Daftar Pemenang Circle Chart Music Awards 2023, NCT Dream Raih Daesang

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Circle Chart Music Awards atau yang sebelumnya dikenal dengan nama Gaon Chart Music Awards, telah digelar pada Rabu, 10 Januari 2024 di Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, Korea Selatan. NCT Dream memenangkan hadiah utama atau Daesang untuk Digital Album of the Year, serta penghargaan lainnya untuk Artist of the Year (Album) dan World K-Pop Star.
"Terima kasih banyak atas dukungan Anda yang berkelanjutan dan saya pasti akan membalas kalian dengan lebih baik!!!!" tulis NCT Dream di Instagram dilengkapi dengan foto para anggota bersama tiga piala baru mereka.
NCT Dream menghadiri acara penghargaan tersebut hanya dengan 6 anggota. Haechan berhalangan hadir karena sedang mengambil waktu istirahat sementara dari aktivitas grup. SM Entertainment mengabarkan Haechan menderita radang amandel yang parah sehingga dokter menyarankannya beristirahat, pada Selasa, 9 Januari 2024.
Seperti tahun-tahun sebelumnya, penghargaan ditentukan oleh penampilan komersial lagu dan album berdasarkan tangga lagu Circle dari 1 Desember 2022 hingga 30 November 2023. Tahun ini, penghargaan Artist of the Year dan Rookie of the Year baru ditata ulang. Penghargaan Artist of the Year diberikan dalam 4 kategori, yakni Album, Digital, Pendengar Unik (Streaming), dan Streaming Global, masing-masing kepada 5 artis.
Pemenang Circle Chart Music Awards 2023
Digital Album of the Year (Daesang): NCT Dream
Artist of the Year (Album):
Jungkook BTS - GOLDEN
NCT Dream - ISTJ
SEVENTEEN - SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN
Stray Kids - 5-STAR
TXT - The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
Artist of the Year (Digital):
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE - I AM
Jungkook BTS - Seven (featuring Latto)
LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)
NewJeans - Ditto
Artist of the Year (Global Streaming):
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE’s - I AM
Jisoo BLACKPINK - FLOWER
Jungkook BTS - Seven (featuring Latto)
NewJeans - Super Shy
Artist of the Year (Unique Listeners):
aespa - Spicy
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE - I AM
LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)
NewJeans - Ditto
Rookie of the Year (Global Streaming): BABYMONSTER - BATTER UP
Rookie of the Year (Unique Listeners): RIIZE - Get A Guitar
Rookie of the Year (Album): ZEROBASEONE - YOUTH IN THE SHADE
Retail Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN - FML
KiT Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN
Music Steady Seller of the Year: NewJeans - Hype Boy
New Icon of the Year: Hwasa MAMAMOO, STAYC
V Coloring of the Year: AKMU
New Artist of the Next Generation: KISS OF LIFE, NiziU
World K-Pop Star: NCT Dream
Social Hot Star of the Year: BLACKPINK
VIAJE Global Popularity Award: Zhang Hao ZEROBASEONE
MuBeat Global Choice Award (Male): Lim Young Woong
MuBeat Global Choice Award (Female): NiziU
Busan Is Good Award: AKMU, KyoungSeo
Genre of the Year (Ballad): Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye
Genre of the Year (Trot): Lee Chan Won - Wish Lanterns
Genre of the Year (J-Pop): imase - Night Dancer
Song of the Year in International Pop: Charlie Puth - Dangerously
Composer of the Year: 250
Lyricist of the Year: Gigi
Performance Director of the Year: Park So Yeon
Visual Director of the Year: Kim Hye Soo
Musical Instrument Performer of the Year: Hareem
Chorus Performer of the Year: Perrie
