Day)

Choi Min Shik (Exhuma)

Hwang Jung Min (12.12: The Day)

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun (Exhuma)

Ra Mi Ran (Citizen of a Kind)

Yum Jung Ah (Smugglers)

Honey Lee (Killing Romance)

Jung Yu Mi (Sleep)

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jong Soo (Smugglers)

Park Geun Hyung (Picnic)

Park Jung Min (Smugglers)

Song Joong Ki (Hopeless)

Yoo Hae Jin (Exhuma)

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Sun Young (Concrete Utopia)

Yum Jung Ah (Alienoid 2)

Yeom Hye Ran (Citizen of a Kind)

Lee Sang Hee (My Name is Loh Kiwan)

Krystal (Cobweb)

Best New Actor

Kim Seon Ho (The Childe)

Kim Young Sung (Big Sleep)

Lee Do Hyun (Exhuma)

Joo Jong Hyuk (Iron Mask)

Hong Sa Bin (Hopeless)

Best New Actress

Go Min Si (Smugglers)

BIBI (Hopeless)

Moon Seung Ah (The Hill of Secrets)

Oh Woo Ri (Hail to Hell)

Lim Sun Woo (Ms. Apocalypse)

Best Scenario

Park Jung Ye (Killing Romance)

Yoo Jae Sun (Sleep)

Lee Ji Eun (The Hill of Secrets)

Jang Jae Hyun (Exhuma)

Hong In Pyo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong, Kim Sung Soo (12.12: The Day)

Best Technical Direction

Kim Byung In (Exhuma - audio)

Lee Mo Gae (12.12: The Day - camera)

Jung Yi Jin (Cobweb - art)

Jin Jong Hyun (The Moon - VFX)

Hwang Ho Kyun (12.12: The Day - SFX makeup)

Gucci Impact Award

The Dream Songs

Greenhouse

The Hill of Secrets

Ms. Apocalypse

Citizen of a Kind

SOOMPI | NAVER

