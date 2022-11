Kumpulan Kata-kata Bijak Populer untuk Motivasi Hidup dari Tokoh dan Film

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Kehidupan terkadang tak berjalan sesuai dengan yang diharapkan. Ada kalanya, kita membutuhkan quotes atau kata-kata bijak penuh makna sebagai penyemangat. Nah, berikut ini sekumpulan kata-kata bijak yang memotivasi kehidupan.

If they don't like you for being yourselves, be yourselves even more - Taylor Swift.

Knowledge will give power, but characters give respect - Bruce Lee.

If you love life truly, don't waste time. Because time is what life is made of - Bruce Lee.

We can truly succeed only at something we're willing to fail. If we're unwilling to fail, we're unwilling to succeed - Mark Manson.

Don't hope for life without problems. There isn't such a thing. Instead, hope for a life full of good problems - Mark Manson.

You are not what happened to you, you are what you choose to become after what happened to you - Selena Gomez.

There are always going to be bad things. But, you can write it down and make a song out of it - Billie Eilish.

A winner is a dreamer who never gives up - Nelson Mandela.

Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, knowing that one day someone might do the same for you - Princess Diana.