John Legend Bawakan Lagu All of Me di KTT G20 Bali, Begini Liriknya

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Pada acara Global Food Security Forum, John Legend menyanyikan beberapa lagu yang sukses menarik perhatian seluruh penonton dan para petinggi KTT G20, termasuk Presiden RI, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
Saat itu, John Legend menyanyikan 7 lagu dan 1 lagu hits miliknya, All of Me. Legend menyanyikan lagu Here Comes The Sun milik The Beatles sebagai pembukaannya sambil melantunkan piano. Setelah itu, ia secara berturut-turut menyanyikan Save Room, Tonight (Best You Ever Had), Bridge Over Troubled Water, Green Light, Ordinary People, dan Conversations In The Dark.
Untuk menutup penampilannya dalam acara tersebut, Legend menyanyikan lagu hits miliknya, yaitu All of Me. Ia menceritakan bahwa lagu populer pada 2013 tersebut didedikasikan untuk istrinya, Chrissy Teigen ketika masih bertunangan.
"Lagu ini pertama kali saya bawakan di pernikahan saya, barulah setelah itu di pernikahan lain-lainya," kata legend, bercanda.
Saat pertama kali mendengarnya, Teigen pun langsung menyadari bahwa lagu tersebut memang untuknya. Teigen pun langsung menyukai lagu tersebut dan menangis ketika mendengarnya. Di balik, kisah romantis ini, lagu ini juga yang membuat nama John Legend semakin melambung di industri musik internasional.
Mengutip billboard, lagu All of Me milik John Legend yang dirilis pada 2013 pernah memuncak di Billboard Hot 100 selama tiga minggu berturut-turut, mencapai puncak enam tangga lagu nasional, dan menduduki peringkat sepuluh besar dalam daftar lagu di banyak negara lain. Single ini pun menjadi salah satu single digital terlaris sepanjang masa yang telah menduduki peringkat lagu terlaris ketiga di Amerika Serikat dan Inggris Raya selama 2014.
Lirik Lagu All of Me dari John Legend
Ingin coba melantunkannya? Berikut lirik lagu All of Me dari John Legend.
What would I do without your smart mouth?
Drawing me in and you kicking me out
You've got my head spinning, no kidding
I can't pin you down
What's going on in that beautiful mind
I'm on your magical mystery ride
And I'm so dizzy, don't know what hit me
But I'll be alright
My head's under water
But I'm breathing fine
You're crazy and I'm out of my mind
'Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
Give your all to me
I'll give my all to you
You're my end and my beginning
Even when I lose I'm winning
'Cause I give you all of me
And you give me all of you, oh oh
How many times do I have to tell you?
Even when you're crying you're beautiful too
The world is beating you down, I'm around through every mood
You're my downfall, you're my muse
My worst distraction, my rhythm and blues
I can't stop singing, it's ringing, in my head for you
My head's under water
But I'm breathing fine
You're crazy and I'm out of my mind
'Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
Give your all to me
I'll give my all to you
You're my end and my beginning
Even when I lose I'm winning
'Cause I give you all of me
And you give me all of you, oh oh
Give me all of you
Cards on the table, we're both showing hearts
Risking it all, though it's hard
'Cause all of me
Loves all of you
Love your curves and all your edges
All your perfect imperfections
Give your all to me
I'll give my all to you
You're my end and my beginning
Even when I lose I'm winning
'Cause I give you all of me
And you give me all of you
I give you all of me
And you give me all of you, oh oh
RACHEL FARAHDIBA R
