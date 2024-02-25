Daftar Pemenang SAG Awards 2024: Oppenheimer, The Bear, The Last of Us, Beef

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Screen Actors Guild Awards ke-30 atau SAG Awards 2024 telah digelar pada Sabtu, 24 Februari 2024 di Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall, Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat. Para pemeran Oppenheimer memenangkan penghargaan atas penampilan luar biasa mereka dalam film tersebut.

Oppenheimer meraih tiga piala SAG Awards 2024, termasuk Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role untuk Cillian Murphy, dan Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role untuk Robert Downey Jr.

"Terima kasih. Merupakan kehormatan bagi saya untuk mengucapkan beberapa patah kata secara singkat atas nama para pemain luar biasa di atas panggung ini dan kepada keluarga besar Oppenheimer, yang tidak bisa hadir di sini," kata Kenneth Branag mewakili Oppenheimer dalam pidato kemenangan di SAG Awards 2024.

"Jadi, terima kasih banyak, Chris Nolan dan Emma Thomas. Terima kasih atas kesempatannya. Terima kasih atas rasa hormatnya. Terima kasih atas undangan untuk memainkan peran tulus dalam pembuatan film yang sangat penting ini," katanya.



Daftar Pemenang SAG Awards 2024

Baca Juga: Barbra Streisand akan Menerima Life Achievement di SAG Awards 2024

Outstanding Performance by a Cast: Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Iklan

Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Ali Wong - Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series: Steven Yeun - Beef

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series: The Last of Us

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

VARIETY | PEOPLE

Pilihan Editor: Daftar Nominasi SAG Awards 2024, Barbie dan Oppenheimer Mendominasi