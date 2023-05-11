Lupa Kata Sandi? Klik di Sini

atau Masuk melalui

Belum Memiliki Akun Daftar di Sini


atau Daftar melalui

Sudah Memiliki Akun Masuk di Sini

Konfirmasi Email

Kami telah mengirimkan link aktivasi melalui email ke rudihamdani@gmail.com.

Klik link aktivasi dan dapatkan akses membaca 2 artikel gratis non Laput di koran dan Majalah Tempo

Jika Anda tidak menerima email,
Kirimkan Lagi Sekarang

Pencarian Terpopuler

TEMPO EKSKLUSIF
Koran Tempo
Majalah Tempo
BERLANGGANAN
Masuk Daftar

3 Lirik Lagu Hits Coldplay yang Sebaiknya Dihafal sebelum Nonton Konsernya

Reporter

Editor

Nurhadi

Ikuti Kami di
Coldplay gelar konser di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta, Rabu, 15 November 2023. Dok. TEM Presents/PK Entertainment
Coldplay gelar konser di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta, Rabu, 15 November 2023. Dok. TEM Presents/PK Entertainment
Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Band asal Inggris, Coldplay, akan menyelenggarakan konser di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, pada 15 November 2023. Konser mereka kali ini bertajuk Music of The Spheres World Tour 2023.

Setidaknya ada tiga lagu hits yang sering dibawakan band yang dijuluki The Most Successful Band of the 21st Century ini dalam setiap konsernya. Lagu itu adalah Viva la Vida, Fix You, dan Yellow

Baca Juga:

Daftar Lagu Coldplay Paling Populer dan Sering Dibawakan Saat Konser

Karena itu, sebelum nonton konsernya, persiapkan diri dengan menghafal tiga lirik lagu Coldplay tersebut. Berikut liriknya:

1. Yellow (2000)

Look at the stars

Baca Juga:

5 Alasan Mesti Nonton Konser Coldplay di Indonesia

Look how they shine for you

And everything you do

Yeah, they were all yellow

I came along

I wrote a song for you

And all the things you do

And it was called Yellow

So then I took my turn

Oh, what a thing to have done

And it was all yellow

Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, you know I love you so

You know I love you so

I swam across

I jumped across for you

Oh, what a thing to do

'Cause you were all yellow

I drew a line

I drew a line for you

Oh, what a thing to do

And it was all yellow

And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry

For you, I'd bleed myself dry

It's true

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine

Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

And all the things that you do

2. Fix You (2005)

When you try your best but you don't succeed

When you get what you want but not what you need

When you feel so tired but you can't sleep

Stuck in reverse

And the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can't replace

Iklan
Scroll Untuk Melanjutkan

When you love someone but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

And high up above or down below

When you're too in love to let it go

But if you never try you'll never know

Just what you're worth

Tears stream down your face

when you lose something you cannot replace

Tears stream down your face

And I

Tears stream down your face

I promise you I will learn from my mistakes

Tears stream down your face

And I

3. The Scientist (2001)

Come up to meet you, tell you I'm sorry

You don't know how lovely you are

I had to find you, tell you I need you

And tell you I set you apart

Tell me your secrets, and ask me your questions

Oh, let's go back to the start

Running in circles, chasing our tails

Heads on a science apart

Nobody said it was easy

Oh It's such a shame for us to part

Nobody said it was easy

No one ever said it would be this hard

Oh take me back to the start

I was just guessing at numbers and figures

Pulling the puzzles apart

Questions of science, science and progress

Do not speak as loud as my heart

So tell me you love me, come back and haunt me

Oh, and I rush to the start

Running in circles, chasing our tails

Coming back as we are

Nobody said it was easy

Oh It's such a shame for us to part

Nobody said it was easy

No one ever said it would be this hard

Oh take me back to the start

Ooooohhhhhhh [x4]

Pilihan Editor: 5 Alasan Mesti Nonton Konser Coldplay di Indonesia

Iklan

Berita Selanjutnya

ColdplaylaguLirik LaguViva la VidaFix You

Artikel Terkait

Rekomendasi Artikel

Konten sponsor pada widget ini merupakan konten yang dibuat dan ditampilkan pihak ketiga, bukan redaksi Tempo. Tidak ada aktivitas jurnalistik dalam pembuatan konten ini.



Video Pilihan


Daftar Lagu Coldplay Paling Populer dan Sering Dibawakan Saat Konser

15 jam lalu

Penyanyi grup band Coldplay, Chris Martin menghibur penonton dalam Expo 2020 di Dubai, Uni Emirat Arab, 15 Februari 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Daftar Lagu Coldplay Paling Populer dan Sering Dibawakan Saat Konser

Berikut ini daftar lagu-lagu Coldplay yang populer dan biasa dibawakan saat konser mereka. Dari lagu mellow hingga energik.


5 Alasan Mesti Nonton Konser Coldplay di Indonesia

20 jam lalu

Penyanyi grup band Coldplay, Chris Martin menghibur penonton dalam Expo 2020 di Dubai, Uni Emirat Arab, 15 Februari 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
5 Alasan Mesti Nonton Konser Coldplay di Indonesia

Coldplay sudah dipastikan akan menggelar konser di Indonesia pada 15 November 2023 nanti, ini beberapa alasan mesti nonton konsernya.


Daftar Band Luar Negeri yang Bakal Tampil di Indonesia 2023

20 jam lalu

Personel The Strokes. Foto: Instagram The Strokes.
Daftar Band Luar Negeri yang Bakal Tampil di Indonesia 2023

Selain band Coldplay, juga ada band dari luar negeri lain yang akan tampil di Indonesia seperti The 1975 hingga The Strokes.


Jadwal Konser Coldplay di Jakarta 2023, Harga Tiket dan Cara Belinya

21 jam lalu

Coldplay gelar konser di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta, Rabu, 15 November 2023. Dok. TEM Presents/PK Entertainment
Jadwal Konser Coldplay di Jakarta 2023, Harga Tiket dan Cara Belinya

Band asal Amerika, Coldplay akan menggelar konser pertamanya di Indonesia pada November 2023 nanti, berikut kisaran harga tiket serta cara belinya.


Coldplay Bakal Manggung di Jakarta, Berikut Tips Terhindar dari Penipuan saat Berburu Tiket Konser

22 jam lalu

Coldplay gelar konser di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta, Rabu, 15 November 2023. Dok. TEM Presents/PK Entertainment
Coldplay Bakal Manggung di Jakarta, Berikut Tips Terhindar dari Penipuan saat Berburu Tiket Konser

Kendati tiket belum dijual, fans Coldplay sudah siap berburu. Berikut tips agar terhindar dari penipuan saat membeli tiket konser.


Heboh Coldplay, Ini Saran Epidemiolog soal Konser meski Pandemi Dinyatakan Berakhir

22 jam lalu

Coldplay gelar konser di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta, Rabu, 15 November 2023. Dok. TEM Presents/PK Entertainment
Heboh Coldplay, Ini Saran Epidemiolog soal Konser meski Pandemi Dinyatakan Berakhir

Semakin banyak konser besar digelar di Indonesia, termasuk Coldplay pada 15 November 2023. Epidemiolog mengingatkan hal ini.


Kisah Cinta Chris Martin Vokalis Coldplay, dari Gwyneth Paltrow ke Dakota Johnson

1 hari lalu

Penyanyi grup band Coldplay, Chris Martin menghibur penonton dalam Expo 2020 di Dubai, Uni Emirat Arab, 15 Februari 2022. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Kisah Cinta Chris Martin Vokalis Coldplay, dari Gwyneth Paltrow ke Dakota Johnson

Salah satu daya tarik Coldplay adalah Chris Martin sebagai vokalisnya. Diimbuhi kisah cintanya dengan aktris Gwyneth Paltrow dan Dakota Johnson.


5 Alasan Konser Coldplay Jadi Paling Dinantikan di Indonesia

1 hari lalu

Coldplay gelar konser di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (GBK), Jakarta, Rabu, 15 November 2023. Dok. TEM Presents/PK Entertainment
5 Alasan Konser Coldplay Jadi Paling Dinantikan di Indonesia

Inilah 5 alasan konser Coldplay menjadi paling dinanti di Indonesia yang merupakan konser pertama kali di tanah air tercinta. Simak selengkapnya.


Deretan Lagu Populer Billy Joel

1 hari lalu

1. Billy Joel Penyanyi 'Piano Man' ini memiliki catatan 7 lagunya bertengger di 5 teratas chat Hot 100 Billboard dan 3 lagu yang berada di puncak tangga lagu: 'We Didn't Start The Fire', 'It's Still Rock And Roll To Me' dan 'Tell Her About It'. Zimbio.com
Deretan Lagu Populer Billy Joel

Billy Joel musikus yang dijuluki Piano Man


Beredar Harga Tiket Konser Coldplay di Jakarta, Promotor Beri Peringatan: Itu Bukan Informasi Resmi

1 hari lalu

Chris Martin, Vokalis grup musik Coldplay saat tampil bersama grup musiknya di penutupan ajang London Paralympic Games 2012 di stadium Olympic di London, Inggris (9 September 2012). (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
Beredar Harga Tiket Konser Coldplay di Jakarta, Promotor Beri Peringatan: Itu Bukan Informasi Resmi

Promotor menegaskan informasi harga tiket dan denah konser Coldplay di Jakarta yang beredar saat ini bukanlah resmi dari mereka.