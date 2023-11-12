Nominasi Grammy Awards 2024 Resmi Dirilis, Berikut Daftar Lengkapnya

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Kabar yang dinantikan oleh para pecinta musik akhirnya tiba. Recording Academy secara resmi telah mengumumkan nominasi untuk penghargaan musik bergengsi Grammy Awards 2024. Grammy tahun depan akan berlangsung pada Ahad, 4 Februari di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat.

Ajang pengargaan bagi insan musik dunia Grammy 2024 atau Grammy Awards yang ke-66 ini akan disiarkan secara langsung pada pukul 8:00 sampai 11:30 malam waktu setempat (East Time) atau pukul 17:00 hingga 20:30 malam Pasific Time. Acara disiarkan di CBS Television Network dan secara streaming di Paramount+.

Tiga kategori baru Grammy akan memulai debutnya pada Grammy Awards 2024. Ada Penampilan Musik Afrika Terbaik, Album Jazz Alternatif Terbaik, dan Rekaman Pop Dance Terbaik.

Proses pemungutan suara dimulai dengan para anggota dan perusahaan rekaman yang mengirimkan entri. Kemudian disaring untuk kelayakan dan penempatan kategori. Periode Akses Proses Entri Online (OEP) berlangsung dari 17 Juli 2023 - 31 Agustus 2023. Pemungutan Suara Putaran Pertama berlangsung dari 11 Oktober hingga 20 Oktober 2023. Terakhir, Pemungutan Suara Babak Final akan berlangsung dari 14 Desember 2023 hingga 4 Januari 2024 - dan para pemenang akan diumumkan pada Malam Terbesar Musik pada 4 Februari 2024.

Penasaran apakah ada idola dan musik favorit di Grammy Awards 2024? Ini dia daftar lengkap nominasinya.

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste

The Record - Boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights - Taylor Swift

SOS - SZA

Record of the Year

Worship - Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

On My Mama - Victoria Monét

Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Kill Bill - SZA

Song of the Year

A&W - Lana Del Rey

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Butterfly - Jon Batiste

Dance the Night - Dua Lipa

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill - SZA

Vampire - Oliva Rodrigo

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

Flowers - Miley Cyrus

Paint the Town Red - Doja Cat

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

Vampire - Oliva Rodrigo

Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile

Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish

Karma - Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice

Ghost in the Machine - SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Recording

Baby Don't Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray

Miracle - Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding

Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue

One in a Million - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Rush - Troye Sivan

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemisty - Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran

Midnights - Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin

Loading - James Blake

Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure

Strong - Romy & Fred again..

Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again..

Kx5 - Kx5

Quest for Fire - Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters

Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons - Metallica

This Is Why - Paramore

In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age

Best Rock Performance

Sculptures of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys

More Than a Love Song - Black Pumas

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Lux Æterna - Metallica

Best Metal Performance

Bad Man - Disturbed

Phantom of the Opera - Ghost

72 Seasons - Metallica

Hive Mind - Slipknot

Jaded - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius

Rescued - Foo Fighters

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl - Olivia Rodrigo

Emotion Sickness - Queens of the Stone Age

Angry - The Rolling Stones

Best Alternative Music Performance

Belinda Says - Alvvays

Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys

Cool About It - Boygenius

A&W - Lana Del Rey

This Is Why - Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car - Arctic Monkeys

The Record - Boygenius

Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island - Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown

Back to Love - Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley

ICU - Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét

Kill Bill - SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Simple - Babyface ft. Coco Jones

Lucky - Kenyon Dixon

Hollywood - Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

Good Morning - PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol

Love Language - SZA

Best R&B Song

ICU - Coco Jones

Angel - Halle

Back to Love - Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley

Snooze - SZA

On My Mama - Victoria Monét

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out - Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones

Special Occasion - Emily King

Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have a Lover - 6lack

The Love Album: Off the Grid - Diddy

Nova - Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe

SOS - SZA

Best Rap Performance

The Hillbillies - Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

Love Letter - Black Thought

Players - Coi Leray

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

Scientists & Engineers - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Song

Attention - Doja Cat

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua

Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage

Scientists & Engineers - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Album

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage

Michael - Killer Mike

Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin

King's Disease III - Nas

Utopia - Travis Scott

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin' on Top of the World - Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage

Attention - Doja Cat

Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savage

All My Life - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Low - SZA

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love in Exile - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion - Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree - Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano - Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book - Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Jazz Performance

Movement 18' (Heroes) - Jon Batiste

Basquiat - Lakecia Benjamin

Vulnerable (Live) - Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

But Not For Me - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Tight - Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For Ella 2 - Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

Alive at the Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

The Source - Kenny Barron

Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone

The Winds of Change - Billy Childs

Dream Box - Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo - ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

Dynamic Maximum Tension - Darcy James Argue's Secret Society

Basie Swings The Blues - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart

Olympians - Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions - Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Quietude - Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks - Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana - Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa - Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway

Pieces of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched - Laufey

Holidays Around the World - Pentatonix

Only the Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - Various

Best Country Solo Performance

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

Buried - Brandy Clark

Fast Car - Luke Combs

The Last Thing on My Mind - Dolly Parton

White Horse - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Rustin' in the Rain - Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

High Note - Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings

Nobody's Nobody - Brothers Osborne

I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

Save Me - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

We Don't Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Buried - Brandy Clark

White Horse - Chris Stapleton

Last Night - Morgan Wallen

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - AleMor

A Ciegas - Paula Arenas

La Neta - Pedro Capó

Don Juan - Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno

Best Música Urbana Album

Saturno - Rauw Alejandro

Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G

Data - Tainy

Best African Music Performance

Amapiano - Asake and Olamide

City Boys - Burna Boy

Unavailable - Davido ft. Musa Keys

Rush - Ayra Starr

Water - Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Barbie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Fabelmans

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Oppenheimer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua (Barbie)

Dance the Night - Dua Lipa (Barbie)

I'm Just Ken - Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Lift Me Up - Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish (Barbie)

Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache - Motherflower

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best American Roots Performance

Butterfly - Jon Batiste

Heaven Help Us All - Blind Boys of Alabama

Inventing the Wheel - Madison Cunningham

You Louisiana Man - Rhiannon Giddens

Eve Was Black - Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

Friendship - Blind Boys of Alabama

Help Me Make It Through the Night - Tyler Childers

Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile

King of Oklahoma - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner - Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

Blank Page - The War and Treaty

California Sober - Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson

Cast Iron Skillet - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile

The Returner - Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions - Rodney Crowell

You're the One - Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Returner - Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford - Sam Bush

Lovin' of the Game - Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass - Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad - Billy Strings

City of Gold - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ridin' - Eric Bibb

The Soul Side of Sipp - Mr. Sipp

Life Don't Miss Nobody - Tracy Nelson

Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge - John Primer

All My Love for You - Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Death Wish Blues - Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton

Healing Time - Ruthie Foster

Live in London - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Blood Harmony - Larkin Poe

LaVette! - Bettye LaVette

Best Folk Album

Traveling Wildfire - Dom Flemons

I Only See the Moon - The Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] - Joni Mitchell

Celebrants - Nickel Creek

Jubilee - Old Crow Medicine Show

Psalms - Paul Simon

Folkocracy - Rufus Wainwright

Best Regional Roots Music Album

New Beginnings - Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola - Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Made in New Orleans - New Breed Bass Band

Too Much to Hold - New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Live at the Maple Leaf - The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming - House of Waters

Jazz Hands - Bob James

The Layers - Julian Lage

All One - Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Gospel Performance/Song

God Is Good - Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard

Feel Alright (Blessed) - Erica Campbell

Lord Do It For Me (Live) - Zacardi Cortez

God Is - Melvin Crispell III

All Things - Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Believe - Blessing Offor

Firm Foundation (He Won't) [Live] - Cody Carnes

Thank God I Do - Lauren Daigle

Love Me Like I Am - for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks

Your Power - Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

God Problems - Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Best Gospel Album

I Love You - Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live) - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way - Maverick City Music

My Truth - Jonathan McReynolds

All Things New: Live In Orlando - Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

My Tribe - Blessing Offor

Emanuel - Da' T.R.U.T.H.

Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle

Church Clothes 4 - Lecrae

I Believe - Phil Wickham

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tribute to the King - The Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Echoes of the South - Blind Boys of Alabama

Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times - Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me at the Cross - Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light - Gaither Vocal Band

Best Musica Urbana Album

Saturno - Rauw Alejandro

Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G

Data - Tainy

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Martínez - Cabra

Leche de Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana - Juanes

De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223 - Fito Paez

Best Tropical Latin Album

Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) - Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Voy A Ti - Luis Figueroa

Niche Sinfónico - Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

Vida - Omara Portuondo

Mimy & Tony - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así - Carlos Vives

Best Global Music Performance

Shadow Forces - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

Alone - Burna Boy

Feel - Davido

Milagro Y Disastre - Silvana Estrada

Abundance In Millets - Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi)

Pashto - Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia

Todo Colores - Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas

Best Global Music Album

Epifanías - Susana Baca

History - Bokanté

I Told Them... - Burna Boy

Timeless - Davido

This Moment - Shakti

Best Reggae Album

Born For Greatness - Buju Banton

Simma - Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz

No Destroyer - Burning Spear

Colors of Royal - Julian Marley & Antacus

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Aquamarine - Kirsten Agresta-Copely

Moments of Beauty - Omar Akram

Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks) - Ólafur Arnalds

Ocean Dreaming Ocean - David Darling & Hans Christian

So She Howls - Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet

Best Children's Music Album

Ahhhhh! - Andrew & Polly

Ancestars - Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon

Hip Hope for Kids! - DJ Willy Wow!

Taste The Sky - Uncle Jumbo

We Grow Together Preschool Songs - 123 Andrés

Best Comedy Album

I Wish You Would - Trevor Noah

I'm An Entertainer - Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage - Chris Rock

Someone You Love - Sarah Silverman

What's In A Name? - Dave Chappelle

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

When the Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet

The Light Inside - J. Ivy

Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell

For Your Consideration '24 - The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William

A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Big Tree - Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder - William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way of Being - Rick Rubin

It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism - Senator Bernie Sanders

The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times - Michelle Obama

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

God Of War Ragnarök

Hogwarts Legacy

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Aurora

Barbie The Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Music Video

I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles

In Your Love - Tyler Childers

What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish

Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar

Rush - Troye Sivan

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream

How I'm Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Recording Package

Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting

Hsing-Hui Cheng - Cadenza 21'

Perry Shall - Eletrophonic Chronic

Iam8bit - Gravity Falls

Yu Wei - Migration

Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck - Stumpwork

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Gieo

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Best Album Notes

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy - Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)

Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn

Iftin Band - Mogadishu's Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Various Artists - Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Historical Album

Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 - Bob Dylan

The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 - Various Artists

Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 - Various Artists

Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - Lou Reed

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

History - Bokanté

The Record - boygenius

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You - Caroline Polachek

Multitudes - Feist

Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Fandango

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Contemporary American Composers

The Blue Hour

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Brian Pidgeon

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Remixed Recording

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) - Depeche Mode

New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix) - Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown

Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) - Lane 8

Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix) - Mariah Carey

Alien Love Call - Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange

Best Immersive Audio Album

The Diary of Alicia Keys - Alicia Keys

God of War Ragnarok - Bear McCreary

Blue Clear Sky - George Strait

Silence Between Songs - Madison Beer

Act 3 (Immersive Edition) - Ryan Ylyate

Best Instrumental Composition

Motion - Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia

Helena's Theme - John Williams

Amerikkan Skin - Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis

Can You Hear the Music - Ludwig Göransson

Cutey And The Dragon - Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D'Rivera - I Remember Mingus

Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard On High

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues

Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocal

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - April in Paris

säje ft. Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Samara Joy - Lush Life

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy

Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces

The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

The Crossing - Carols After a Plague

Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House Of Belonging

San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

American Stories

Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

Rough Magic

Between Breaths

Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, 'Pastorale' And Op. 1, No. 3

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders

Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) - The American Project

Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace

Curtis Stewart - Of Love

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Because - Reginald Mobley

Broken Branches - Karim Sulayman

40@40 - Laura Strickling

Rising - Lawrence Brownlee

Walking In The Dark - Julia Bullock

Best Classical Compendium

Fandango

Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Sardinia

Sculptures

Zodiac Suite

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Adès: Dante

Akiho: In That Space, At That Time

Brittelle: Psychedelics

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Montgomery: Rounds

