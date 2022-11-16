Pencarian Terpopuler

John Legend Bawakan Lagu All of Me di KTT G20 Bali, Begini Liriknya

S. Dian Andryanto

Musikus John Legend menyanyi sembari bermain piano dalam aksi "Keep Families Together" untuk memprotes kebijakan imigran Trump, di Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat, Sabtu, 30 Juni 2018. REUTERS.

TEMPO.CO, JakartaPada acara Global Food Security Forum, John Legend menyanyikan beberapa lagu yang sukses menarik perhatian seluruh penonton dan para petinggi KTT G20, termasuk Presiden RI, Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Saat itu, John Legend menyanyikan 7 lagu dan 1 lagu hits miliknya, All of Me. Legend menyanyikan lagu Here Comes The Sun milik The Beatles sebagai pembukaannya sambil melantunkan piano. Setelah itu, ia secara berturut-turut menyanyikan Save Room, Tonight (Best You Ever Had), Bridge Over Troubled Water, Green Light, Ordinary People, dan Conversations In The Dark

Untuk menutup penampilannya dalam acara tersebut, Legend menyanyikan lagu hits miliknya, yaitu All of Me. Ia menceritakan bahwa lagu populer pada 2013 tersebut didedikasikan untuk istrinya, Chrissy Teigen ketika masih bertunangan. 

"Lagu ini pertama kali saya bawakan di pernikahan saya, barulah setelah itu di pernikahan lain-lainya," kata legend, bercanda.

Saat pertama kali mendengarnya, Teigen pun langsung menyadari bahwa lagu tersebut memang untuknya. Teigen pun langsung menyukai lagu tersebut dan menangis ketika mendengarnya. Di balik, kisah romantis ini, lagu ini juga yang membuat nama John Legend semakin melambung di industri musik internasional.

Mengutip billboard, lagu All of Me milik John Legend yang dirilis pada 2013 pernah memuncak di Billboard Hot 100 selama tiga minggu berturut-turut, mencapai puncak enam tangga lagu nasional, dan menduduki peringkat sepuluh besar dalam daftar lagu di banyak negara lain. Single ini pun menjadi salah satu single digital terlaris sepanjang masa yang telah menduduki peringkat lagu terlaris ketiga di Amerika Serikat dan Inggris Raya selama 2014. 

Baca: John Legend di G20 Bali Nyanyi 8 Lagi dan Bahas Isu Krisis Pangan dan Kelaparan

Lirik Lagu All of Me dari John Legend

Ingin coba melantunkannya? Berikut lirik lagu All of Me dari John Legend.

What would I do without your smart mouth?

Drawing me in and you kicking me out

You've got my head spinning, no kidding

I can't pin you down

What's going on in that beautiful mind

I'm on your magical mystery ride

And I'm so dizzy, don't know what hit me

But I'll be alright

My head's under water

But I'm breathing fine

You're crazy and I'm out of my mind

'Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I'll give my all to you

You're my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I'm winning

'Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all of you, oh oh

How many times do I have to tell you?

Even when you're crying you're beautiful too

The world is beating you down, I'm around through every mood

You're my downfall, you're my muse

My worst distraction, my rhythm and blues

I can't stop singing, it's ringing, in my head for you

My head's under water

But I'm breathing fine

You're crazy and I'm out of my mind

'Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I'll give my all to you

You're my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I'm winning

'Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all of you, oh oh

Give me all of you

Cards on the table, we're both showing hearts

Risking it all, though it's hard

'Cause all of me

Loves all of you

Love your curves and all your edges

All your perfect imperfections

Give your all to me

I'll give my all to you

You're my end and my beginning

Even when I lose I'm winning

'Cause I give you all of me

And you give me all of you

I give you all of me

And you give me all of you, oh oh

RACHEL FARAHDIBA R 

Baca juga: John Legend Unjuk Suara di KTT G20 Bali, Begini Profil Penyanyi Lagu All of Me

Ikuti berita terkini dari Tempo di Google News, klik di sini.



