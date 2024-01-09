Deretan Lengkap Pemenang dan Nominasi Golden Globes 2024

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Penghargaan dunia perfilman dan televisi Golden Globes 2024 ke-81 berlangsung pada 7 Januari 2024 waktu setempat, di The Beverly Hilton di Beverly Hills, California, Amerika Serikat.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association memberikan penghargaan kepada film-film terbesar tahun lalu, serial TV terkenal, dan aktor-aktor yang mendapat pujian paling kritis pada Golden Globe Awards 2024 di Hollywood. Komedian Jo Koy menjadi pembawa acara tahun ini.

Beberapa nama besar di dunia film dan televisi mendapat penghargaan. Oppenheimer dan Succession menjadi pemenang besar malam itu, masing-masing membawa pulang beberapa penghargaan.

Oppenheimer menerima delapan nominasi. Film epik Oppenheimer karya Christopher Nolan memenangkan film (drama) terbaik. Sementara Succession memenangkan serial televisi (drama) terbaik. Barbie juga tampil dengan menerima sembilan nominasi.

Simak daftar lengkap nominasi dan pemenang Golden Globes 2024 di bawah ini.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Oppenheimer (PEMENANG)

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Barbie

Poor Things (PEMENANG)

American Fiction

The Holdovers

May December

Air

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron (PEMENANG)

Elemental

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Suzume

Cinematic dan Box Office Achievement

Barbie (PEMENANG)

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)

Anatomy of a Fall (France) (PEMENANG)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Past Lives (United States)

Io capitano (Italy)

Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer (PEMENANG)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon (PEMENANG)

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening, Nyad

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical atau Comedy)

Emma Stone, Poor Things (PEMENANG)

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Natalie Portman, May December

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical atau Comedy)

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers (PEMENANG)

Matt Damon, Air

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers (PEMENANG)

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Julianne Moore, May December

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Performance by Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer (PEMENANG)

Charles Melton, May December

William Dafoe, Poor Things

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer (PEMENANG)

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Celine Song, Past Lives

