Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Oscar 2024, Oppenheimer Memimpin

Reporter

Editor

Marvela

Film dan Aktor dengan Raihan Piala Oscar Terbanyak
Film dan Aktor dengan Raihan Piala Oscar Terbanyak
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Seluruh nominasi Oscar 2024 telah resmi diumumkan pada Selasa malam, 23 Januari 2024 waktu Indonesia. Dalam ajang Academy Awards ke-96 tahun ini, film Oppenheimer memimpin dengan 13 nominasi.

Film dengan nominasi terbanyak kedua adalah Poor Things dengan 11 nominasi, diikuti Killers of the Flower Moon dengan 10 nominasi, dan Barbie dengan 8 nominasi. Keempat film tersebut akan bersaing untuk mendapatkan Film Terbaik atau Best Picture, bersama dengan American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives, dan The Zone of Interest.

Nominasi Oscar 2024

Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Director
Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Actress in a Leading Role
Annette Bening (Nyad)
Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)
Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
America Ferrera (Barbie)
Jodie Foster (Nyad)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)
Barbie (Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig)
Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)
Poor Things (Tony McNamara)
The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anatomy of a Fall (Arthur Harari & Justine Triet)
The Holdovers (David Hemingson)
Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)
May December (Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)
Past Lives (Celine Song)

Best Cinematography
El Conde (Edward Lachman)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Best Original Song
The Fire Inside (Flamin’ Hot)
I'm Just Ken (Barbie)
It Never Went Away (American Symphony)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) (Killers of the Flower Moon)
What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Best Costume Design
Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)
Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)
Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)
Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Original Score
American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
Oppenheimer (Ludwig Goransson)
Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Ni Nai & Wài Pó

Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Jepang)
Society of the Snow (Spanyol)
The Teacher’s Lounge (Jerman)
The Zone of Interest (Inggris)

Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda 
Maestro 
Oppenheimer 
Poor Things 
Society of the Snow

Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla: Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon

Academy Awards ke-96 akan disiarkan langsung oleh ABC pada Minggu, 10 Maret 2024 dari Dolby Theatre di Ovation Hollywood.

Jurassic World Dominion. Foto: Instagram/@jurassicworld
OscarOscar 2024nominasi OscarOppenheimerAcademy Awards

