Deretan Lengkap Pemenang dan Nominasi Golden Globes 2024

Reporter

Editor

Dwi Arjanto

image-gnews
Margot Robbie berpose saat menghadiri Penghargaan Golden Globe Awards ke-81 di Beverly Hills, California, AS, 8 Januari 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Margot Robbie berpose saat menghadiri Penghargaan Golden Globe Awards ke-81 di Beverly Hills, California, AS, 8 Januari 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Penghargaan dunia perfilman dan televisi Golden Globes 2024 ke-81 berlangsung pada 7 Januari 2024 waktu setempat, di The Beverly Hilton di Beverly Hills, California, Amerika Serikat.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association memberikan penghargaan kepada film-film terbesar tahun lalu, serial TV terkenal, dan aktor-aktor yang mendapat pujian paling kritis pada Golden Globe Awards 2024 di Hollywood. Komedian Jo Koy menjadi pembawa acara tahun ini.

Film Biopik Oppenheimer Borong 5 Piala Golden Globe Awards 2024

Beberapa nama besar di dunia film dan televisi mendapat penghargaan. Oppenheimer dan Succession menjadi pemenang besar malam itu, masing-masing membawa pulang beberapa penghargaan.

Oppenheimer menerima delapan nominasi. Film epik Oppenheimer karya Christopher Nolan memenangkan film (drama) terbaik. Sementara Succession memenangkan serial televisi (drama) terbaik. Barbie juga tampil dengan menerima sembilan nominasi.

Simak daftar lengkap nominasi dan pemenang Golden Globes 2024 di bawah ini.

Cillian Murphy Menerima Penghargaan Golden Globe Awards 2024, Simak Perjalanan Kariernya

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Oppenheimer (PEMENANG)
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomy of a Fall

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Barbie
Poor Things (PEMENANG)
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron (PEMENANG)
Elemental
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Suzume

Cinematic dan Box Office Achievement

Barbie (PEMENANG)
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)

Anatomy of a Fall (France) (PEMENANG)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Past Lives (United States)
Io capitano (Italy)

Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (PEMENANG)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (PEMENANG)
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening, Nyad
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical atau Comedy)

Emma Stone, Poor Things (PEMENANG)
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Natalie Portman, May December
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical atau Comedy)

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (PEMENANG)
Matt Damon, Air
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (PEMENANG)
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Julianne Moore, May December
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Performance by Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (PEMENANG)
Charles Melton, May December
William Dafoe, Poor Things
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (PEMENANG)
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Celine Song, Past Lives

Selanjutnya: Pemenang skenario terbaik...

Alam Ganjar saat menghadiri peluncuran buku di Yogyakarta Selasa (9/1). Tempo/Pribadi Wicaksono.
