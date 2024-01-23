Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Oscar 2024, Oppenheimer Memimpin

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Seluruh nominasi Oscar 2024 telah resmi diumumkan pada Selasa malam, 23 Januari 2024 waktu Indonesia. Dalam ajang Academy Awards ke-96 tahun ini, film Oppenheimer memimpin dengan 13 nominasi.

Film dengan nominasi terbanyak kedua adalah Poor Things dengan 11 nominasi, diikuti Killers of the Flower Moon dengan 10 nominasi, dan Barbie dengan 8 nominasi. Keempat film tersebut akan bersaing untuk mendapatkan Film Terbaik atau Best Picture, bersama dengan American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, dan The Zone of Interest.

Nominasi Oscar 2024

Baca Juga: Greta Gerwig Tak Masuk Nominasi Sutradara Terbaik Oscar 2024

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Baca Juga: Emily Blunt Raih Nominasi Oscar Pertama Lewat Perannya di Oppenheimer

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)

Barbie (Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall (Arthur Harari & Justine Triet)

The Holdovers (David Hemingson)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

May December (Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Past Lives (Celine Song)

Best Cinematography

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)

I'm Just Ken (Barbie)

It Never Went Away (American Symphony)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)

What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Best Costume Design

Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)

Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)

Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)

Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Iklan

Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Best Original Score

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Goransson)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Ni Nai & Wài Pó

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italia)

Perfect Days (Jepang)

Society of the Snow (Spanyol)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Jerman)

The Zone of Interest (Inggris)

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla: Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

Academy Awards ke-96 akan disiarkan langsung oleh ABC pada Minggu, 10 Maret 2024 dari Dolby Theatre di Ovation Hollywood.

Pilihan Editor: Mengenal Matt Damon, Aktor Berusia 53 Tahun Langganan Nominasi Oscar