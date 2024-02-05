Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, hingga SZA

Reporter

Editor

Marvela

image-gnews
SZA, Taylor Swift, dan Halle Bailey menghadiri Grammy Awards 2024 di Los Angeles, California, 4 Februari 2024. Foto: Instagram/@recordingacademy
SZA, Taylor Swift, dan Halle Bailey menghadiri Grammy Awards 2024 di Los Angeles, California, 4 Februari 2024. Foto: Instagram/@recordingacademy
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Grammy Awards 2024 telah digelar di Peacock Theater Los Angeles pada Minggu malam, 4 Februari 2024 atau Senin pagi, 5 Februari 2024 waktu Indonesia. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA dan Billie Eilish termasuk di antara pemenang Grammy Awards ke-66 ini.

Tahun ini ada 94 kategori Grammy Awards. Taylor Swift memenangkan album terbaik tahun ini untuk Midnights, menjadikannya orang pertama yang memenangkan kategori tersebut sebanyak 4 kali. SZA memenangkan Grammy solo pertamanya, membawa pulang 4 Grammy termasuk Best R&B Song, Best Progressive R&B Album, dan banyak lagi. Miley Cyrus memenangkan Grammy Awards pertama dalam kariernya dengan membawa pulang 2 piala, yaitu Best Pop Solo Performance dan Record of the Year berkat lagu Flowers.

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2024

Baca Juga:

Celine Dion Tampil Mengejutkan di Grammy Awards, Teringat Kemenangannya 27 Tahun Lalu

Record of the Year: Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Album of the Year: Midnights - Taylor Swift
Song of the Year: What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish dan Finneas O’Connell

Best Music Video: The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
Best New Artist: Victoria Monét
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas


Best Pop Solo Performance: Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Ghost in the Machine - SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Dance Recording: Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Rumble - Skrillex, Fred Again, Flowdan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) -  Fred Again
Best Rock Album: This Is Why - Paramore
Best Alternative Music Performance: This Is Why - Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album: The Record - boygenius
Best Rock Performance: Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Best Metal Performance: Metallica – 72 Seasons
Best Rock Song: Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Baca Juga:

Menang Grammy, Taylor Swift Umumkan Album Baru The Tortured Poets Department


Best R&B Performance: ICU - Coco Jones
Best R&B Album: Jaguar II - Victoria Monét
Best Traditional R&B Performance: PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
Best R&B Song: SZA - Snooze
Best Progressive R&B Album: SZA - SOS
Best Melodic Rap Performance: All My Life - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
Best Rap Performance: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best Rap Song: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best Rap Album: Killer Mike - Michael


Best Country Solo Performance: White Horse - Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album: Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton - White Horse


Best American Roots Performance: Allison Russell - Eve Was Black
Best Americana Performance: Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
Best American Roots Song: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet
Best Americana Album: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes


Best Bluegrass Album: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold
Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush - All My Love for You
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony
Best Folk Album: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings dan Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

Best Latin Pop Album: X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno

Best Música Urbana Album: Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G

Best African Music Performance: Water - Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television): Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson 

Best Song Written for Visual Media: What Was I Made For? dari Barbie the Album - Billie Eilish O’Connell dan Finneas O’Connell 

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano): Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best Alternative Jazz Album: The Omnichord Real Book - Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Jazz Performance: Samara Joy - Tight

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Billy Childs - The Winds of Change

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues

Best Latin Jazz Album: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Laufey - Bewitched

Best Pop Vocal Album: Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Best Musical Theater Album: Some Like It Hot

Best Gospel Performance/Song: Kirk Franklin - All Things

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power

Best Gospel Album: Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live In Orlando

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Lecrae - Church Clothes 4

Best Roots Gospel Album: Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South

Best Música Urbana Album: Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Juanes - Vida Cotidiana dan Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores

Best Tropical Latin Album: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra

Best Global Music Performance: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto

Best Global Music Album: Shakti – This Moment

Best Reggae Album: Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls

Best Children’s Music Album: 123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle - What’s In A Name?

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: J. Ivy - The Light InsideBest Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Various Artists - Barbie The Album

Best Music Film: Moonage Daydream

Best Recording Package: Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck - Stumpwork

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Best Album Notes: Various Artists - Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Historical Album: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers

Producer of the Year, Classical: Elaine Martone



Best Remixed Recording: Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys

Best Instrumental Composition: John Williams - Helena’s Theme

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: säje ft. Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Best Orchestral Performance: Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante



Best Opera Recording: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion

Best Choral Performance: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Roomful Of Teeth - Rough Magic

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) - The American Project

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium: Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman - Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) - Montgomery: Rounds

VARIETY | THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

Pilihan Editor: Raih 6 Nominasi, Ini Alasan Taylor Swift Tidak Tampil di Grammy Awards 2024

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Grammy Awards 2024GrammyGrammy AwardsTaylor SwiftSZA

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Celine Dion Tampil Mengejutkan di Grammy Awards, Teringat Kemenangannya 27 Tahun Lalu

1 jam lalu

Celine Dion menghadiri Grammy Awards 2024 di Los Angeles, California, 4 Februari 2024. Foto: Instagram/@recordingacademy
Celine Dion Tampil Mengejutkan di Grammy Awards, Teringat Kemenangannya 27 Tahun Lalu

Celine Dion tampil secara mengejutkan di panggung Grammy Awards 2024. Kehadirannya dihadiahi standing ovation dari seluruh penonton yang hadir.


Menang Grammy, Taylor Swift Umumkan Album Baru The Tortured Poets Department

5 jam lalu

Taylor Swift di Grammy Awards ke-66 di Los Angeles, California, 4 Februari 2024. Foto: Instagram/@recordingacademy
Menang Grammy, Taylor Swift Umumkan Album Baru The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift mengumumkan jadwal perilisan album terbarunya saat memenangkan Grammy Awards 2024 Best Pop Vocal Album untuk Midnights.


Pertama dalam Kariernya, Miley Cyrus Raih Grammy Awards Berkat Lagu Flowers

6 jam lalu

Miley Cyrus meraih Grammy Awards pertama dalam kariernya dalam kategori Best Pop Solo Performance untuk lagu Flowers. Mariah Carey yang memberikan penghargaan tersebut dalam ajang Grammy Awards ke-66 di Los Angeles, Minggu, 4 Februari 2024. Foto:X/@RecordingAcad
Pertama dalam Kariernya, Miley Cyrus Raih Grammy Awards Berkat Lagu Flowers

Miley Cyrus menerima Grammy Awards pertama dalam kariernya berkat lagu Flowers. Mariah Carey yang menyerahkan piala tersebut.


Grammy Awards 2024 Hadirkan Desain Karpet Merah Baru dan Unik

1 hari lalu

Lady Gaga di Grammy Awards 2022. Instagram.com/@ladygaga
Grammy Awards 2024 Hadirkan Desain Karpet Merah Baru dan Unik

Desain karpet merah Grammy Awards 2024 akan sedikit berbeda di banding tahun sebelumnya


Tak Cuma Meraih Nominasi, Miley Cyrus Juga Bakal Tampil di Grammy Awards 2024

1 hari lalu

Miley Cyrus. Instagram.com/@mileycyrus
Tak Cuma Meraih Nominasi, Miley Cyrus Juga Bakal Tampil di Grammy Awards 2024

Ini pertama kalinya Miley Cyrus menampilkan lagu Flowers sejak dirilis pada Januari 2023


Khawatir Taylor Swift Tak Sempat ke Super Bowl, Kedubes Jepang Angkat Bicara

2 hari lalu

Ekspresi Taylor Swift saat pemain Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce mencetak gol dalam pertandingan NFL divisi AFC 2024 ketika melawan Buffalo Bills di Stadion Highmark, Orchard Park, New York, 22 Januari 2024. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Khawatir Taylor Swift Tak Sempat ke Super Bowl, Kedubes Jepang Angkat Bicara

Taylor Swift dijadwalkan konser di Jepang dari 6-10 Februari, sementara pertandingan Super Bowl pada 11 Februari 2024


Lana Del Rey Garap Proyek Musik Terbaru, Lasso

2 hari lalu

Lana Del Rey, penyanyi. Foto: Instagram/@lanadelrey
Lana Del Rey Garap Proyek Musik Terbaru, Lasso

Penyanyi Amerika Lana Del Rey sedang menggarap proyek musik baru bersama Jack Antonoff dan produser Luke Laird


Tak Cuma Taylor Swift, Lagu-lagu Artis K-Pop Juga Dihapus dari TikTok

3 hari lalu

Tak Cuma Taylor Swift, Lagu-lagu Artis K-Pop Juga Dihapus dari TikTok

Universal Music Group memutuskan untuk menghapus musik artisnya dari TikTok, setelah keduanya tidak mencapai kesepakatan persyaratan baru


Taylor Swift Ajukan Merek Dagang Bernama TAYLOR-CON

3 hari lalu

Taylor Swift menghadiri gala premiere film Beyonce. Foto: Instagram.
Taylor Swift Ajukan Merek Dagang Bernama TAYLOR-CON

Grup manajemen Taylor Swift mengajukan merek dagang untuk ratusan barang dan jasa


Raih 6 Nominasi, Ini Alasan Taylor Swift Tidak Tampil di Grammy Awards 2024

4 hari lalu

Penyanyi Taylor Swift, saat beraksi di acara Fashion Show Victoria Secret 2013 ke-69 di New York. Swift merupakan salah satu nominasi penghargaan Grammy Awards ke-56. AP/Evan Agostini/Invision
Raih 6 Nominasi, Ini Alasan Taylor Swift Tidak Tampil di Grammy Awards 2024

Taylor Swift bakal hadir namun tidak akan tampil di panggung Grammy Awards 2024, ini alasannya.