Profil Aktor Amerika Bruce Willis

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Setelah menerima diagnosis masalah kesehatan yang mempengaruhi kemampuan kognitif, Bruce Willis mundur dari dunia akting. Willis mengalami demensia frontotemporal. Bruce Willis aktor yang lahir Idar Oberstein, Jerman, pada 19 Maret 1955.

Willis dijuluki Bruno oleh teman-temannya, karena menyukai lelucon dan menyukai teater. Setelah lulus sekolah ia menjalani beberapa pekerjaan serabutan sebelum belajar teater di Montclair State University. Setelah itu, pindah ke New York City dan memulai aktingnya Off-Broadway di iklan televisi. Simak, profil Bruce Willis.

Mengenal Bruce Willis

Karier Willis dimulai ketika berperan sebagai detektif David Addison di acara TV hit Moonlighting tahun 1980-an. Selama kariernya, ia melakoni beragam film dari 1988 hingga 2022.

Selain menjajaki dunia perfilman, Willis juga terjun dalam pekerjaan pengisi suara, salah satunya di The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019). Ia juga membintangi trilogi aksi-thriller Detective Knight.

Mengutip Britannica, Willis memutuskan untuk tak melanjutkan kariernya berakting sejak 2022. Ia menerima diagnosis mengalami afasia, kelainan yang mengganggu ekspresi dan komunikasi bahasa. Tahun berikutnya Willis menerima diagnosis demensia frontotemporal.

Willis pernah meraih penghargaan atas kontribusinya di bidang seni dan hiburan. Mengutip IMDb, Willis pernah dinobatkan sebagai Man of the Year oleh Hasty Pudding Theatricals Universitas Harvard, Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters. Ia juga dianugerahi bintang di Hollywood Walk of Fame dan Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters.

Filmografi

Ziegfeld: The Man and His Women (1978)

The First Deadly Sin (1980)

Prince of the City (1981)

The Verdict (1982)

Blind Date (1987)



Sunset (1988)

Die Hard

In Country (1989)

Look Who's Talking

That's Adequate

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Look Who's Talking Too

The Bonfire of the Vanitie

Mortal Thoughts (1991)

Hudson Hawk

Billy Bathgate

The Last Boy Scout

The Player (1992)

Death Becomes Her

Loaded Weapon 1 (1993)

Striking Distance

Color of Night (1994)

North

Pulp Fiction

Nobody's Fool



Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Happy Smile Devil

Four Rooms

12 Monkeys



Last Man Standing (1996)

Beavis and Butt-Head Do America



Tom God Freeze Hold (1997)

The Fifth Element

The Puzzle Place Movie

Doom Halloween Treats

Clifford Furry Boy

The Jackal

Mercury Rising (1998)

Armageddon

Franky Goes to Hollywood

The Siege

Nuts for Squirrel





Breakfast of Champions (1999)

The Sixth Sense

Sinbad: Could Finding Cody 2

The Story of Us





The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Unbreakable





Bandits (2001)





Hart's War (2002)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

Grand Champion





Tears of the Sun (2003)

Rugrats Go Wild

Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle





The Whole Ten Yards (2004)

Ocean's Twelve





Hostage (2005)

Sin City

Alpha Dog (2006)

16 Blocks

Fast Food Nation

Lucky Number Slevin

The Hip Hop Project

Over the Hedge

Hammy's Boomerang Adventure

The Astronaut Farmer

Perfect Stranger (2007)

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

Nancy Drew

Live Free or Die Hard





What Just Happened (2008)

Assassination of a High School President





Surrogates (2009)



Cop Out (2010)

The Expendables

Red





Set Up (2011)

Catch

The Black Mamba

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Lay the Favorite

The Expendables 2

The Cold Light of Day

Looper

Fire with Fire





A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Red 2

Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014)

The Prince





Vice (2015)

Rock the Kasbah

Extraction





Precious Cargo (2016)

Marauders

Split

Once Upon a Time in Venice (2017)

First Kill





Acts of Violence (2018)

Death Wish

Air Strike

Reprisal





Glass (2019)

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Motherless Brooklyn

10 Minutes Gone

Trauma Center





Diskografi

The Return of Bruno (1987)

If It Don't Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger (1989)

Classic Bruce Willis: The Universal Masters Collection (2001)

