Profil Aktor Amerika Bruce Willis

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Setelah menerima diagnosis masalah kesehatan yang mempengaruhi kemampuan kognitif, Bruce Willis mundur dari dunia akting. Willis mengalami demensia frontotemporal. Bruce Willis aktor yang lahir Idar Oberstein, Jerman, pada 19 Maret 1955.
Willis dijuluki Bruno oleh teman-temannya, karena menyukai lelucon dan menyukai teater. Setelah lulus sekolah ia menjalani beberapa pekerjaan serabutan sebelum belajar teater di Montclair State University. Setelah itu, pindah ke New York City dan memulai aktingnya Off-Broadway di iklan televisi. Simak, profil Bruce Willis.
Mengenal Bruce Willis
Karier Willis dimulai ketika berperan sebagai detektif David Addison di acara TV hit Moonlighting tahun 1980-an. Selama kariernya, ia melakoni beragam film dari 1988 hingga 2022.
Selain menjajaki dunia perfilman, Willis juga terjun dalam pekerjaan pengisi suara, salah satunya di The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019). Ia juga membintangi trilogi aksi-thriller Detective Knight.
Mengutip Britannica, Willis memutuskan untuk tak melanjutkan kariernya berakting sejak 2022. Ia menerima diagnosis mengalami afasia, kelainan yang mengganggu ekspresi dan komunikasi bahasa. Tahun berikutnya Willis menerima diagnosis demensia frontotemporal.
Willis pernah meraih penghargaan atas kontribusinya di bidang seni dan hiburan. Mengutip IMDb, Willis pernah dinobatkan sebagai Man of the Year oleh Hasty Pudding Theatricals Universitas Harvard, Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters. Ia juga dianugerahi bintang di Hollywood Walk of Fame dan Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters.
Filmografi
- Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women (1978)
- The First Deadly Sin (1980)
- Prince of the City (1981)
- The Verdict (1982)
- Blind Date (1987)
- Sunset (1988)
- Die Hard
- In Country (1989)
- Look Who's Talking
- That's Adequate
- Die Hard 2 (1990)
- Look Who's Talking Too
- The Bonfire of the Vanitie
- Mortal Thoughts (1991)
- Hudson Hawk
- Billy Bathgate
- The Last Boy Scout
- The Player (1992)
- Death Becomes Her
- Loaded Weapon 1 (1993)
- Striking Distance
- Color of Night (1994)
- North
- Pulp Fiction
- Nobody's Fool
- Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)
- Happy Smile Devil
- Four Rooms
- 12 Monkeys
- Last Man Standing (1996)
- Beavis and Butt-Head Do America
- Tom God Freeze Hold (1997)
- The Fifth Element
- The Puzzle Place Movie
- Doom Halloween Treats
- Clifford Furry Boy
- The Jackal
- Mercury Rising (1998)
- Armageddon
- Franky Goes to Hollywood
- The Siege
- Nuts for Squirrel
- Breakfast of Champions (1999)
- The Sixth Sense
- Sinbad: Could Finding Cody 2
- The Story of Us
- The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
- Unbreakable
- Bandits (2001)
- Hart's War (2002)
- The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
- Grand Champion
- Tears of the Sun (2003)
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle
- The Whole Ten Yards (2004)
- Ocean's Twelve
- Hostage (2005)
- Sin City
- Alpha Dog (2006)
- 16 Blocks
- Fast Food Nation
- Lucky Number Slevin
- The Hip Hop Project
- Over the Hedge
- Hammy's Boomerang Adventure
- The Astronaut Farmer
- Perfect Stranger (2007)
- Grindhouse: Planet Terror
- Nancy Drew
- Live Free or Die Hard
- What Just Happened (2008)
- Assassination of a High School President
- Surrogates (2009)
- Cop Out (2010)
- The Expendables
- Red
- Set Up (2011)
- Catch
- The Black Mamba
- Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
- Lay the Favorite
- The Expendables 2
- The Cold Light of Day
- Looper
- Fire with Fire
- A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- Red 2
- Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)
- The Prince
- Vice (2015)
- Rock the Kasbah
- Extraction
- Precious Cargo (2016)
- Marauders
- Split
- Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)
- First Kill
- Acts of Violence (2018)
- Death Wish
- Air Strike
- Reprisal
- Glass (2019)
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- Motherless Brooklyn
- 10 Minutes Gone
- Trauma Center
Diskografi
- The Return of Bruno (1987)
- If It Don't Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger (1989)
- Classic Bruce Willis: The Universal Masters Collection (2001)
