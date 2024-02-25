Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Daftar Pemenang SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, The Bear, The Last of Us, Beef

Reporter

Editor

Marvela

image-gnews
Para pemain Oppenheimer menerima piala Screen Actors Guild Awards ke-30 atau SAG Awards 2024, Sabtu, 24 Februari 2024. Foto: Instagram/@sagaftra
Para pemain Oppenheimer menerima piala Screen Actors Guild Awards ke-30 atau SAG Awards 2024, Sabtu, 24 Februari 2024. Foto: Instagram/@sagaftra
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Screen Actors Guild Awards ke-30 atau SAG Awards 2024 telah digelar pada Sabtu, 24 Februari 2024 di Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat. Para pemeran Oppenheimer memenangkan penghargaan atas penampilan luar biasa mereka dalam film tersebut.

Oppenheimer meraih tiga piala SAG Awards 2024, termasuk Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role untuk Cillian Murphy, dan Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role untuk Robert Downey Jr.

Baca Juga:

Pemeran Putri Diana, Elizabeth Debicki Nyeker saat Terima Piala SAG Awards 2024

"Terima kasih. Merupakan kehormatan bagi saya untuk mengucapkan beberapa patah kata secara singkat atas nama para pemain luar biasa di atas panggung ini dan kepada keluarga besar Oppenheimer, yang tidak bisa hadir di sini," kata Kenneth Branag mewakili Oppenheimer dalam pidato kemenangan di SAG Awards 2024.

"Jadi, terima kasih banyak, Chris Nolan dan Emma Thomas. Terima kasih atas kesempatannya. Terima kasih atas rasa hormatnya. Terima kasih atas undangan untuk memainkan peran tulus dalam pembuatan film yang sangat penting ini," katanya.

Daftar Pemenang SAG Awards 2024

Baca Juga:

Barbra Streisand akan Menerima Life Achievement di SAG Awards 2024

Outstanding Performance by a Cast: Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Ali Wong - Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Steven Yeun - Beef

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: The Last of Us
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

VARIETY | PEOPLE

Pilihan Editor: Daftar Nominasi SAG Awards 2024, Barbie dan Oppenheimer Mendominasi

Berita Selanjutnya

Tissa Biani mengunggah foto perannya di 2 film terlaris di Indonesia di KKN di Desa Penari dan Agak Laen. Foto: Instagram.
SAG Awards 2024SAG AwardsOppenheimerThe BearThe Last of UsBeef

