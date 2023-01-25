Pencarian Terpopuler

Nominasi Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once Mendominasi

Marvela

Poster film Everything Everywhere All at Once yang dibintangi Michelle Yeoh. Foto: Instagram/@michelleyeoh_official

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Nominasi Oscar 2023 telah diumumkan oleh Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pada Selasa malam, 25 Januari 2023 waktu Indonesia. Dalam Academy Awards ke-95 tahun ini, film Everything Everywhere All at Once meraih nominasi terbanyak dengan total 11 nominasi.

Everything Everywhere All at Once meraih nominasi Film Terbaik, Sutradara Terbaik, Pemeran Utama Wanita Terbaik, Pemeran Pendukung Pria Terbaik, Pemeran Pendukung Wanita Terbaik (2), Skenario Asli Terbaik, Editing Terbaik, Lagu Orisinil Terbaik, Desain Kostum Terbaik, dan Musik Orisinil Terbaik.

Film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Foto: Instagram/@everythingeverywheremovie

Disusul 2 Film yang Meraih 9 Nominasi Oscar 2023

Film kedua yang memperoleh nominasi terbanyak adalah All Quiet on the Western Front, sebuah epik Perang Dunia I, dan The Banshees of Inisherin, tampilan komik kelam tentang persahabatan yang terungkap dengan latar belakang perang saudara Irlandia. Dua film tersebut mendapat 9 nominasi.

Daftar Nominasi Oscar 2023

Best Picture (Film Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Best Director (Sutradara Terbaik)

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Lead Actor (Pemeran Utama Pria Terbaik)

Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living

Best Lead Actress (Pemeran Utama Wanita Terbaik)

Cate Blanchett - Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Simak: Michelle Yeoh Raih Aktris Terbaik di Golden Globe 2023 Lewat Film Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor (Pemeran Pendukung Pria Terbaik)

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress (Pemeran Pendukung Wanita Terbaik)

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay (Skenario Adaptasi Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson
Living - Kazuo Ishiguro
Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie; Peter Craig, Justin Marks
Women Talking - Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay (Skenario Asli Terbaik)

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
Tár - Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness - Written by Ruben Östlund

Best Cinematography (Sinematografi Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - Darius Khondji
Elvis - Mandy Walker
Empire of Light - Roger Deakins
Tár - Florian Hoffmeister

Best Documentary Feature Film (Film Dokumenter Fitur Terbaik)

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film (Film Dokumenter Pendek Terbaik)

The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing (Editing Terbaik)

The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Elvis - Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers
Tár - Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton

Best International Feature Film (Film Berbahasa Asing Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Jerman)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgia)
EO (Polandia)
The Quiet Girl (Irlandia)

Best Original Song (Lagu Orisinil Terbaik)

Applause - Tell It Like a Woman
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu - RRR
This Is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Production Design (Desain Produksi Terbaik)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Best Visual Effects (Efek Visual Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Feature Film (Film Fitur Animasi Terbaik)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,
The Sea Beast
Turning Red

Best Animated Short Film (Film Animasi Pendek Terbaik)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Costume Design (Desain Kostum Terbaik)

Babylon - Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter
Elvis - Catherine Martin
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Shirley Kurata
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan

Best Live Action Short (Film Live Action Pendek Terbaik)

An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley and Ross White
Ivalu - Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
Le Pupille - Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
Night Ride - Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
The Red Suitcase - Cyrus Neshvad

Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Tata Rias dan Tata Rambut Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front - Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
Elvis- Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Original Score (Musik Orisinil Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
Babylon - Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux
The Fabelmans - John Williams

Best Sound (Tata Suara Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front - Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
Avatar: The Way of Water - Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
The Batman - Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
Elvis - David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
Top Gun: Maverick - Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Baca juga: Apa Perbedaan Penghargaan Golden Globe dan Oscar?

Ikuti berita terkini dari Tempo di Google News, klik di sini.



Nominasi Oscar 2023nominasi OscarOscarAcademy AwardsOscar 2023Everything Everywhere All at OnceMichelle Yeoh



