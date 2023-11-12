Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

Nominasi Grammy Awards 2024 Resmi Dirilis, Berikut Daftar Lengkapnya

Reporter

Editor

Marvela

image-gnews
Grammy Awards. Foto: Instagram/@recordingacademy
Grammy Awards. Foto: Instagram/@recordingacademy
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Kabar yang dinantikan oleh para pecinta musik akhirnya tiba. Recording Academy secara resmi telah mengumumkan nominasi untuk penghargaan musik bergengsi Grammy Awards 2024. Grammy tahun depan akan berlangsung pada Ahad, 4 Februari di Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat.

Ajang pengargaan bagi insan musik dunia Grammy 2024 atau Grammy Awards yang ke-66 ini akan disiarkan secara langsung pada pukul 8:00 sampai 11:30 malam waktu setempat (East Time) atau pukul 17:00 hingga 20:30 malam Pasific Time. Acara disiarkan di CBS Television Network dan secara streaming di Paramount+.

3 Kategori Baru di Grammy Awards 2024: Musik Afrika hingga Abum Jazz Alternatif

Tiga kategori baru Grammy akan memulai debutnya pada Grammy Awards 2024. Ada Penampilan Musik Afrika Terbaik, Album Jazz Alternatif Terbaik, dan Rekaman Pop Dance Terbaik.

Proses pemungutan suara dimulai dengan para anggota dan perusahaan rekaman yang mengirimkan entri. Kemudian disaring untuk kelayakan dan penempatan kategori. Periode Akses Proses Entri Online (OEP) berlangsung dari 17 Juli 2023 - 31 Agustus 2023. Pemungutan Suara Putaran Pertama berlangsung dari 11 Oktober hingga 20 Oktober 2023. Terakhir, Pemungutan Suara Babak Final akan berlangsung dari 14 Desember 2023 hingga 4 Januari 2024 - dan para pemenang akan diumumkan pada Malam Terbesar Musik pada 4 Februari 2024.

Penasaran apakah ada idola dan musik favorit di Grammy Awards 2024? Ini dia daftar lengkap nominasinya.

Olivia Rodrigo dan Louis Partridge Dikabarkan Berpacaran: Terciduk Kencan di London

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - Boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights - Taylor Swift
SOS - SZA

Record of the Year

Worship - Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
On My Mama - Victoria Monét
Vampire - Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Kill Bill - SZA

Song of the Year

A&W - Lana Del Rey
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift
Butterfly - Jon Batiste
Dance the Night - Dua Lipa
Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill - SZA
Vampire - Oliva Rodrigo
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

Flowers - Miley Cyrus
Paint the Town Red - Doja Cat
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
Vampire - Oliva Rodrigo
Anti-Hero - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Thousand Miles - Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
Candy Necklace - Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone - Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
Karma - Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
Ghost in the Machine - SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Dance Recording

Baby Don't Hurt Me - David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
Miracle - Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
Padam Padam - Kylie Minogue
One in a Million - Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
Rush - Troye Sivan

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemisty - Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract) - Ed Sheeran
Midnights - Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F - Aphex Twin
Loading - James Blake
Higher Than Ever Before - Disclosure
Strong - Romy & Fred again..
Rumble - Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven - James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling - The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) - Fred again..
Kx5 - Kx5
Quest for Fire - Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are - Foo Fighters
Starcatcher - Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons - Metallica
This Is Why - Paramore
In Times New Roman... - Queens of the Stone Age

Best Rock Performance

Sculptures of Anything Goes - Arctic Monkeys
More Than a Love Song - Black Pumas
Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
Rescued - Foo Fighters
Lux Æterna - Metallica

Best Metal Performance

Bad Man - Disturbed
Phantom of the Opera - Ghost
72 Seasons - Metallica
Hive Mind - Slipknot
Jaded - Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

Not Strong Enough - Boygenius
Rescued - Foo Fighters
Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl - Olivia Rodrigo
Emotion Sickness - Queens of the Stone Age
Angry - The Rolling Stones

Best Alternative Music Performance

Belinda Says - Alvvays
Body Paint - Arctic Monkeys
Cool About It - Boygenius
A&W - Lana Del Rey
This Is Why - Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car - Arctic Monkeys
The Record - Boygenius
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island - Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying - PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown
Back to Love - Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley
ICU - Coco Jones
How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monét
Kill Bill - SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Simple - Babyface ft. Coco Jones
Lucky - Kenyon Dixon
Hollywood - Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét
Good Morning - PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol
Love Language - SZA

Best R&B Song

ICU - Coco Jones
Angel - Halle
Back to Love - Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley
Snooze - SZA
On My Mama - Victoria Monét

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out - Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe) - Coco Jones
Special Occasion - Emily King
Jaguar II - Victoria Monét
Clear 2: Soft Life EP - Summer Walker

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have a Lover - 6lack
The Love Album: Off the Grid - Diddy
Nova - Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
SOS - SZA

Best Rap Performance

The Hillbillies - Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar
Love Letter - Black Thought
Players - Coi Leray
Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
Scientists & Engineers - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Song

Attention - Doja Cat
Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua
Just Wanna Rock - Lil Uzi Vert
Rich Flex - Drake & 21 Savage
Scientists & Engineers - Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Album

Her Loss - Drake & 21 Savage
Michael - Killer Mike
Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin
King's Disease III - Nas
Utopia - Travis Scott

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Sittin' on Top of the World - Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
Attention - Doja Cat
Spin Bout U - Drake & 21 Savage
All My Life - Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Low - SZA

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love in Exile - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion - Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree - Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live at the Piano - Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book - Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Jazz Performance

Movement 18' (Heroes) - Jon Batiste
Basquiat - Lakecia Benjamin
Vulnerable (Live) - Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
But Not For Me - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Tight - Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For Ella 2 - Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band
Alive at the Village Vanguard - Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In - Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine - Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins - Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

The Source - Kenny Barron
Phoenix - Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn - Adam Blackstone
The Winds of Change - Billy Childs
Dream Box - Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo - ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
Dynamic Maximum Tension - Darcy James Argue's Secret Society
Basie Swings The Blues - The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Olympians - Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions - Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Quietude - Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks - Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana - Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa - Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2 - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim - Liz Callaway
Pieces of Treasure - Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched - Laufey
Holidays Around the World - Pentatonix
Only the Strong Survive - Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3 - Various

Best Country Solo Performance

In Your Love - Tyler Childers
Buried - Brandy Clark
Fast Car - Luke Combs
The Last Thing on My Mind - Dolly Parton
White Horse - Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat - Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Rustin' in the Rain - Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

High Note - Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings
Nobody's Nobody - Brothers Osborne
I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves
Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold) - Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
Save Me - Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
We Don't Fight Anymore - Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Buried - Brandy Clark
White Horse - Chris Stapleton
Last Night - Morgan Wallen
In Your Love - Tyler Childers
I Remember Everything - Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves

Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja - Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 - AleMor
A Ciegas - Paula Arenas
La Neta - Pedro Capó
Don Juan - Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1) - Gaby Moreno

Best Música Urbana Album

Saturno - Rauw Alejandro
Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G
Data - Tainy

Best African Music Performance

Amapiano - Asake and Olamide
City Boys - Burna Boy
Unavailable - Davido ft. Musa Keys
Rush - Ayra Starr
Water - Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Barbie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Oppenheimer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Barbie World - Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua (Barbie)
Dance the Night - Dua Lipa (Barbie)
I'm Just Ken - Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Lift Me Up - Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish (Barbie)

Best Musica Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
Lila Downs - La Sánchez
Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best American Roots Performance

Butterfly - Jon Batiste
Heaven Help Us All - Blind Boys of Alabama
Inventing the Wheel - Madison Cunningham
You Louisiana Man - Rhiannon Giddens
Eve Was Black - Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

Friendship - Blind Boys of Alabama
Help Me Make It Through the Night - Tyler Childers
Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
King of Oklahoma - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner - Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

Blank Page - The War and Treaty
California Sober - Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson
Cast Iron Skillet - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Dear Insecurity - Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile
The Returner - Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions - Rodney Crowell
You're the One - Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner - Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford - Sam Bush
Lovin' of the Game - Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass - Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad - Billy Strings
City of Gold - Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ridin' - Eric Bibb
The Soul Side of Sipp - Mr. Sipp
Life Don't Miss Nobody - Tracy Nelson
Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa's Lounge - John Primer
All My Love for You - Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Death Wish Blues - Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton
Healing Time - Ruthie Foster
Live in London - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Blood Harmony - Larkin Poe
LaVette! - Bettye LaVette

Best Folk Album

Traveling Wildfire - Dom Flemons
I Only See the Moon - The Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live] - Joni Mitchell
Celebrants - Nickel Creek
Jubilee - Old Crow Medicine Show
Psalms - Paul Simon
Folkocracy - Rufus Wainwright

Best Regional Roots Music Album

New Beginnings - Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola - Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Made in New Orleans - New Breed Bass Band
Too Much to Hold - New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Live at the Maple Leaf - The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak - Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming - House of Waters
Jazz Hands - Bob James
The Layers - Julian Lage
All One - Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Gospel Performance/Song

God Is Good - Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard
Feel Alright (Blessed) - Erica Campbell
Lord Do It For Me (Live) - Zacardi Cortez
God Is - Melvin Crispell III
All Things - Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Believe - Blessing Offor
Firm Foundation (He Won't) [Live] - Cody Carnes
Thank God I Do - Lauren Daigle
Love Me Like I Am - for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks
Your Power - Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
God Problems - Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Best Gospel Album

I Love You - Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live) - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way - Maverick City Music
My Truth - Jonathan McReynolds
All Things New: Live In Orlando - Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

My Tribe - Blessing Offor
Emanuel - Da' T.R.U.T.H.
Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle
Church Clothes 4 - Lecrae
I Believe - Phil Wickham

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tribute to the King - The Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Echoes of the South - Blind Boys of Alabama
Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times - Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me at the Cross - Brian Free & Assurance
Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light - Gaither Vocal Band

Best Musica Urbana Album

Saturno - Rauw Alejandro
Mañana Será Bonito - Karol G
Data - Tainy

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Martínez - Cabra
Leche de Tigre - Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana - Juanes
De Todas Las Flores - Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223 - Fito Paez

Best Tropical Latin Album

Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) - Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Voy A Ti - Luis Figueroa
Niche Sinfónico - Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
Vida - Omara Portuondo
Mimy & Tony - Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así - Carlos Vives

Best Global Music Performance

Shadow Forces - Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
Alone - Burna Boy
Feel - Davido
Milagro Y Disastre - Silvana Estrada
Abundance In Millets - Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi)
Pashto - Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia
Todo Colores - Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas

Best Global Music Album

Epifanías - Susana Baca
History - Bokanté
I Told Them... - Burna Boy
Timeless - Davido
This Moment - Shakti

Best Reggae Album

Born For Greatness - Buju Banton
Simma - Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023 - Collie Buddz
No Destroyer - Burning Spear
Colors of Royal - Julian Marley & Antacus

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Aquamarine - Kirsten Agresta-Copely
Moments of Beauty - Omar Akram
Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks) - Ólafur Arnalds
Ocean Dreaming Ocean - David Darling & Hans Christian
So She Howls - Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet

Best Children's Music Album

Ahhhhh! - Andrew & Polly
Ancestars - Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
Hip Hope for Kids! - DJ Willy Wow!
Taste The Sky - Uncle Jumbo
We Grow Together Preschool Songs - 123 Andrés

Best Comedy Album

I Wish You Would - Trevor Noah
I'm An Entertainer - Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage - Chris Rock
Someone You Love - Sarah Silverman
What's In A Name? - Dave Chappelle

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

When the Poems Do What They Do - Aja Monet
The Light Inside - J. Ivy
Grocery Shopping With My Mother - Kevin Powell
For Your Consideration '24 - The Album - Prentice Powell and Shawn William
A-You're Not Wrong B-They're Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited - Queen Sheba

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Big Tree - Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder - William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way of Being - Rick Rubin
It's Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism - Senator Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times - Michelle Obama

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Call Of Duty®: Modern Warfare II
God Of War Ragnarök
Hogwarts Legacy
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Aurora
Barbie The Album
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Music Video

I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
In Your Love - Tyler Childers
What Was I Made For - Billie Eilish
Count Me Out - Kendrick Lamar
Rush - Troye Sivan

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream
How I'm Feeling Now
Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
I Am Everything
Dear Mama

Best Recording Package

Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting
Hsing-Hui Cheng - Cadenza 21'
Perry Shall - Eletrophonic Chronic
Iam8bit - Gravity Falls
Yu Wei - Migration
Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck - Stumpwork

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
Gieo
Inside: Deluxe Box Set
Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Best Album Notes

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy - Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)
Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn
Iftin Band - Mogadishu's Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions
Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971
Various Artists - Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Historical Album

Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17 - Bob Dylan
The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922 - Various Artists
Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 - Various Artists
Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition
Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos - Lou Reed

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

History - Bokanté
The Record - boygenius 
Desire, I Want to Turn Into You - Caroline Polachek
Multitudes - Feist
Jaguar II - Victoria Monét

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Fandango
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul - Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
Contemporary American Composers
The Blue Hour

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Brian Pidgeon

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter

Best Remixed Recording

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix) - Depeche Mode
New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix) - Gorillas ft. Tame Impala & Booty Brown
Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix) - Lane 8
Workin' Hard (Terry Hunter Remix) - Mariah Carey
Alien Love Call - Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange

Best Immersive Audio Album

The Diary of Alicia Keys - Alicia Keys
God of War Ragnarok - Bear McCreary
Blue Clear Sky - George Strait
Silence Between Songs - Madison Beer
Act 3 (Immersive Edition) - Ryan Ylyate

Best Instrumental Composition

Motion - Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia
Helena's Theme - John Williams
Amerikkan Skin - Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis
Can You Hear the Music - Ludwig Göransson
Cutey And The Dragon - Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D'Rivera - I Remember Mingus
Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard On High
Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music
The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues
Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocal

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra
Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)
Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - April in Paris
säje ft. Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
Samara Joy - Lush Life

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy
Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante
Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces
The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Best Opera Recording

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries
The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
The Crossing - Carols After a Plague
Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House Of Belonging
San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna
Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

American Stories
Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
Rough Magic
Between Breaths
Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, 'Pastorale' And Op. 1, No. 3

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light
Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders
Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) - The American Project
Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace
Curtis Stewart - Of Love

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Because - Reginald Mobley
Broken Branches - Karim Sulayman
40@40 - Laura Strickling
Rising - Lawrence Brownlee
Walking In The Dark - Julia Bullock

Best Classical Compendium

Fandango
Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?
Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
Passion For Bach And Coltrane
Sardinia
Sculptures
Zodiac Suite

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Adès: Dante
Akiho: In That Space, At That Time
Brittelle: Psychedelics
Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
Montgomery: Rounds

Pilihan Editor: Asal-usul Grammy Awards, Penghargaan untuk Para Musisi

