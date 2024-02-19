Daftar Pemenang People's Choice Awards 2024, Barbie Meraih Movie of the Year

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Ajang penghargaan tahunan, People's Choice Award atau PCA 2024 kembali hadir. Publik memilih jajaran film, musik, acara televisi dan budaya pop terbaik tahun tahun ini.
People's Choice Awards 2024 yang dipandu oleh Simu Liu telah disiarkan secara langsung pada Ahad, 18 Februari melalui NBC, Peacock, dan E! di Santa Monica, California. Tahun ini, jumlah kategori kian bertambah menjadi 45.
Film-film seperti Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Little Mermaid dan banyak lagi yang mendapatkan penghargaan, hadir dalam banyak nominasi PCA 2024. Film Barbie membawa empat piala untuk kategori film. Selain itu, jajaran selebritas lainnya seperti Beyonce, Taylor Swift dan Nicki Minaj juga meramaikan nominasi.
Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang People's Choice Awards 2024.
FILM
The Movie of the Year
Barbie - Pemenang
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film
The Little Mermaid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Action Movie of the Year
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - Pemenang
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The Comedy Movie of the Year
80 for Brady
Anyone but You
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
Barbie - Pemenang
Cocaine Bear
No Hard Feelings
Wonka
The Drama Movie of the Year
Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy's
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leave the World Behind
M3GAN
Oppenheimer - Pemenang
Scream VI
The Color Purple
The Male Movie Star of the Year
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Ryan Gosling, Barbie - Pemenang
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
The Female Movie Star of the Year
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Margot Robbie, Barbie - Pemenang
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Action Movie Star of the Year
Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - Pemenang
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Comedy Movie Star of the Year
Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Glen Powell, Anyone but You
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings - Pemenang
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
The Drama Movie Star of the Year
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI - Pemenang
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
The Movie Performance of the Year
America Ferrera, Barbie - Pemenang
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air
