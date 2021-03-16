Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2021, Film Mank Ada di 10 Kategori

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Akhirnya Academy Awards akan berlangsung 25 April 2021. Panitia telah mengumumkan daftar film yang masuk nominasi Piala Oscar tahun ini.

Ada satu film yang menarik perhatian karena masuk dalam sepuluh nominasi, yakni film Mank. Film garapan sutradara David Fincher ini masuk kategori Sutradara Terbaik, Aktor Terbaik, dan Aktris Pendukung Terbaik. Masuk juga dalam nominasi Best Picture, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Costume Design, Sinematografi Terbaik, Makeup dan Tata Rambut Terbaik, dan Best Production Design.

Deretan film lain yang bersaing dengan Mank antara lainThe Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, dan The Trial of the Chicago 7. Dalam nominasi Piala Oscar 2021 ini, untuk pertama kalinya ada dua perempuan yang masuk kategori sutradara terbaik, yakni Chloé Zhao dalam film Nomadland dan Emerald Fennell di film Promising Young Woman.

Academy Awards akan berlangsung pada di Los Angeles Union Station dan Dolby Theatre. Adalah Priyanka Chopra Jonas dan Nick Jonas yang membacakan nominasi.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Oscar 2021.

Best Picture

- The Father

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Mank

- Minari

- Nomadland

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

- Thomas Vinterberg film Another Round

- David Fincher film Mank

- Lee Isaac Chung film Minari

- Chloé Zhao film Nomadland

- Emerald Fennell film Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

- Riz Ahmed film Sound of Metal

- Chadwick Boseman film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

- Anthony Hopkins film The Father

- Gary Oldman film Mank

- Steven Yeun film Minari"

Best Actress in a Leading Role

- Viola Davis film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

- Andra Day film The United States v. Billie Holiday

- Vanessa Kirby film Pieces of a Woman

- Frances McDormand film Nomadland

- Carey Mulligan film Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

- Sacha Baron Cohen film The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Daniel Kaluuya film Judas and the Black Messiah

- Leslie Odom Jr. film One Night in Miami

- Paul Raci film Sound of Metal

- Lakeith Stanfield film Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

- Maria Bakalova film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

- Glenn Close film Hillbilly Elegy

- Olivia Colman film The Father

- Amanda Seyfried film Mank

- Yuh-jung Youn film Minari

Best Animated Feature Film

- Onward (Pixar)

- Over the Moon (Netflix)

- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

- Soul (Pixar)

- Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Adapted Screenplay

- Borat Subsequent Movie

- The Father

- Nomadland

- One Night in Miami

- The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

- Judas and the Black Messiah

- Minari

- Promising Young Woman

- Sound of Metal

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Song

- Fight for You film Judas and the Black Messiah

- Hear My Voice film The Trial of the Chicago 7

- Húsavík film Eurovision Song Contest

- Io Si (Seen) film The Life Ahead

- Speak Now film One Night in Miami

Best Original Score

- Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard

- Mank - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

- Minari - Emile Mosseri

- News of the World - James Newton Howard

- Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Sound

- Greyhound

- Mank

- News of the World

- Soul

- Sound of Metal

Best Costume Design

- Emma oleh Alexandra Byrne

- Mank oleh Trish Summerville

- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom oleh Ann Roth

- Mulan oleh Bina Daigeler

- Pinocchio oleh Massimo Cantini Parrini

Best Animated Short Film

- Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

- Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

- If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

- Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

- Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Best Live-Action Short Film

- Feeling Through

- The Letter Room

- The Present

- Two Distant Strangers

- White Eye

Best Cinematography

- Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

- Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

- News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

- Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

- The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary Feature

- Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

- Crip Camp (Netflix)

- The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

- My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

- Time (Amazon Studios)

Best Documentary Short Subject

- Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)

- A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

- Do Not Split (Field of Vision)

- Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)

- A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

Best Film Editing

- The Father oleh Yorgos Lamprinos

- Nomadland oleh Chloé Zhao

- Promising Young Woman oleh Frédéric Thoraval

- Sound of Metal oleh Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

- The Trial of the Chicago 7 oleh Alan Baumgarten

Best International Feature Film

- Another Round (Denmark)

- Better Days (Hong Kong)

- Collective (Romania)

- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

- Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze

- Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson

- Mank - Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff

- Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti

Best Production Design

- The Father

- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

- Mank

- News of the World

- Tenet

Best Visual Effects

- Love and Monsters

- The Midnight Sky

- Mulan

- The One and Only Ivan

- Tenet