Daftar Nominasi BAFTA 2024, Oppenheimer dan Poor Things Mendominasi

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - British Academy of Film and Television Arts atau BAFTA Film Awards telah mengumumkan nominasi tahun ini, pada Kamis, 18 Januari 2024. Sebanyak 38 film mendapat nominasi dan Oppenheimer karya sutradara Christopher Nolan memimpin dengan total 13 nominasi.
Diikuti oleh Poor Things yang mendapat 11 nominasi, kemudian Killers of the Flower Moon dan The Zone of Interest masing-masing dengan 9 nominasi. Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, dan Maestro meraih 7 nominasi. All of Us Strangers memperoleh 6 nominasi, serta Barbie dan Saltburn 5 nominasi.
Sulitnya Proses Seleksi Nominasi BAFTA Film Awards 2024
CEO BAFTA Jane Millichip mengatakan 38 film yang dinominasikan mencakup genre dan cerita yang luar biasa. Bidang tahun ini sangat kuat. Menurutnya, semakin banyak film yang masuk, membuat proses seleksi menjadi sangat sulit bagi anggota pemilih BAFTA 2024.
"Film-film dan orang-orang berbakat yang dinominasikan mewakili beberapa film yang paling banyak dibicarakan tahun ini, yang paling mendapat pujian kritis, dan film-film yang belum dirilis dan ditemukan oleh penonton," kata Jane Millichip dalam siaran pers di situs resmi BAFTA.
BAFTA Film Awards akan dipandu oleh David Tennant dan berlangsung pada Minggu, 18 Februari 2024 di BBC One dan iPlayer. BAFTA Film Awards 2024 akan disiarkan di seluruh dunia termasuk di Britbox di Amerika Utara.
Daftar Nominasi BAFTA Film Awards 2024
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Outstanding Debut by a British writer, Director or Producer
Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)
How to Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)
Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining (director)
Best Film Not in the English Language
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Documentary
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Best Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Director
Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
Alexander Payne - The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Best Original Screenplay
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach - Barbie
David Hemingson - The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer - Maestro
Celine Song - Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers
Cord Jefferson - American Fiction
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Tony McNamara - Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Best Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Best Original Score
Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things
Anthony Willis - Saltburn
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Makeup & Hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Best British Short Animation
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
Best British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
EE Rising Star Award (dipilih oleh publik)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
