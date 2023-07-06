Jadwal Konser Musik di Singapura 2023, Ada Twice Hingga Charlie Puth

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Singapura menjadi salah satu negara yang kerap menjadi tujuan para artis dunia untuk mengadakan tur konser musik. Penampilan dari artis ternama pun diadakan di berbagai venue yang mempertemukan para musisi dengan penggemarnya. Bahkan, sepanjang 2023 ini sudah lebih dari 15 artis ternama yang menggelar tur dunia di Negeri Singa ini. Tak hanya itu, jadwal konser ini pun akan terus bertambah hingga penghujung 2023 nanti.
Lantas, siapa dan kapan saja para artis dunia menggelar konser musik di Singapura? Simak rangkuman informasi mengenai jadwal konser musik di Singapura 2023 berikut ini.
Jadwal Konser Musik yang Akan Datang
Mulai Juli hingga Desember 2023, terdapat beberapa artis dunia yang sudah dijadwalkan akan menggelar tur konser musik dunia mereka di Singapura. Melansir dari media sosial Live Nation Singapore selaku promotor acara konser, berikut beberapa jadwal konser musik yang akan datang di Singapura 2023 sejauh ini:
- John Cleese (13 Juli): The Theatre at Mediacorp
- RINI (17 Juli 2023): Sands Expo and Convention Centre
- The 1975 (18-19 Juli 2023): Sand Expo and Convention Centre
- Dhruv (27 Juli 2023): The Theatre at Mediacorp
- Sabrina Carpenter (27 Juli 2023): Sand Expo and Convention Centre
- The Strokes (2 Agustus 2023): Sand Expo and Convention Centre
- Valley (10 Agustus 2023): Gateway Theatre
- LANY (15 Agustus 2023): The Theatre at Mediacorp
- Dean Lewis (18 Agustus 2023): Capitol Theatre
- Tsai Chin (20 Agustus 2023): Sand Expo and Convention Centre
- UMI (26 Agustus 2023): Capitol Theatre
- Twice (2 September 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Lauv (5 September 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- P1 Harmony (17 September 2023): The Theatre at Mediacorp
- Charlie Puth (10 Oktober 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Sam Smith (24 Oktober 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- ONE OK ROCK (18 Desember 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
Jadwal Konser Musik yang Telah Dilakukan
Sejak Januari hingga Juni 2023, terdapat banyak artis dunia yang telah merampungkan konser musiknya di Singapura. Berikut beberapa daftar jadwal artisnya:
- ITZY (28 Januari 2023): The Star Theatre
- Cigarettes After Sex (31 Januari, 1 Februari 2023): Capitol Theatre
- Stray Kids (5 Februari 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Kehlani (6 Februari 2023): Capitol Theatre
- Blue (9 Februari 2023): The Theatre at Mediacorp
- Mamamoo (8-9 Februari 2023): The Star Theatre
- Kang Daniel (11 Februari 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- The Vamps (12 Februari 2023): The Theatre at Mediacorp
- Red Hot Chili Peppers (16 Februari 2023): Singapore National Stadium
- Westlife (16-18 Februari 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Jeff Satur (18-19 Februari 2023): Gateway Theatre
- Conan Gray (20 Februari 2023): The Star Theatre
- Backstreet Boys (22 Februari 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- OneRepublic (28 Februari 2023): The Star Theatre
- Arctic Monkeys (28 Februari 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Harry Styles (17 Maret 2023): Singapore National Stadium
- Tomorrow X Together (1 April 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Treasure (8 April 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Red Velvet (21 April 2023): The Star Theatre
- Blackpink (13-14 Mei 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- Suga (17-18 Juni 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
- NMIXX (23 Juni 2023): The Star Theatre
