3 Lirik Lagu Hits Coldplay yang Sebaiknya Dihafal sebelum Nonton Konsernya

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Band asal Inggris, Coldplay, akan menyelenggarakan konser di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, pada 15 November 2023. Konser mereka kali ini bertajuk Music of The Spheres World Tour 2023.
Setidaknya ada tiga lagu hits yang sering dibawakan band yang dijuluki The Most Successful Band of the 21st Century ini dalam setiap konsernya. Lagu itu adalah Viva la Vida, Fix You, dan Yellow.
Karena itu, sebelum nonton konsernya, persiapkan diri dengan menghafal tiga lirik lagu Coldplay tersebut. Berikut liriknya:
1. Yellow (2000)
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
And everything you do
Yeah, they were all yellow
I came along
I wrote a song for you
And all the things you do
And it was called Yellow
So then I took my turn
Oh, what a thing to have done
And it was all yellow
Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones
Turn into something beautiful
And you know, you know I love you so
You know I love you so
I swam across
I jumped across for you
Oh, what a thing to do
'Cause you were all yellow
I drew a line
I drew a line for you
Oh, what a thing to do
And it was all yellow
And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones
Turn into something beautiful
And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry
For you, I'd bleed myself dry
It's true
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
And all the things that you do
2. Fix You (2005)
When you try your best but you don't succeed
When you get what you want but not what you need
When you feel so tired but you can't sleep
Stuck in reverse
And the tears come streaming down your face
When you lose something you can't replace
When you love someone but it goes to waste
Could it be worse?
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
And high up above or down below
When you're too in love to let it go
But if you never try you'll never know
Just what you're worth
Tears stream down your face
when you lose something you cannot replace
Tears stream down your face
And I
Tears stream down your face
I promise you I will learn from my mistakes
Tears stream down your face
And I
3. The Scientist (2001)
Come up to meet you, tell you I'm sorry
You don't know how lovely you are
I had to find you, tell you I need you
And tell you I set you apart
Tell me your secrets, and ask me your questions
Oh, let's go back to the start
Running in circles, chasing our tails
Heads on a science apart
Nobody said it was easy
Oh It's such a shame for us to part
Nobody said it was easy
No one ever said it would be this hard
Oh take me back to the start
I was just guessing at numbers and figures
Pulling the puzzles apart
Questions of science, science and progress
Do not speak as loud as my heart
So tell me you love me, come back and haunt me
Oh, and I rush to the start
Running in circles, chasing our tails
Coming back as we are
Nobody said it was easy
Oh It's such a shame for us to part
Nobody said it was easy
No one ever said it would be this hard
Oh take me back to the start
Ooooohhhhhhh [x4]
