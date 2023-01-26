TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -- Penyelenggara acara penghargaan untuk dunia perfilman, telah merilis daftar nominasi Piala Oscar 2023. Piala Oscar atau Ajang Academy Awards ke-95 ini telah rampung diumumkan oleh The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Pertemuan para insan perfilman dari berbagai genre akan direncanakan pada 12 Maret 2023 mendatang di Los Angeles.

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023

Ada deretan film terbaik yang masuk nominasi Oscar 2023, antara lain Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, hingga Triangle of Sadness.

Sedangkan untuk aktris terbaik, nominasinya antara lain Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Williams, hingga Michelle Yeoh. Berikut ini daftar lengkap penerima nominasi Piala Oscar 2023 dari berbagai kategori yang dikutip dari laman resminya.

1. Kategori Best Picture

- All Quiet on the Western Front

Produser: Malte Grunert.

- Avatar: The Way of Water

Produser: James Cameron dan Jon Landau.

Cuplikan Film Avatar: The Way of Water/Disney

- The Banshees of Inisheer

Produser: Graham Broadbent, Martin McDonagh, dan Oete Czernin.

- Elvis

Produser: Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, dan Schuyler Weiss.

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

Produser: Daniel Kwan, Jonathan Wang, dan Daniel Scheinert.

- The Fabelmans

Produser: Kristie Macosko Krieger, Tony Kushner, dan Steven Spielberg.

- Tár

Produser: Todd Field, Scott Lambert, dan Alexandra Milchan.

- Top Gun: Maverick

Produser: Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Christopher Mcquarrie, dan Jerry Bruckheimer.

Film Top Gun: Maverick yang dibintangi Tom Cruise. Foto: Paramount Pictures.

- Triangle Of Sadness

Produser: Erik Hemmendorff dan Philippe Bober.

- Women Talking

Produser: Dede Gardner, Frances Mcdormand, dan Jeremy Kleiner.

2. Kategori Best Director

- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisheer

- Daniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

- Todd Field - Tár

- Ruben - Triangle of Sadness

3. Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023 Kategori Best Actor

- Austin Butler – Elvis

- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisheer

- Brendan Fraser - The Whale

- Paul Mescal – Aftersun

- Bill Nighy – Living

4. Kategori Best Actress

- Cate Blanchett – Tár

- Ana De Armas – Blonde

- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

- MIchelle Williams - The Fabelmans

- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Yeoh berpose dengan penghargaan Best Actress dalam Musical or Comedy Motion Picture untuk film Everything Everywhere All at Once di ajang Golden Globe Awards Ke-80 di Beverly Hills, California, Amerika Serikat, 10 Januari 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5. Kategori Best Supporting Actor

- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisheer

- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisheer

- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

6. Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023 Kategori Best Supporting Actress

- Angela Bassett - Black Panther Wakanda Forever

- Hong Chau - The Whale

- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisheer

- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

7. Kategori Best Adapted Screenplay

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery

- Living

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Women Talking.

8. Kategori Best Original Screenplay

- The Banshees of Inisheer

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Fabelmans

Poster film The Fabelmans. Foto: Wikipedia.

- Tár

- Triangle of Sadness

9. Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023 Kategori Best Original Score

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Babylon

- The Banshees of Inisheer

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Fabelmans

10. Kategori Best Original Song

- Applause - Tell It Like a Woman

- Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick

- Lift Me Up - Black Panther Wakanda Forever

- Nattu Nattu – RRR

- This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once

11. Kategori Best Sound

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- The Batman

- Elvis

- Top Gun: Maverick

12. Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023 Kategori Best Costume Design

- Babylon

- Black Panther Wakanda Forever

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Mrs Harris Goes to Parris

13. Kategori Best Animated Short Film

- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

- The Flying Sailor

- Ice Merchants

- My Year of Dicks

- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

14. Kategori Best Live Action Short Film

- An Irish Goodbye

- Ivalu

- Le Pupille

- Night Ride

- The Red Suitcase

15. Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023 Kategori Best Animated Feature Film

- Guillermo Del Toro' Pinocchio

- Marcel the Shell with Shoes on

- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

- The Sea Beast

- Turning Red

16. Kategori Best Cinematography

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

- Elvis

- Empire of Light

- Tár

17. Kategori Best Documentary Feature Film (Film Dokumenter Feature Terbaik)

- All That Breathes

- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

- Fire of Love

- A House Made of Splinters

- Navalny

18. Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023 Kategori Best Makeup and Hairstyling

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- The Batman

- Black Panther Wakanda Forever

- Elvis

- The Whale

19. Kategori Best Production Design

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- Babylon

- Elvis

- The Fabelmans

20. Kategori Best Visual Effects (Efek Visual Terbaik)

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- The Batman

- Black Panther Wakanda Forever

- Top Gun: Maverick

21. Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023 Kategori Best Documentary Short Film

- The Elephant Whisperers

- Haulout

- How Do You Measure a Year?

- The Martha Mitchell Effect

- Stranger at The Gate

22. Kategori Best Film Editing

- The Banshees of Inisheer

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Tár

- Top Gun Maverick

23. Kategori Best International Feature Film

- All Quiet on the Western Front – Jerman.

- Argentina, 1985 – Argentina.

- Close – Belgia.

- EO – Polandia.

- The Quiet Girl – Irlandia.

Itulah daftar lengkap nominasi Piala Oscar 2023 yang diumumkan oleh The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Nominasi didominasi Everything Everywhere All at Once. Adakah bintang film favorit Anda?

NIA HEPPY | MELYNDA DWI PUSPITA | OSCARS.ORG

