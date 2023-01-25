Nominasi Oscar 2023: Everything Everywhere All at Once Mendominasi

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Nominasi Oscar 2023 telah diumumkan oleh Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pada Selasa malam, 25 Januari 2023 waktu Indonesia. Dalam Academy Awards ke-95 tahun ini, film Everything Everywhere All at Once meraih nominasi terbanyak dengan total 11 nominasi.

Everything Everywhere All at Once meraih nominasi Film Terbaik, Sutradara Terbaik, Pemeran Utama Wanita Terbaik, Pemeran Pendukung Pria Terbaik, Pemeran Pendukung Wanita Terbaik (2), Skenario Asli Terbaik, Editing Terbaik, Lagu Orisinil Terbaik, Desain Kostum Terbaik, dan Musik Orisinil Terbaik.

Film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Foto: Instagram/@everythingeverywheremovie

Disusul 2 Film yang Meraih 9 Nominasi Oscar 2023

Film kedua yang memperoleh nominasi terbanyak adalah All Quiet on the Western Front, sebuah epik Perang Dunia I, dan The Banshees of Inisherin, tampilan komik kelam tentang persahabatan yang terungkap dengan latar belakang perang saudara Irlandia. Dua film tersebut mendapat 9 nominasi.

Daftar Nominasi Oscar 2023

Best Picture (Film Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking



Best Director (Sutradara Terbaik)

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Lead Actor (Pemeran Utama Pria Terbaik)

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living



Best Lead Actress (Pemeran Utama Wanita Terbaik)

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Simak: Michelle Yeoh Raih Aktris Terbaik di Golden Globe 2023 Lewat Film Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor (Pemeran Pendukung Pria Terbaik)

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Supporting Actress (Pemeran Pendukung Wanita Terbaik)

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay (Skenario Adaptasi Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson

Living - Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick - Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie; Peter Craig, Justin Marks

Women Talking - Sarah Polley



Best Original Screenplay (Skenario Asli Terbaik)

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Written by Ruben Östlund

Best Cinematography (Sinematografi Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - Darius Khondji

Elvis - Mandy Walker

Empire of Light - Roger Deakins

Tár - Florian Hoffmeister



Best Documentary Feature Film (Film Dokumenter Fitur Terbaik)

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny



Best Documentary Short Film (Film Dokumenter Pendek Terbaik)

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate



Best Film Editing (Editing Terbaik)

The Banshees of Inisherin - Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis - Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers

Tár - Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick - Eddie Hamilton



Best International Feature Film (Film Berbahasa Asing Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Jerman)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgia)

EO (Polandia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlandia)



Best Original Song (Lagu Orisinil Terbaik)

Applause - Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu - RRR

This Is a Life - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Production Design (Desain Produksi Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans



Best Visual Effects (Efek Visual Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick



Best Animated Feature Film (Film Fitur Animasi Terbaik)

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,

The Sea Beast

Turning Red



Best Animated Short Film (Film Animasi Pendek Terbaik)

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It



Best Costume Design (Desain Kostum Terbaik)

Babylon - Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth Carter

Elvis - Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris - Jenny Beavan



Best Live Action Short (Film Live Action Pendek Terbaik)

An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley and Ross White

Ivalu - Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille - Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride - Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase - Cyrus Neshvad

Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Tata Rias dan Tata Rambut Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front - Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman - Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis- Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley



Best Original Score (Musik Orisinil Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Babylon - Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin - Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Son Lux

The Fabelmans - John Williams



Best Sound (Tata Suara Terbaik)

All Quiet on the Western Front - Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

Avatar: The Way of Water - Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

The Batman - Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

Elvis - David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

Top Gun: Maverick - Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

Baca juga: Apa Perbedaan Penghargaan Golden Globe dan Oscar?

Ikuti berita terkini dari Tempo di Google News, klik di sini.