Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, hingga SZA

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Grammy Awards 2024 telah digelar di Peacock Theater Los Angeles pada Minggu malam, 4 Februari 2024 atau Senin pagi, 5 Februari 2024 waktu Indonesia. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, SZA dan Billie Eilish termasuk di antara pemenang Grammy Awards ke-66 ini.

Tahun ini ada 94 kategori Grammy Awards. Taylor Swift memenangkan album terbaik tahun ini untuk Midnights, menjadikannya orang pertama yang memenangkan kategori tersebut sebanyak 4 kali. SZA memenangkan Grammy solo pertamanya, membawa pulang 4 Grammy termasuk Best R&B Song, Best Progressive R&B Album, dan banyak lagi. Miley Cyrus memenangkan Grammy Awards pertama dalam kariernya dengan membawa pulang 2 piala, yaitu Best Pop Solo Performance dan Record of the Year berkat lagu Flowers.

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2024

Record of the Year: Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Album of the Year: Midnights - Taylor Swift

Song of the Year: What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish dan Finneas O’Connell



Best Music Video: The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Best New Artist: Victoria Monét

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas



Best Pop Solo Performance: Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Ghost in the Machine - SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Recording: Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Rumble - Skrillex, Fred Again, Flowdan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred Again

Best Rock Album: This Is Why - Paramore

Best Alternative Music Performance: This Is Why - Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album: The Record - boygenius

Best Rock Performance: Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best Metal Performance: Metallica – 72 Seasons

Best Rock Song: Boygenius – Not Strong Enough



Best R&B Performance: ICU - Coco Jones

Best R&B Album: Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

Best Traditional R&B Performance: PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning

Best R&B Song: SZA - Snooze

Best Progressive R&B Album: SZA - SOS

Best Melodic Rap Performance: All My Life - Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

Best Rap Performance: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Song: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best Rap Album: Killer Mike - Michael



Best Country Solo Performance: White Horse - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album: Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton - White Horse



Best American Roots Performance: Allison Russell - Eve Was Black

Best Americana Performance: Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

Best American Roots Song: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet

Best Americana Album: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes



Best Bluegrass Album: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

Best Traditional Blues Album: Bobby Rush - All My Love for You

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony

Best Folk Album: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings dan Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola



Best Latin Pop Album: X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno



Best Música Urbana Album: Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G



Best African Music Performance: Water - Tyla



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television): Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson



Best Song Written for Visual Media: What Was I Made For? dari Barbie the Album - Billie Eilish O’Connell dan Finneas O’Connell



Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano): Peso Pluma - Génesis



Best Alternative Jazz Album: The Omnichord Real Book - Meshell Ndegeocello



Best Jazz Performance: Samara Joy - Tight



Best Jazz Vocal Album: Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins



Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Billy Childs - The Winds of Change



Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings The Blues



Best Latin Jazz Album: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Laufey - Bewitched



Best Pop Vocal Album: Taylor Swift - Midnights



Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak



Iklan

Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Best Musical Theater Album: Some Like It Hot



Best Gospel Performance/Song: Kirk Franklin - All Things



Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power



Best Gospel Album: Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live In Orlando



Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Lecrae - Church Clothes 4



Best Roots Gospel Album: Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South



Best Música Urbana Album: Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Juanes - Vida Cotidiana dan Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas Las Flores



Best Tropical Latin Album: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra



Best Global Music Performance: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto



Best Global Music Album: Shakti – This Moment



Best Reggae Album: Julian Marley & Antacus - Colors of Royal



Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls



Best Children’s Music Album: 123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle - What’s In A Name?



Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: J. Ivy - The Light InsideBest Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times



Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Various Artists - Barbie The Album



Best Music Film: Moonage Daydream



Best Recording Package: Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck - Stumpwork



Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: For The Birds: The Birdsong Project



Best Album Notes: Various Artists - Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos



Best Historical Album: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos



Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II



Best Engineered Album, Classical: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers



Producer of the Year, Classical: Elaine Martone





Best Remixed Recording: Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)



Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys



Best Instrumental Composition: John Williams - Helena’s Theme



Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: säje ft. Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning



Best Orchestral Performance: Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante





Best Opera Recording: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion



Best Choral Performance: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance



Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Roomful Of Teeth - Rough Magic



Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) - The American Project



Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)



Best Classical Compendium: Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman - Passion For Bach And Coltrane



Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) - Montgomery: Rounds



VARIETY | THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

Pilihan Editor: Raih 6 Nominasi, Ini Alasan Taylor Swift Tidak Tampil di Grammy Awards 2024