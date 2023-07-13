Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Daftar Nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2023, Serial Succession Tetap Mendominasi

Reporter

Editor

Marvela

Serial Succession. Dok. HBO GO
Serial Succession. Dok. HBO GO
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 telah diumumkan Academy of Television Arts and Sciences pada Rabu malam, 12 Juli 2023 waktu Indonesia. Serial Succession dari HBO mendominasi dengan perolehan 27 nominasi, termasuk Best Drama atau Drama Terbaik.

Sementara di urutan kedua ditempati oleh The Last of Us dengan 24 nominasi, kemudian The White Lotus dengan 23 nominasi, dan Ted Lasso mendapat 21 nominasi.

Serial Succession Catat Sejarah di Primetime Emmy Awards 2023

Serial Succession membuat sejarah di Primetime Emmy Awards ke-75, di mana tiga aktor utamanya mendapatkan nominasi Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series atau Pemeran Utama Pria Terbaik dalam Serial Drama. Tiga aktor tersebut adalah Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin dan Jeremy Strong.

Tahun lalu, Succession membuat sejarah di Primetime Emmy Awards dengan perolehan nominasi akting terbanyak yang pernah ada, dengan 14 dari total 25 nominasi. Sejak dirilis pada 2018, tiga musim pertama Succession telah memenangkan 13 piala Primetime Emmy Awards dari 48 nominasi.

Daftar Nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2023

Berikut daftar nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2023

Outstanding Drama Series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House Of The Dragon
- The Last Of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders In The Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
- Ali Wong (Beef)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Or Anthology Series or Movie
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
- James Marsden (Jury Duty)
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
- Theo James (The White Lotus)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
- Alan Ruck (Succession)
- Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
- Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
- Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Joseph Lee (Beef)
- Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
- Young Mazino “Beef)
- Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
- Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
- Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
- Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Maria Bello (Beef)
- Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
- The Last Of Us
- Poker Face
- Succession
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
- The White Lotus

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
- Andor
- Bad Sisters
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus

Untuk melihat lebih lengkap daftar nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2023, Anda dapat langsung mengunjungi situs resmi Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Upacara penganugerahan Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 akan digelar pada Selasa pagi, 19 September 2023 waktu Indonesia.

VARIETY | DEADLINE

Pilihan Editor: The Walt Disney Company Raih 147 Nominasi Primetime Emmy Award 2022

Berita Selanjutnya

Primetime Emmy Awards 2023Nominasi Primetime Emmy Awards 2023Emmy AwardsSuccessionThe Last of Us

