Daftar Nominasi iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, Ada Kategori Baru untuk K-Pop

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 telah mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasinya. Taylor Swift, SZA dan Olivia Rodrigo menjadi musisi yang mendapat nominasi terbanyak tahun ini.
“iHeartRadio Music Awards adalah malam di mana kami merayakan artis dan lagu terhebat yang suka didengarkan penggemar di radio sepanjang tahun,” kata John Sykes, presiden perusahaan hiburan untuk iHeartMedia. “Kami juga akan berbagi cerita dari para artis itu sendiri tentang perjalanan keras mereka hingga mencapai puncak tangga lagu.”
Taylor Swift memimpin nominasi dengan 9 nominasi termasuk Song of the Year (Cruel Summer), Pop Song of the Year (Cruel Summer) dan Artist of the Year. Tahun lalu, dia menyamai Harry Styles untuk nominasi terbanyak dalam 8 kategori, dan menjadi musisi paling berprestasi malam itu dengan 6 kemenangan termasuk Song of the Year untuk Anti-Hero.
Kategori Baru di iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 akan disiarkan langsung di Fox di Dolby Theater Los Angeles pada Senin, 1 April 2024 mendatang. Ajang penghargaan tahunan ke-12, yang merayakan artis dan lagu yang paling banyak diputar di stasiun iHeartRadio hingga tahun 2023, juga akan memperkenalkan kumpulan kategori baru yaitu K-Pop Artist of the Year, K-Pop Song of the Year, dan Best New Artist (K-Pop).
Jungkook BTS meraih 5 nominasi yang mengesankan sebagai solois. Jungkook mendapatkan nominasi untuk K-Pop Artist of the Year, K-Pop Song of the Year (Seven), Best Music Video (Seven dan 3D), and Favorite Debut Album (GOLDEN), ditambah nominasi dari BTS.
Banyak kategori yang akan dipilih oleh penggemar secara sosial, seperti TikTok bop tahun ini, Favorite on Screen dan Best Fan Army. Pemungutan suara sosial dimulai pada Kamis, 18 Januari 2024 dan berakhir pada 25 Maret 2024.
“iHeartRadio Music Awards kami istimewa karena benar-benar mencerminkan apa yang disukai pendengar,” kata Tom Poleman, presiden dan kepala program iHeartMedia. “Kami sangat bersemangat untuk berbagi perjalanan tentang bagaimana mereka menjadi lagu terbesar dan merayakan artis-artis luar biasa ini dengan penggemar musik di seluruh negeri secara langsung dari Los Angeles.”
Nominasi iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024
Song of the Year:
Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez
Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
Dance The Night - Dua Lipa
Fast Car - Luke Combs
Flowers- Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill - SZA
Last Night - Morgan Wallen
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Song of the Year:
Calm Down - Rema and Selena Gomez
Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill - SZA
vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Artist of the Year:
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year:
Drake
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Olivia Rodrigo
Shakira
SZA
Taylor Swift
Usher
Duo/Group of the Year:
(G)I-DLE
Blink-182
Dan + Shay
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Paramore
Parmalee
Best Collaboration:
All My Life - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Barbie World (with Aqua) - Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
Boy’s a liar Pt.2 - PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Calm Down - Rema & Selena Gomez
Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
Rich Flex - Drake and 21 Savage
Thank God - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla with Cardi B
TQG - Karol G and Shakira
Best New Artist (Pop):
David Kushner
Doechii
Jelly Roll
Rema
Stephen Sanchez
Country Song of the Year:
Fast Car - Luke Combs
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson
Last Night - Morgan Wallen
Rock and A Hard Place - Bailey Zimmerman
Thank God - Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
Country Artist of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country):
Corey Kent
Jackson Dean
Jelly Roll
Megan Moroney
Nate Smith
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
All My Life - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
fukumean - Gunna
Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex - Drake and 21 Savage
Tomorrow 2 - GloRilla with Cardi B
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
21 Savage
Drake
Future
Gunna
Lil Durk
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):
Doechii
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Red
Young Nudy
R&B Song of the Year:
Creepin' - Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
CUFF IT- Beyonce
Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
On My Mama - Victoria Monét
Snooze - SZA
R&B Artist of the Year:
Beyonce
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
SZA
Usher
Best African Music Artist:
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
Best New Artist (R&B):
Coco Jones
Fridayy
Kenya Vaun
October London
Victoria Monet
Alternative Song of the Year:
Lost - Linkin Park
Love From The Other Side - Fall Out Boy
One More Time - Blink-182
Rescued - Foo Fighters
This Is Why - Paramore
Alternative Artist of the Year:
Blink-182
Fall Out Boy
Foo Fighters
Green Day
Paramore
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):
Bad Omens
HARDY
Jelly Roll
Lovejoy
Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year:
72 Seasons - Metallica
Dead Don’t Die - Shinedown
Lost - Linkin Park
Need A Favor - Jelly Roll
Rescued - Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year:
Disturbed
Foo Fighters
Jelly Roll
Metallica
Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year:
10:35 - Tiesto ft. Tate McRae
Baby Don’t Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
Praising You - Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim
Strangers - Kenya Grace
Dance Artist of the Year:
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Illenium
Kylie Minogue
Tiesto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:
La Bachata - Manuel Turizo
La Bebe (remix) - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
Lala - Myke Towers
Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Shakira and Bizarrap
TQG - Karol G and Shakira
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:
Bad Bunny
Feid
Karol G
Manuel Turizo
Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):
Bad Gyal
GALE
Mora
Yng Lvcas
Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Bebe Dame - Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera
Ella Baila Sola - Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Indispensable - Carin León
Que Onda Perdida - Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel
Que Vuelvas - Carin Leon and Grupo Frontera
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Calibre 50
Carin Leon
El Fantasma
Grupo Frontera
Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):
Gabito Ballesteros
Gerardo Coronel
Grupo Frontera
Junior H
Peso Pluma
K-pop Artist of the Year:
(G)I-DLE
Jungkook
NCT Dream
Seventeen
Stray Kids
K-pop Song of the Year:
Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) - ATEEZ
Cupid (Twin Version) - FIFTY FIFTY
S-Class - Stray Kids
Seven - Jungkook ft. Latto
Super Shy - NewJeans
Best New Artist (K-pop):
BOYNEXTDOOR
NewJeans
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Producer of the Year:
Kid Harpoon
Dan Nigro
Rob Bisel
Carter Lang
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year:
Jack Antonoff
Ashley Gorley
Aldae
Michael Ross Pollack
J Kash
Socially Voted Category
Best Music Video:
3D - Jungkook ft. Jack Harlow
Dance The Night - Dua Lipa
FLOWER - JISOO
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
I'm Good (Blue) - Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
Kill Bill - SZA
La Bebe (Remix) - Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
Seven - Jungkook ft. Latto
TQG - Karol G and Shakira
vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Best Fan Army:
Agnation
ATINY
Barbz
Beyhive
BTS Army
Harries
Livies
Louies
Niallers
Rushers
Selenators
Swifties
Social Star Award:
Alex Warren
David Kushner
Flyana Boss
Gracie Abrams
Jessie Murph
Megan Moroney
Natalie Jane
Noah Kahan
Favorite Tour Photographer:
Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter
Anna Lee - Coldplay
Carianne Older - Charlie Puth
Catherine Powell - Kelsea Ballerini
Cynthia Parkhurst - Jonas Brothers
David Lehr - Morgan Wallen
Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson
Mason Poole - Beyoncé
Matty Vogel - Misterwives
Ravie B - Adele
Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer
Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown
Favorite On Screen:
j-hope IN THE BOX
Love To Love You, Donna Summer
Louis Tomlinson All of Those Voices
Prince: The Final Secret
Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce
Save Me Jelly Roll
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TLC Forever
TikTok Bop of the Year:
Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 - PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
Collide (Sped Up Remix) - Justine Skye
Cruel Summer - Taylor Swift
Cupid (Twin Version) - FIFTY FIFTY
Daylight - David Kushner
Her Way (Sped Up)”- Party Next Door
If We Ever Broke Up - Mae Stephens
Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat
Water - Tyla
What It Is (Solo Version) - Doechii
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Favorite Tour Style:
Beyonce
Carrie Underwood
Doja Cat
Elton John
Harry Styles
Jonas Brothers
Madonna
Måneskin
Sabrina Carpenter
Shania Twain
SZA
Taylor Swift
Favorite Debut Album:
GOLDEN - Jungkook
In Pieces- Chloe
Layover - V
Lucky- Megan Moroney
Mirror - Lauren Spencer Smith
My 21st Century Blues - Raye
Religiously - Bailey Zimmerman
Snow Angel - Renee Rapp
Tyler Hubbard - Tyler Hubbard
