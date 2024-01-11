Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
Dukung Tempo
MASUK DAFTAR
image-bahasa
image-language

Daftar Nominasi SAG Awards 2024, Barbie dan Oppenheimer Mendominasi

Reporter

Editor

Marvela

image-gnews
Poster film Barbie dan Oppenheimer. Dok. Warner Bros. dan Universal Pictures
Poster film Barbie dan Oppenheimer. Dok. Warner Bros. dan Universal Pictures
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Nominasi Screen Actors Guild atau SAG Awards 2024 telah diumumkan sejak Rabu, 10 Januari 2024. Barbie dan Oppenheimer mendominasi tahun ini dengan menerima empat nominasi di gelaran SAG Awards ke-30.

SAG Awards bertujuan untuk memberikan penghargaan kepada penampilan terbaik dalam film dan televisi selama tahun 2023. Pemenangnya akan diumumkan pada upacara yang disiarkan televisi di Netflix pada Sabtu, 24 Februari 2024 dari Los Angeles.

Baca Juga:

Momen Hidung Cillian Murphy Penuh Lipstik Istri saat Menang Golden Globes 2024

Barbie dan Oppenheimer akan memperebutkan kategori utama, yaitu Best Movie Cast, bersama tiga film ternama lainnya, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction dan The Color Purple.

Nominasi SAG Awards 2024

Outstanding Performance by a Cast
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Baca Juga:

Ini Alasan Christopher Nolan Tidak Suka Menggunakan Animasi dalam Proses Pembuatan Film

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz - Ferrari
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbot Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox - Succession
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Sarah Snook - Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
Bill Hader - Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba - Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn - Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson - Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley - A Small Light
Ali Wong - Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm - Fargo
David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub - Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun - Beef

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

VARIETY | REUTERS

Pilihan Editor: Lee Jung Jae - Jung Ho Yeon, Aktor Korea Pertama Pemenang SAG Awards 2022

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

Ryan Reynolds. (Dok. Fashionista/Tabloidbintang.com)
SAG AwardsSAG Awards 2024BarbieOppenheimerScreen Actors GuildScreen Actors Guild Awards

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.

 

Video Pilihan


Momen Hidung Cillian Murphy Penuh Lipstik Istri saat Menang Golden Globes 2024

1 hari lalu

Cillian Murphy menerima piala Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama di Golden Globe Awards ke-81, 7 Januari 2024. Foto: YouTube Golden Globes
Momen Hidung Cillian Murphy Penuh Lipstik Istri saat Menang Golden Globes 2024

Cillian Murphy tampil dengan hidung merah akibat bekas lipstik istrinya saat menerima piala Golden Globes kategori Aktor Terbaik.


Ini Alasan Christopher Nolan Tidak Suka Menggunakan Animasi dalam Proses Pembuatan Film

1 hari lalu

Christopher Nolan, Sutradara film Oppenheimer. Dok. Universal Pictures
Ini Alasan Christopher Nolan Tidak Suka Menggunakan Animasi dalam Proses Pembuatan Film

Sutradara Christopher Nolan dikenal anti dengan CGI yang menurutnya akan mengurangi pendalaman karakter tokoh.


Deretan Lengkap Pemenang dan Nominasi Golden Globes 2024

1 hari lalu

Margot Robbie berpose saat menghadiri Penghargaan Golden Globe Awards ke-81 di Beverly Hills, California, AS, 8 Januari 2024. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Deretan Lengkap Pemenang dan Nominasi Golden Globes 2024

Penghargaan Golden Globe ke-81 berlangsung pada 7 Januari 2024 waktu Amerika, simak daftar lengkap nominasi dan pemenang Golden Globes 2024.


Film Biopik Oppenheimer Borong 5 Piala Golden Globe Awards 2024

1 hari lalu

Adegan dalam film Oppenheimer. Dok. Universal Pictures
Film Biopik Oppenheimer Borong 5 Piala Golden Globe Awards 2024

Dari 8 nominasi, film Oppenheimer berhasil memenangkan 5 penghargaan dalam ajang Golden Globe Awards 2024.


Cillian Murphy Menerima Penghargaan Golden Globe Awards 2024, Simak Perjalanan Kariernya

1 hari lalu

Cillian Murphy. Instagram.com/@oppenheimermovie
Cillian Murphy Menerima Penghargaan Golden Globe Awards 2024, Simak Perjalanan Kariernya

Cillian Murphy memenangkan piala Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama dalam Golden Globe Awards 2024, karena perannya dalam film Oppenheimer


Anatomy of a Fall Menang untuk Skenario dan Film Non-Inggris Terbaik di Golden Globes 2024

2 hari lalu

Film Anatomy of Fall. Youtube
Anatomy of a Fall Menang untuk Skenario dan Film Non-Inggris Terbaik di Golden Globes 2024

Film Prancis Anatomy of A Fall raih beberapa penghargaan pada Golden Globes 2024, film non-Inggris terbaik dan skenario terbaik.


Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2024, Oppenheimer Film Terbaik

3 hari lalu

Poster film Oppenheimer. Dok. Universal Pictures
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2024, Oppenheimer Film Terbaik

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2024, penghargaan terbanyak diperoleh film Oppenheimer dengan membawa lima piala.


Billie Eilish Berada di Titik Terendah saat Ciptakan Lagu Film Barbie

3 hari lalu

Billie Eilish saat menghadiri World Premiere film Barbie. Foto: Instagram/@barbiethemovie
Billie Eilish Berada di Titik Terendah saat Ciptakan Lagu Film Barbie

Billie Eilish berbagi tentang perjalanan kesehatan mental dan juga bagaimana film Barbie membantunya keluar dari masa kelam.


Kaleidoskop 2023: 10 Film Box Office, dari Barbie hingga Ant-Man Quantumania

11 hari lalu

Margot Robbie dalam film Barbie. Foto: Instagram/@barbiethemovie
Kaleidoskop 2023: 10 Film Box Office, dari Barbie hingga Ant-Man Quantumania

Kaleidoskop 2023 berikut merupakan jajaran film Hollywood box office yang paling banyak ditonton di seluruh dunia sepanjang tahun ini.


Kaleidoskop 2023: Viral dalam Media Sosial, Spotify Wrapped hingga Disney Pixar

15 hari lalu

Spotify Wrapped 2023. Cnet
Kaleidoskop 2023: Viral dalam Media Sosial, Spotify Wrapped hingga Disney Pixar

Pada 2023, tren viral bermunculan di media sosial mulai dari Barbiecore hingga Spotify Wrapped