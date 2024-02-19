Daftar Pemenang People's Choice Awards 2024, Barbie Meraih Movie of the Year

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Ajang penghargaan tahunan, People's Choice Award atau PCA 2024 kembali hadir. Publik memilih jajaran film, musik, acara televisi dan budaya pop terbaik tahun tahun ini.

People's Choice Awards 2024 yang dipandu oleh Simu Liu telah disiarkan secara langsung pada Ahad, 18 Februari melalui NBC, Peacock, dan E! di Santa Monica, California. Tahun ini, jumlah kategori kian bertambah menjadi 45.

Film-film seperti Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Little Mermaid dan banyak lagi yang mendapatkan penghargaan, hadir dalam banyak nominasi PCA 2024. Film Barbie membawa empat piala untuk kategori film. Selain itu, jajaran selebritas lainnya seperti Beyonce, Taylor Swift dan Nicki Minaj juga meramaikan nominasi.

Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang People's Choice Awards 2024.

FILM

The Movie of the Year

Barbie - Pemenang

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Action Movie of the Year

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - Pemenang

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The Comedy Movie of the Year

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

Barbie - Pemenang

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

The Drama Movie of the Year

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy's

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

Oppenheimer - Pemenang

Scream VI

The Color Purple

The Male Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III



Ryan Gosling, Barbie - Pemenang

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

The Female Movie Star of the Year

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind



Margot Robbie, Barbie - Pemenang

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Action Movie Star of the Year

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4



Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - Pemenang

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Comedy Movie Star of the Year

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You



Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings - Pemenang

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

The Drama Movie Star of the Year

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla



Jenna Ortega, Scream VI - Pemenang

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

The Movie Performance of the Year

America Ferrera, Barbie - Pemenang

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

