Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Blue Dragon Film Awards ke-44, Smugglers Mendominasi

Jo In Sung memenangkan Best Supporting Actor untuk film Smugglers dan Popular Star Awards dalam Blue Dragon Film Awards ke-44 pada Jumat, 24 November 2023. Foto: Instagram/@zoinsung_official
Jo In Sung memenangkan Best Supporting Actor untuk film Smugglers dan Popular Star Awards dalam Blue Dragon Film Awards ke-44 pada Jumat, 24 November 2023. Foto: Instagram/@zoinsung_official
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Blue Dragon Film Awards ke-44 telah berlangsung pada Jumat malam, 24 November 2023 di Korea Selatan. Dipandu oleh Kim Hye Soo dan Yoo Yeon Seok, upacara penghargaan film tahunan ini didominasi oleh kemenangan Smugglers karya sutradara Ryoo Seung Wan.

Smugglers sebagai pemenang besar malam kemarin dengan meraih total 4 penghargaan, termasuk Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best New Actress, dan Best Music. Film ini sebelumnya juga tayang di berbagai festival film internasional, seperti Toronto International Film Festival, Locarno International Film Festival, dan Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival.

The Night Owl mendapatkan 3 penghargaan, yaitu Best New Director, Best Editing, dan Best Cinematography and Lighting. Concrete Utopia meraih 2 penghargaan, Best Director dan Best Actor.

Jung Yu Mi menang sebagai Best Actress berkat perannya dalam film Sleep. Sementara, Jeon Yeo Bee sebagai Best Supporting Actress untuk Cobweb.

Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023:

Best Picture: Smugglers

Best Director: Um Tae Hwa (Concrete Utopia)

Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun (Concrete Utopia)

Best Actress: Jung Yu Mi (Sleep)

Best Supporting Actor: Jo In Sung (Smugglers)

Best Supporting Actress: Jeon Yeo Been (Cobweb)

Best New Actor: Hong Sa Bin (Hopeless)

Best New Actress: Go Min Si (Smugglers)

Best New Director: Ahn Tae Jin (The Night Owl)

Best Screenplay: July Jung (Next Sohee)

Best Art Direction: Jeong Yi Jin (Cobweb)

Best Music: Jang Ki Ha (Smugglers)

Best Technical Achievement: Jin Jong Hyun (The Moon)

Popular Star Awards: Jo In Sung, Song Joong Ki, Park Bo Young, Kim Seon Ho

Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: The Roundup: No Way Out

Best Editing: Kim Sun Min (The Night Owl)

Best Cinematography and Lighting: Kim Tae Kyung, Hong Seung Chul (The Night Owl)

Best Short Film: Yoo Jae In (Ghwa the Last Name)

SOOMPI

Jefri Nichol membintangi film Ali Topan. Foto: Visinema Pictures
Blue Dragon Film AwardsBlue Dragon Film Awards 2023SmugglersConcrete UtopiaJo In SungGo Min Si

