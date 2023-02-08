Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2023. Beyonce Terbanyak dalam Sejarah

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -- Ajang penghargaan bergengsi bagi Insan musik dunia, Grammy Awards, telah resmi digelar pada 5 Februari 2023 waktu setempat. Acara yang digelar di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles ini memberikan banyak penghargaan untuk pelaku industri musik dengan berbagai kategori. Pihak Recording Academy sebagai penyelenggara pun telah rampung mengumumkan daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2023.
Pada Grammy Awards 2023 ini, Beyonce resmi menjadi musisi dengan piala Grammy Awards terbanyak dalam sejarah. Prestasi ini diraih setelah Beyonce diumumkan sebagai pemenang kategori Best Dance/Electronic Music Album untuk album Renaissance. Dengan ini dia berhasil mengumpulkan 32 kemenangan Grammy Awards dan mengalahkan Georg Solti yang sebelumnya mengoleksi 31 kemenangan di penghargaan tertinggi musik tersebut.
Tak hanya itu, Grammy Award 2023 ini juga mengenalkan kategori baru guna mengakui capaian musisi kulit hitam di industri musik dunia. Kategori tersebut memakai nama Dra. Dre, sebagai musisi kulit hitam legendaris. Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2023.
Daftar Lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2023
Lebih dari 50 kategori, Recording Award akhirnya telah rampung mengumumkan daftar pemenang Grammy Awards 2023. Berikut daftar lengkap pemenangnya.
1. Album Of The Year
Harry Styles - Harry's House
2. Record Of The Year
Lizzo - About Damn Time
3. Song Of The Year
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
4. Best New Artist
Samara Joy
5. The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Dr. Dre
6. Best Music Video
Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film
7. Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele - Easy on Me
8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy
9. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé - Higher
10. Best Pop Vocal Album
Harry Styles - Harry's House
11. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé - Break My Soul
12. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé - Renaissance
13. Best Rap Performance
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
14. Best Melodic Rap Performance
Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
15. Best Rap Song
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
20. Best Rap Album
Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
21. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Tobias Jesso Jr.
22. Best R&B Performance
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
23. Best Traditional R&B Performance
Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
24. Best R&B Song
Beyoncé - Cuff It
25. Best Progressive R&B Album
Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
26. Best R&B Album
Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
27. Best Rock Performance
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
28. Best Metal Performance
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
29. Best Rock Song
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
30. Best Rock Album
Ozzy Osburne - Patient Number 9
31. Best Latin Pop Album
Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
32. Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
33. Best Instrumental Composition
Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
34. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple
35. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)
36. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Rosalía - Motomami
37. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
38. Best Tropical Latin Album
Marc Anthony - Pa'lla Voy
39. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Various Artists - Encanto
40. Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Germaine Franco - Encanto
41. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Stephanie Economou - Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök
42. Best Song Written for Visual Media
Encanto - Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
43. Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - The Closer
44. Best Music Film
Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
45. Best Alternative Music Performance
Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
46. Best Alternative Music Album
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
47. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Mystic Mirror - White Sun
48. Best Children's Music Album
Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
49. Best Recording Package
Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
50. Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81, '82, '83
51. Best Album Notes
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
52. Best Historical Album
Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
53. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species
54. Best Jazz Vocal Album
Samara Joy - Linger Awhile
55. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
56. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
57. Best Latin Jazz Album
Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
58. Best Reggae Album
Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
59. Best Global Music Performance
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe
60. Best Global Music Album
Masa Takumi - Sakura
61. Best American Roots Performance
Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground
62. Best Americana Performance
Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
63. Best American Roots Song
Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
64. Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
65. Best Bluegrass Album
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
66. Best Traditional Blues Album
Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board
67. Best Contemporary Blues Album
Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
68. Best Folk Album
Madison Cunningham - Revealer
69. Best Regional Roots Music Album
Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
70. Best Orchestral Performance
New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
71. Best Opera Recording
The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
72. Best Choral Performance
The Crossing - Born
73. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
74. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future
75. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
76. Best Classical Compendium
Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story
77. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact
78. Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson - Live Forever
79. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
80. Best Country Song
Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't
81. Best Country Album
Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time
82. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Snarky Puppy - Empire Central
83. Best Gospel Performance/Song
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
84. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future
85. Best Gospel Album
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
86. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Maverick City Music - Breathe
87. Best Roots Gospel Album
Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal
88. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Harry Styles - Harry's House
89. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
90. Best Remixed Recording
Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
91. Best Immersive Audio Album
Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides
92. Best Engineered Album, Classical
Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
93. Producer of the Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
94. Best Musical Theater Album
'Into the Woods' 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
95. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Viola Davis - Finding Me
96. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
