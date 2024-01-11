Daftar Nominasi SAG Awards 2024, Barbie dan Oppenheimer Mendominasi

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Nominasi Screen Actors Guild atau SAG Awards 2024 telah diumumkan sejak Rabu, 10 Januari 2024. Barbie dan Oppenheimer mendominasi tahun ini dengan menerima empat nominasi di gelaran SAG Awards ke-30.

SAG Awards bertujuan untuk memberikan penghargaan kepada penampilan terbaik dalam film dan televisi selama tahun 2023. Pemenangnya akan diumumkan pada upacara yang disiarkan televisi di Netflix pada Sabtu, 24 Februari 2024 dari Los Angeles.

Barbie dan Oppenheimer akan memperebutkan kategori utama, yaitu Best Movie Cast, bersama tiga film ternama lainnya, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction dan The Color Purple.

Nominasi SAG Awards 2024

Outstanding Performance by a Cast

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz - Ferrari

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Sarah Snook - Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Bill Hader - Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba - Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley - A Small Light

Ali Wong - Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm - Fargo

David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun - Beef

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

VARIETY | REUTERS



