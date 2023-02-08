Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2023. Beyonce Terbanyak dalam Sejarah

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta -- Ajang penghargaan bergengsi bagi Insan musik dunia, Grammy Awards, telah resmi digelar pada 5 Februari 2023 waktu setempat. Acara yang digelar di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles ini memberikan banyak penghargaan untuk pelaku industri musik dengan berbagai kategori. Pihak Recording Academy sebagai penyelenggara pun telah rampung mengumumkan daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2023.

Pada Grammy Awards 2023 ini, Beyonce resmi menjadi musisi dengan piala Grammy Awards terbanyak dalam sejarah. Prestasi ini diraih setelah Beyonce diumumkan sebagai pemenang kategori Best Dance/Electronic Music Album untuk album Renaissance. Dengan ini dia berhasil mengumpulkan 32 kemenangan Grammy Awards dan mengalahkan Georg Solti yang sebelumnya mengoleksi 31 kemenangan di penghargaan tertinggi musik tersebut.

Tak hanya itu, Grammy Award 2023 ini juga mengenalkan kategori baru guna mengakui capaian musisi kulit hitam di industri musik dunia. Kategori tersebut memakai nama Dra. Dre, sebagai musisi kulit hitam legendaris. Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2023.



Daftar Lengkap pemenang Grammy Awards 2023

Lebih dari 50 kategori, Recording Award akhirnya telah rampung mengumumkan daftar pemenang Grammy Awards 2023. Berikut daftar lengkap pemenangnya.

1. Album Of The Year

Harry Styles - Harry's House

2. Record Of The Year

Lizzo - About Damn Time

3. Song Of The Year

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

4. Best New Artist

Samara Joy

5. The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

Dr. Dre

6. Best Music Video

Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

7. Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele - Easy on Me

8. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

9. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé - Higher

10. Best Pop Vocal Album

Harry Styles - Harry's House

11. Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé - Break My Soul

12. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé - Renaissance

13. Best Rap Performance

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

14. Best Melodic Rap Performance

Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U

15. Best Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

20. Best Rap Album

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

21. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Tobias Jesso Jr.

22. Best R&B Performance

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

23. Best Traditional R&B Performance

Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa

24. Best R&B Song

Beyoncé - Cuff It

25. Best Progressive R&B Album

Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

26. Best R&B Album

Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

27. Best Rock Performance

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

28. Best Metal Performance

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules

29. Best Rock Song

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses

30. Best Rock Album

Ozzy Osburne - Patient Number 9

31. Best Latin Pop Album

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros

32. Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

33. Best Instrumental Composition

Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge

34. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple

35. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)

36. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Rosalía - Motomami

37. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical

38. Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony - Pa'lla Voy

39. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Various Artists - Encanto

40. Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Germaine Franco - Encanto

41. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Stephanie Economou - Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

42. Best Song Written for Visual Media

Encanto - Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno

43. Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - The Closer

44. Best Music Film

Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

45. Best Alternative Music Performance

Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge

46. Best Alternative Music Album

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

47. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Mystic Mirror - White Sun

48. Best Children's Music Album

Alphabet Rockers - The Movement

49. Best Recording Package

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning

50. Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden '81, '82, '83

51. Best Album Notes

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

52. Best Historical Album

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

53. Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

54. Best Jazz Vocal Album

Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

55. Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1

56. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

57. Best Latin Jazz Album

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York

58. Best Reggae Album

Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling

59. Best Global Music Performance

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

60. Best Global Music Album

Masa Takumi - Sakura

61. Best American Roots Performance

Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin' Ground

62. Best Americana Performance

Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind

63. Best American Roots Song

Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That

64. Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days

65. Best Bluegrass Album

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree

66. Best Traditional Blues Album

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

67. Best Contemporary Blues Album

Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny

68. Best Folk Album

Madison Cunningham - Revealer

69. Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

70. Best Orchestral Performance

New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman

71. Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

72. Best Choral Performance

The Crossing - Born

73. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen

74. Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

75. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

76. Best Classical Compendium

Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story

77. Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

78. Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson - Live Forever

79. Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl

80. Best Country Song

Cody Johnson - 'Til You Can't

81. Best Country Album

Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

82. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

83. Best Gospel Performance/Song

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom

84. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future

85. Best Gospel Album

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

86. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Maverick City Music - Breathe

87. Best Roots Gospel Album

Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal

88. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Harry Styles - Harry's House

89. Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

90. Best Remixed Recording

Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

91. Best Immersive Audio Album

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

92. Best Engineered Album, Classical

Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

93. Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

94. Best Musical Theater Album

'Into the Woods' 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

95. Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Viola Davis - Finding Me

96. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door

VIVIA AGARTHA F | RADEN PUTRI

