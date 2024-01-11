Daftar Pemenang Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, NCT Dream Raih Daesang

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Circle Chart Music Awards atau yang sebelumnya dikenal dengan nama Gaon Chart Music Awards, telah digelar pada Rabu, 10 Januari 2024 di Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, Korea Selatan. NCT Dream memenangkan hadiah utama atau Daesang untuk Digital Album of the Year, serta penghargaan lainnya untuk Artist of the Year (Album) dan World K-Pop Star.

"Terima kasih banyak atas dukungan Anda yang berkelanjutan dan saya pasti akan membalas kalian dengan lebih baik!!!!" tulis NCT Dream di Instagram dilengkapi dengan foto para anggota bersama tiga piala baru mereka.

NCT Dream menghadiri acara penghargaan tersebut hanya dengan 6 anggota. Haechan berhalangan hadir karena sedang mengambil waktu istirahat sementara dari aktivitas grup. SM Entertainment mengabarkan Haechan menderita radang amandel yang parah sehingga dokter menyarankannya beristirahat, pada Selasa, 9 Januari 2024.

Seperti tahun-tahun sebelumnya, penghargaan ditentukan oleh penampilan komersial lagu dan album berdasarkan tangga lagu Circle dari 1 Desember 2022 hingga 30 November 2023. Tahun ini, penghargaan Artist of the Year dan Rookie of the Year baru ditata ulang. Penghargaan Artist of the Year diberikan dalam 4 kategori, yakni Album, Digital, Pendengar Unik (Streaming), dan Streaming Global, masing-masing kepada 5 artis.

Pemenang Circle Chart Music Awards 2023

Digital Album of the Year (Daesang): NCT Dream

Artist of the Year (Album):

Jungkook BTS - GOLDEN

NCT Dream - ISTJ

SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

Stray Kids - 5-STAR

TXT - The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

Artist of the Year (Digital):

(G)I-DLE - Queencard

IVE - I AM

Jungkook BTS - Seven (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans - Ditto

Artist of the Year (Global Streaming):

(G)I-DLE - Queencard

IVE’s - I AM

Jisoo BLACKPINK - FLOWER

Jungkook BTS - Seven (featuring Latto)

NewJeans - Super Shy

Artist of the Year (Unique Listeners):

aespa - Spicy

(G)I-DLE - Queencard

IVE - I AM

LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans - Ditto

Rookie of the Year (Global Streaming): BABYMONSTER - BATTER UP



Rookie of the Year (Unique Listeners): RIIZE - Get A Guitar



Rookie of the Year (Album): ZEROBASEONE - YOUTH IN THE SHADE

Retail Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN - FML



KiT Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN



Music Steady Seller of the Year: NewJeans - Hype Boy

New Icon of the Year: Hwasa MAMAMOO, STAYC



V Coloring of the Year: AKMU

New Artist of the Next Generation: KISS OF LIFE, NiziU

World K-Pop Star: NCT Dream

Social Hot Star of the Year: BLACKPINK

VIAJE Global Popularity Award: Zhang Hao ZEROBASEONE

MuBeat Global Choice Award (Male): Lim Young Woong



MuBeat Global Choice Award (Female): NiziU

Busan Is Good Award: AKMU, KyoungSeo

Genre of the Year (Ballad): Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye



Genre of the Year (Trot): Lee Chan Won - Wish Lanterns



Genre of the Year (J-Pop): imase - Night Dancer

Song of the Year in International Pop: Charlie Puth - Dangerously

Composer of the Year: 250



Lyricist of the Year: Gigi

Performance Director of the Year: Park So Yeon



Visual Director of the Year: Kim Hye Soo

Musical Instrument Performer of the Year: Hareem



Chorus Performer of the Year: Perrie

SOOMPI

