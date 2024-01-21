Daftar Nominasi iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, Ada Kategori Baru untuk K-Pop

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 telah mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasinya. Taylor Swift, SZA dan Olivia Rodrigo menjadi musisi yang mendapat nominasi terbanyak tahun ini.

“iHeartRadio Music Awards adalah malam di mana kami merayakan artis dan lagu terhebat yang suka didengarkan penggemar di radio sepanjang tahun,” kata John Sykes, presiden perusahaan hiburan untuk iHeartMedia. “Kami juga akan berbagi cerita dari para artis itu sendiri tentang perjalanan keras mereka hingga mencapai puncak tangga lagu.”

Taylor Swift memimpin nominasi dengan 9 nominasi termasuk Song of the Year (Cruel Summer), Pop Song of the Year (Cruel Summer) dan Artist of the Year. Tahun lalu, dia menyamai Harry Styles untuk nominasi terbanyak dalam 8 kategori, dan menjadi musisi paling berprestasi malam itu dengan 6 kemenangan termasuk Song of the Year untuk Anti-Hero.

Kategori Baru di iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 akan disiarkan langsung di Fox di Dolby Theater Los Angeles pada Senin, 1 April 2024 mendatang. Ajang penghargaan tahunan ke-12, yang merayakan artis dan lagu yang paling banyak diputar di stasiun iHeartRadio hingga tahun 2023, juga akan memperkenalkan kumpulan kategori baru yaitu K-Pop Artist of the Year, K-Pop Song of the Year, dan Best New Artist (K-Pop).

Jungkook BTS meraih 5 nominasi yang mengesankan sebagai solois. Jungkook mendapatkan nominasi untuk K-Pop Artist of the Year, K-Pop Song of the Year (Seven), Best Music Video (Seven dan 3D), and Favorite Debut Album (GOLDEN), ditambah nominasi dari BTS.

Banyak kategori yang akan dipilih oleh penggemar secara sosial, seperti TikTok bop tahun ini, Favorite on Screen dan Best Fan Army. Pemungutan suara sosial dimulai pada Kamis, 18 Januari 2024 dan berakhir pada 25 Maret 2024.

“iHeartRadio Music Awards kami istimewa karena benar-benar mencerminkan apa yang disukai pendengar,” kata Tom Poleman, presiden dan kepala program iHeartMedia. “Kami sangat bersemangat untuk berbagi perjalanan tentang bagaimana mereka menjadi lagu terbesar dan merayakan artis-artis luar biasa ini dengan penggemar musik di seluruh negeri secara langsung dari Los Angeles.”

Nominasi iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Song of the Year:

Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez

Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift

Dance The Night - Dua Lipa

Fast Car - Luke Combs

Flowers- Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill - SZA

Last Night - Morgan Wallen

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Song of the Year:

Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez

Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill - SZA

vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Artist of the Year:

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year:

Drake

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Olivia Rodrigo

Shakira

SZA

Taylor Swift

Usher

Duo/Group of the Year:

(G)I-DLE

Blink-182

Dan + Shay

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Paramore

Parmalee

Best Collaboration:

All My Life - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Barbie World (with Aqua) - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

Boy’s a liar Pt.2 - PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Calm Down - Rema & Selena Gomez

Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

Rich Flex - Drake and 21 Savage

Thank God - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla with Cardi B

TQG - Karol G and Shakira

Best New Artist (Pop):

David Kushner

Doechii

Jelly Roll

Rema

Stephen Sanchez

Country Song of the Year:

Fast Car - Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson

Last Night - Morgan Wallen

Rock and A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman

Thank God - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country):

Corey Kent

Jackson Dean

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

All My Life - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

fukumean - Gunna

Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex - Drake and 21 Savage

Tomorrow 2 - GloRilla with Cardi B

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

21 Savage

Drake

Future

Gunna

Lil Durk

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):

Doechii

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Red

Young Nudy

R&B Song of the Year:

Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

CUFF IT- Beyonce

Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

On My Mama - Victoria Monét

Snooze - SZA

R&B Artist of the Year:

Beyonce

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

SZA

Usher

Best African Music Artist:

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Best New Artist (R&B):

Coco Jones

Fridayy

Kenya Vaun

October London

Victoria Monet

Alternative Song of the Year:

Lost - Linkin Park

Love From The Other Side - Fall Out Boy

One More Time - Blink-182

Rescued - Foo Fighters

This Is Why - Paramore

Alternative Artist of the Year:

Blink-182

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Green Day

Paramore

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):

Bad Omens

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Lovejoy

Noah Kahan

Rock Song of the Year:

72 Seasons - Metallica

Dead Don’t Die - Shinedown

Lost - Linkin Park

Need A Favor - Jelly Roll

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year:

Disturbed

Foo Fighters

Jelly Roll

Metallica

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year:

10:35 - Tiesto ft. Tate McRae

Baby Don’t Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue

Praising You - Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim

Strangers - Kenya Grace

Dance Artist of the Year:

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Illenium

Kylie Minogue

Tiesto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:

La Bachata - Manuel Turizo

La Bebe (remix) - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

Lala - Myke Towers

Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Shakira and Bizarrap

TQG - Karol G and Shakira

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Manuel Turizo

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):

Bad Gyal

GALE

Mora

Yng Lvcas

Young Miko

Regional Mexican Song of the Year:

Bebe Dame - Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera

Ella Baila Sola - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Indispensable - Carin León

Que Onda Perdida - Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel

Que Vuelvas - Carin Leon and Grupo Frontera

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:

Calibre 50

Carin Leon

El Fantasma

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):

Gabito Ballesteros

Gerardo Coronel

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Peso Pluma

K-pop Artist of the Year:

(G)I-DLE

Jungkook

NCT Dream

Seventeen

Stray Kids

K-pop Song of the Year:

Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) - ATEEZ

Cupid (Twin Version) - FIFTY FIFTY

S-Class - Stray Kids

Seven - Jungkook ft. Latto

Super Shy - NewJeans

Best New Artist (K-pop):

BOYNEXTDOOR

NewJeans

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Producer of the Year:

Kid Harpoon

Dan Nigro

Rob Bisel

Carter Lang

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year:

Jack Antonoff

Ashley Gorley

Aldae

Michael Ross Pollack

J Kash

Socially Voted Category

Best Music Video:

3D - Jungkook ft. Jack Harlow

Dance The Night - Dua Lipa

FLOWER - JISOO

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

I'm Good (Blue) - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Kill Bill - SZA

La Bebe (Remix) - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

Seven - Jungkook ft. Latto

TQG - Karol G and Shakira

vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

Best Fan Army:

Agnation

ATINY

Barbz

Beyhive

BTS Army

Harries

Livies

Louies

Niallers

Rushers

Selenators

Swifties

Social Star Award:

Alex Warren

David Kushner

Flyana Boss

Gracie Abrams

Jessie Murph

Megan Moroney

Natalie Jane

Noah Kahan

Favorite Tour Photographer:

Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter

Anna Lee - Coldplay

Carianne Older - Charlie Puth

Catherine Powell - Kelsea Ballerini

Cynthia Parkhurst - Jonas Brothers

David Lehr - Morgan Wallen

Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson

Mason Poole - Beyoncé

Matty Vogel - Misterwives

Ravie B - Adele

Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer

Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown

Favorite On Screen:

j-hope IN THE BOX

Love To Love You, Donna Summer

Louis Tomlinson All of Those Voices

Prince: The Final Secret

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce

Save Me Jelly Roll

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TLC Forever

TikTok Bop of the Year:

Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Collide (Sped Up Remix) - Justine Skye

Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift

Cupid (Twin Version) - FIFTY FIFTY

Daylight - David Kushner

Her Way (Sped Up)”- Party Next Door

If We Ever Broke Up - Mae Stephens

Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

Water - Tyla

What It Is (Solo Version) - Doechii

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

Favorite Tour Style:

Beyonce

Carrie Underwood

Doja Cat

Elton John

Harry Styles

Jonas Brothers

Madonna

Måneskin

Sabrina Carpenter

Shania Twain

SZA

Taylor Swift

Favorite Debut Album:

GOLDEN - Jungkook

In Pieces- Chloe

Layover - V

Lucky- Megan Moroney

Mirror - Lauren Spencer Smith

My 21st Century Blues - Raye

Religiously - Bailey Zimmerman

Snow Angel - Renee Rapp

Tyler Hubbard - Tyler Hubbard

