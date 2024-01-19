Daftar Nominasi BAFTA 2024, Oppenheimer dan Poor Things Mendominasi

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - British Academy of Film and Television Arts atau BAFTA Film Awards telah mengumumkan nominasi tahun ini, pada Kamis, 18 Januari 2024. Sebanyak 38 film mendapat nominasi dan Oppenheimer karya sutradara Christopher Nolan memimpin dengan total 13 nominasi.

Diikuti oleh Poor Things yang mendapat 11 nominasi, kemudian Killers of the Flower Moon dan The Zone of Interest masing-masing dengan 9 nominasi. Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, dan Maestro meraih 7 nominasi. All of Us Strangers memperoleh 6 nominasi, serta Barbie dan Saltburn 5 nominasi.



CEO BAFTA Jane Millichip mengatakan 38 film yang dinominasikan mencakup genre dan cerita yang luar biasa. Bidang tahun ini sangat kuat. Menurutnya, semakin banyak film yang masuk, membuat proses seleksi menjadi sangat sulit bagi anggota pemilih BAFTA 2024.

"Film-film dan orang-orang berbakat yang dinominasikan mewakili beberapa film yang paling banyak dibicarakan tahun ini, yang paling mendapat pujian kritis, dan film-film yang belum dirilis dan ditemukan oleh penonton," kata Jane Millichip dalam siaran pers di situs resmi BAFTA.

BAFTA Film Awards akan dipandu oleh David Tennant dan berlangsung pada Minggu, 18 Februari 2024 di BBC One dan iPlayer. BAFTA Film Awards 2024 akan disiarkan di seluruh dunia termasuk di Britbox di Amerika Utara.



Daftar Nominasi BAFTA Film Awards 2024

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British writer, Director or Producer

Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President - Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]

Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O’Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)

How to Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)

Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining (director)

Best Film Not in the English Language

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Best Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Director

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall

Alexander Payne - The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach - Barbie

David Hemingson - The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer - Maestro

Celine Song - Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Andrew Haigh - All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson - American Fiction

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Tony McNamara - Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Best Original Score

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things

Anthony Willis - Saltburn

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Best British Short Animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Best British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

EE Rising Star Award (dipilih oleh publik)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

