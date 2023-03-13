 "

Daftar Pemenang Oscar 2023, Everything Everywhere All at Once Raih Piala Terbanyak

Reporter

Editor

Marvela

Poster film Everything Everywhere All at Once yang dibintangi Michelle Yeoh. Foto: Instagram/@michelleyeoh_official
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Academy Awards ke-95 telah digelar di Dolby Theatre, Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, Amerika Serikat pada Minggu malam, 12 Maret 2023 waktu setempat. Film Everything Everywhere All at Once mendominasi sebagai peraih penghargaan Oscar 2023 terbanyak.

Film yang bercerita tentang pemilik usaha laundry Tionghoa-Amerika yang bergulat dengan audit RS dan para penyerang dari antar dimensi itu mendapatkan 7 penghargaan, termasuk Best Picture atau Film Terbaik. Sementara, All Quiet on the Western Front, sebuah adaptasi dari novel Erich Maria Remarque tentang kehidupan saat Perang Dunia I, meraih 4 penghargaan termasuk Film Internasional Terbaik.

Daftar Pemenang Oscar 2023

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Actress: Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Lead Actor: Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Best Director: Daniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Film Editing: Everything Everywhere All at Once - Paul Rogers

Best Original Song: Naatu Naatu dari RRR - musik oleh M.M. Keeravaani, lirik oleh Chandrabose

Best Sound: Top Gun: Maverick - Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, dan Mark Taylor

Best Adapted Screenplay: Women Talking - Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: The Way of Water - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, dan Daniel Barrett

Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front - production design oleh Christian M. Goldbeck, set decoration oleh Ernestine Hipper

Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - Charlie Mackesy dan Matthew Freud

Best Documentary Short Film: The Elephant Whisperers - Kartiki Gonsalves dan Guneet Monga

Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Jerman)

Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Ruth E. Carter

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale - Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, dan Anne Marie Bradley

Best Cinematography: All Quiet on the Western Front - James Friend

Best Live Action Short: An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley dan Ross White

Best Documentary Feature Film: Navalny - Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, dan Shane Boris

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, dan Alex Bulkley

