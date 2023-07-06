Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Jadwal Konser Musik di Singapura 2023, Ada Twice Hingga Charlie Puth

TWICE. Foto: Instagram/@twicetagram
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Singapura menjadi salah satu negara yang kerap menjadi tujuan para artis dunia untuk mengadakan tur konser musik. Penampilan dari artis ternama pun diadakan di berbagai venue yang mempertemukan para musisi dengan penggemarnya. Bahkan, sepanjang 2023 ini sudah lebih dari 15 artis ternama yang menggelar tur dunia di Negeri Singa ini. Tak hanya itu, jadwal konser ini pun akan terus bertambah hingga penghujung 2023 nanti.

Lantas, siapa dan kapan saja para artis dunia menggelar konser musik di Singapura? Simak rangkuman informasi mengenai jadwal konser musik di Singapura 2023 berikut ini.

Jadwal Konser Musik yang Akan Datang

Fatamorgana Ekonomi Hijau

Mulai Juli hingga Desember 2023, terdapat beberapa artis dunia yang sudah dijadwalkan akan menggelar tur konser musik dunia mereka di Singapura. Melansir dari media sosial Live Nation Singapore selaku promotor acara konser, berikut beberapa jadwal konser musik yang akan datang di Singapura 2023 sejauh ini:

  1. John Cleese (13 Juli): The Theatre at Mediacorp
  2. RINI (17 Juli 2023): Sands Expo and Convention Centre
  3. The 1975 (18-19 Juli 2023): Sand Expo and Convention Centre
  4. Dhruv (27 Juli 2023): The Theatre at Mediacorp
  5. Sabrina Carpenter (27 Juli 2023): Sand Expo and Convention Centre
  6. The Strokes (2 Agustus 2023): Sand Expo and Convention Centre
  7. Valley (10 Agustus 2023): Gateway Theatre
  8. LANY (15 Agustus 2023): The Theatre at Mediacorp
  9. Dean Lewis (18 Agustus 2023): Capitol Theatre
  10. Tsai Chin (20 Agustus 2023): Sand Expo and Convention Centre
  11. UMI (26 Agustus 2023): Capitol Theatre
  12. Twice (2 September 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  13. Lauv (5 September 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  14. P1 Harmony (17 September 2023): The Theatre at Mediacorp
  15. Charlie Puth (10 Oktober 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  16. Sam Smith (24 Oktober 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  17. ONE OK ROCK (18 Desember 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium

Jadwal Konser Musik yang Telah Dilakukan

Sejak Januari hingga Juni 2023, terdapat banyak artis dunia yang telah merampungkan konser musiknya di Singapura. Berikut beberapa daftar jadwal artisnya:

  1. ITZY (28 Januari 2023): The Star Theatre
  2. Cigarettes After Sex (31 Januari, 1 Februari 2023): Capitol Theatre
  3. Stray Kids (5 Februari 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  4. Kehlani (6 Februari 2023): Capitol Theatre
  5. Blue (9 Februari 2023): The Theatre at Mediacorp
  6. Mamamoo (8-9 Februari 2023): The Star Theatre
  7. Kang Daniel (11 Februari 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  8. The Vamps (12 Februari 2023): The Theatre at Mediacorp
  9. Red Hot Chili Peppers (16 Februari 2023): Singapore National Stadium
  10. Westlife (16-18 Februari 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  11. Jeff Satur (18-19 Februari 2023): Gateway Theatre
  12. Conan Gray (20 Februari 2023): The Star Theatre
  13. Backstreet Boys (22 Februari 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  14. OneRepublic (28 Februari 2023): The Star Theatre
  15. Arctic Monkeys (28 Februari 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  16. Harry Styles (17 Maret 2023): Singapore National Stadium
  17. Tomorrow X Together (1 April 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  18. Treasure (8 April 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  19. Red Velvet (21 April 2023): The Star Theatre
  20. Blackpink (13-14 Mei 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  21. Suga (17-18 Juni 2023): Singapore Indoor Stadium
  22. NMIXX (23 Juni 2023): The Star Theatre
ART asal Myanmar Dihukum Seumur Hidup di Singapura, Tikam Lansia 26 Kali hingga Tewas

RADEN PUTRI 

