Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2022, Didominasi The Power of the Dog

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) selaku penyelenggara Academy Award ke-94 mengumumkan daftar nominasi yang akan bersaing meraih Piala Oscar 2022 di Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre pada Minggu, 27 Maret 2022. Film The Power of the Dog mendominasi dengan meraih 12 nominasi.

    The Power of the Dog tayang perdana di Festival Film Internasional Venesia ke-78 pada September 2021 lalu. Film ini masuk nominasi Film Terbaik, Sutradara Terbaik, hingga Aktor Utama Terbaik untuk Benedict Cumberbatch di Academy Award ke-94.

    Sementara, Dune menjadi film kedua yang mendapatkan nominasi terbanyak dengan total 10, termasuk Film Terbaik, Editing Terbaik, Skenario Adaptasi Terbaik, dan Sinematoagrafi Terbaik. Film West Side Story dan Belfast meraih tujuh nominasi, serta King Richard mendapatkan enam kategori.

    Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Piala Oscar 2022:

    Film Terbaik
    Belfast
    CODA
    Don’t Look Up
    Drive My Car
    Dune
    King Richard
    Licorice Pizza
    Nightmare Alley
    The Power of the Dog
    West Side Story

    Sutradara Terbaik
    Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
    Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
    Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
    Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
    Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

    Aktris Utama Terbaik
    Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
    Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
    Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
    Kristen Stewart - Spencer

    Aktor Utama Terbaik
    Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
    Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
    Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom!
    Will Smith - King Richard
    Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

    Aktris Pendukung Terbaik
    Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
    Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
    Judi Dench - Belfast
    Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
    Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

    Aktor Pendukung Terbaik
    Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
    Troy Kotsur - CODA
    Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
    J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
    Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

    Film Animasi Pendek Terbaik
    Affairs of the Art
    Bestia
    Boxballet
    Robin Robin
    The Windshield Wiper

    Film Aksi Pendek Terbaik
    Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
    The Dress
    The Long Goodbye
    On My Mind
    Please Hold

    Film Animasi Feature Terbaik
    Encanto
    Flee
    Luca
    The Mitchells vs. The Machines
    Raya and the Last Dragon

    Film Dokumenter Feature Terbaik
    Ascension
    Attica
    Flee
    Summer of Soul
    Writing With Fire

    Film Dokumenter Pendek Terbaik
    Audible
    Lead Me Home
    The Queen of Basketball
    Three Songs for Benazir

    Editing Terbaik
    Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin
    Dune - Joe Walker
    King Richard - Pamela Martin
    The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
    Tick, Tick… Boom! - Myron Kerstein dan Andrew Weisblum

    Desain Kostum Terbaik
    Cruella - Jenny Beavan
    Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
    Dune - Jacqueline West
    Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
    West Side Story - Paul Tazewell

    Tata Rias dan Rambut Terbaik
    The Eyes of Tammy Faye
    House of Gucci
    Coming 2 America
    Cruella
    Dune

    Sound Terbaik
    Belfast
    Dune
    No Time to Die
    The Power of the Dog
    West Side Story

    Original Score Terbaik
    Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell
    Dune - Hans Zimmer
    Encanto - Germaine Franco
    Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
    The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

    Skenario Adaptasi Terbaik
    CODA - Sian Heder
    Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe
    Dune - Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve
    The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
    The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

    Skenario Asli Terbaik
    Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
    Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay dan David Sirota
    Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
    King Richard - Zach Baylin
    The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt dan Joachim Trier

    Lagu Original Terbaik
    Be Alive - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter dan Darius Scott (King Richard)
    Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
    Down to Joy - Van Morrison (Belfast)
    No Time to Die - Billie Eilish dan Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
    Somehow You Do - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

    Sinematoagrafi Terbaik
    Dune - Greig Fraser
    Nightmare Alley - Dan Lausten
    The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
    The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
    West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

    Film Internasional Terbaik
    Drive My Car - Japan
    Flee - Denmark
    The Hand of God - Italy
    Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan
    The Worst Person in the World - Norway

    Desain Produksi Terbaik
    Dune - Zsuzsanna Sipos dan Patrice Vermette
    Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau
    The Power of the Dog - Grant Major & Amber Richards
    The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant dan Nancy Haigh
    West Side Story - Rena DeAngelo dan Adam Stockhausen

    Efek Visual Terbaik
    Dune
    Free Guy
    Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
    No Time to Die
    Spider-Man: No Way Home

