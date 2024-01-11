Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Daftar Pemenang Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, NCT Dream Raih Daesang

Reporter

Editor

Marvela

NCT Dream meraih Daesang Digital Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, dan World K-Pop Star dalam ajang Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, Rabu 10 Januari 2024. Foto: Instagram/@nct_dream
NCT Dream meraih Daesang Digital Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, dan World K-Pop Star dalam ajang Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, Rabu 10 Januari 2024. Foto: Instagram/@nct_dream
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Circle Chart Music Awards atau yang sebelumnya dikenal dengan nama Gaon Chart Music Awards, telah digelar pada Rabu, 10 Januari 2024 di Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, Korea Selatan. NCT Dream memenangkan hadiah utama atau Daesang untuk Digital Album of the Year, serta penghargaan lainnya untuk Artist of the Year (Album) dan World K-Pop Star.

"Terima kasih banyak atas dukungan Anda yang berkelanjutan dan saya pasti akan membalas kalian dengan lebih baik!!!!" tulis NCT Dream di Instagram dilengkapi dengan foto para anggota bersama tiga piala baru mereka.

NCT Dream menghadiri acara penghargaan tersebut hanya dengan 6 anggota. Haechan berhalangan hadir karena sedang mengambil waktu istirahat sementara dari aktivitas grup. SM Entertainment mengabarkan Haechan menderita radang amandel yang parah sehingga dokter menyarankannya beristirahat, pada Selasa, 9 Januari 2024.

Seperti tahun-tahun sebelumnya, penghargaan ditentukan oleh penampilan komersial lagu dan album berdasarkan tangga lagu Circle dari 1 Desember 2022 hingga 30 November 2023. Tahun ini, penghargaan Artist of the Year dan Rookie of the Year baru ditata ulang. Penghargaan Artist of the Year diberikan dalam 4 kategori, yakni Album, Digital, Pendengar Unik (Streaming), dan Streaming Global, masing-masing kepada 5 artis.

Pemenang Circle Chart Music Awards 2023

Digital Album of the Year (Daesang): NCT Dream

Artist of the Year (Album):
Jungkook BTS - GOLDEN
NCT Dream - ISTJ
SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
Stray Kids - 5-STAR
TXT - The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

Artist of the Year (Digital):
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE - I AM
Jungkook BTS - Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)
NewJeans - Ditto

Artist of the Year (Global Streaming):
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE’s - I AM
Jisoo BLACKPINK - FLOWER
Jungkook BTS - Seven (featuring Latto)
NewJeans - Super Shy

Artist of the Year (Unique Listeners):
aespa - Spicy
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE - I AM
LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)
NewJeans - Ditto

Rookie of the Year (Global Streaming): BABYMONSTER - BATTER UP

Rookie of the Year (Unique Listeners): RIIZE - Get A Guitar

Rookie of the Year (Album): ZEROBASEONE - YOUTH IN THE SHADE

Retail Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN - FML

KiT Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN

Music Steady Seller of the Year: NewJeans - Hype Boy

New Icon of the Year: Hwasa MAMAMOO, STAYC

V Coloring of the Year: AKMU

New Artist of the Next Generation: KISS OF LIFE, NiziU

World K-Pop Star: NCT Dream

Social Hot Star of the Year: BLACKPINK

VIAJE Global Popularity Award: Zhang Hao ZEROBASEONE

MuBeat Global Choice Award (Male): Lim Young Woong

MuBeat Global Choice Award (Female): NiziU

Busan Is Good Award: AKMU, KyoungSeo

Genre of the Year (Ballad): Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye

Genre of the Year (Trot): Lee Chan Won - Wish Lanterns

Genre of the Year (J-Pop): imase - Night Dancer

Song of the Year in International Pop: Charlie Puth - Dangerously

Composer of the Year: 250

Lyricist of the Year: Gigi

Performance Director of the Year: Park So Yeon

Visual Director of the Year: Kim Hye Soo

Musical Instrument Performer of the Year: Hareem

Chorus Performer of the Year: Perrie

SOOMPI

Berita Selanjutnya

TWS. Foto: Instagram.
Haechan NCT Alami Radang Amandel Parah hingga Hiatus Sementara

1 hari lalu

Haechan NCT. Foto: Instagram/@haechanahceah
Haechan NCT Alami Radang Amandel Parah hingga Hiatus Sementara

Haechan NCT mengalami gejala flu disertai demam tinggi sebelum didiagnosis mengalami radang amandel yang parah.


Seoul Music Awards 2024 Menyisakan Kritik dari Penggemar dan BamBam GOT7

2 hari lalu

Seoul Music Awards 2024. Istimewa
Seoul Music Awards 2024 Menyisakan Kritik dari Penggemar dan BamBam GOT7

Seoul Music Awards 2024 menyisakan kritik pada malam penghargaan acara yang dilaksanakan setiap setahun sekali tersebut. Apa saja?


SEVENTEEN Raih Daesang Album of The Year di GDA 2024: Kami Terus Melangkah Naik

3 hari lalu

SEVENTEEN di Golden Disc Awards ke-38 di Jakarta pada Sabtu, 6 Januari 2024. Foto: X/@pledis_17
SEVENTEEN Raih Daesang Album of The Year di GDA 2024: Kami Terus Melangkah Naik

SEVENTEEN meraih empat piala, termasuk Daesang dalam ajang Golden Disc Awards 2024 di Jakarta.


Daftar Pemenang Seoul Music Awards 2024 di Thailand, NCT Dream Raih Daesang

8 hari lalu

NCT Dream meraih Daesang dan Bonsang dalam Seoul Music Awards 2024 di Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand, Selasa, 2 Januari 2024. Foto: Instagram/@nct_dream
Daftar Pemenang Seoul Music Awards 2024 di Thailand, NCT Dream Raih Daesang

Daftar lengkap pemenang Seoul Music Awards 2024 yang pertama kali digelar di luar Korea Selatan. NCT Dream meraih Daesang 2 tahun berturut-turut.


Profil Choi Soo Jong, Penerima Daesang KBS Drama Awards 2023

8 hari lalu

Choi Soo Jong. Foto : Viki
Profil Choi Soo Jong, Penerima Daesang KBS Drama Awards 2023

Choi Soo Jong menerima piala Daesang berkat penampilannya dalam drama Korea Goryeo-Khitan War dalam KBS Drama Awards pada 31 Desember 2023


Doyoung NCT Lanjutkan Berdonasi untuk Anak-anak Korban Gempa Turki-Suriah

15 hari lalu

Doyoung NCT. Foto: Instagram/@nct127
Doyoung NCT Lanjutkan Berdonasi untuk Anak-anak Korban Gempa Turki-Suriah

Bertepatan dengan Hari Natal, Doyoung NCT berhadap donasi yang diberikannya dapat membantu anak-anak untuk meraih mimpi.


Persiapan NCT 127 Bertemu Fans Indonesia hingga Bahas Album Fact Check

32 hari lalu

Grup idola K-pop, NCT 127 menghadiri konferensi pers acara NCT 127 'Fact Check' Face To Face Album Sign Event di Jakarta pada Jumat, 8 Desember 2023. TEMPO/Marvela
Persiapan NCT 127 Bertemu Fans Indonesia hingga Bahas Album Fact Check

Mark NCT 127 mengaku merapikan jambangnya sebelum bertemu dengan penggemar di Jakarta dalam acara fansign album Fact Check.


NCT 127 Bocorkan Cerita Lucu di Balik Album Musim Dingin, Be There For Me

32 hari lalu

Grup idola K-pop, NCT 127 menghadiri konferensi pers acara NCT 127 'Fact Check' Face To Face Album Sign Event di Jakarta pada Jumat, 8 Desember 2023. TEMPO/Marvela
NCT 127 Bocorkan Cerita Lucu di Balik Album Musim Dingin, Be There For Me

Saat datang ke Jakarta, NCT 127 sedikit menceritakan momen lucu di balik pembuatan video klip dari album Be There For Me.


Kembali Konser di Jakarta Januari 2024, NCT 127: Kalian Tidak akan Kecewa

33 hari lalu

Grup idola K-pop, NCT 127 menghadiri konferensi pers acara NCT 127 'Fact Check' Face To Face Album Sign Event di Jakarta pada Jumat, 8 Desember 2023. TEMPO/Marvela
Kembali Konser di Jakarta Januari 2024, NCT 127: Kalian Tidak akan Kecewa

NCT 127 mengaku telah menyiapkan banyak hal untuk konser mereka selama 2 hari di Jakarta pada Januari 2024 agar penggemar tidak kecewa.


Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Melon Music Awards 2023

39 hari lalu

NCT Dream menghadiri Melon Music Awards 2023, Sabtu, 2 Desember 2023. Foto: Instagram/@melon_music
Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Melon Music Awards 2023

Pemenang Melon Music Awards 2023, NewJeans meraih 2 Daesang sementara NCT Dream dan IVE masing-masing mendapatkan 1 Daesang.