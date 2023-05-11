3 Lirik Lagu Hits Coldplay yang Sebaiknya Dihafal sebelum Nonton Konsernya

Iklan

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Band asal Inggris, Coldplay, akan menyelenggarakan konser di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta, pada 15 November 2023. Konser mereka kali ini bertajuk Music of The Spheres World Tour 2023.

Setidaknya ada tiga lagu hits yang sering dibawakan band yang dijuluki The Most Successful Band of the 21st Century ini dalam setiap konsernya. Lagu itu adalah Viva la Vida, Fix You, dan Yellow.

Karena itu, sebelum nonton konsernya, persiapkan diri dengan menghafal tiga lirik lagu Coldplay tersebut. Berikut liriknya:

1. Yellow (2000)

Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

And everything you do

Yeah, they were all yellow

I came along

I wrote a song for you

And all the things you do

And it was called Yellow

So then I took my turn

Oh, what a thing to have done

And it was all yellow

Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, you know I love you so

You know I love you so

I swam across

I jumped across for you

Oh, what a thing to do

'Cause you were all yellow

I drew a line

I drew a line for you

Oh, what a thing to do

And it was all yellow

And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones

Turn into something beautiful

And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry

For you, I'd bleed myself dry

It's true

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine for you

Look how they shine

Look at the stars

Look how they shine for you

And all the things that you do

2. Fix You (2005)

When you try your best but you don't succeed

When you get what you want but not what you need

When you feel so tired but you can't sleep

Stuck in reverse

And the tears come streaming down your face

When you lose something you can't replace

When you love someone but it goes to waste

Could it be worse?

Lights will guide you home

And ignite your bones

And I will try to fix you

And high up above or down below

When you're too in love to let it go

But if you never try you'll never know

Just what you're worth

Tears stream down your face

when you lose something you cannot replace

Tears stream down your face

And I

Tears stream down your face

I promise you I will learn from my mistakes

Tears stream down your face

And I

3. The Scientist (2001)

Come up to meet you, tell you I'm sorry

You don't know how lovely you are

I had to find you, tell you I need you

And tell you I set you apart

Tell me your secrets, and ask me your questions

Oh, let's go back to the start

Running in circles, chasing our tails

Heads on a science apart

Nobody said it was easy

Oh It's such a shame for us to part

Nobody said it was easy

No one ever said it would be this hard

Oh take me back to the start

I was just guessing at numbers and figures

Pulling the puzzles apart

Questions of science, science and progress

Do not speak as loud as my heart

So tell me you love me, come back and haunt me

Oh, and I rush to the start

Running in circles, chasing our tails

Coming back as we are

Nobody said it was easy

Oh It's such a shame for us to part

Nobody said it was easy

No one ever said it would be this hard

Oh take me back to the start

Ooooohhhhhhh [x4]

