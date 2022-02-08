Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2022, Didominasi The Power of the Dog

The Power of the Dog. (Instagram/@powerofthedogfilm).

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) selaku penyelenggara Academy Award ke-94 mengumumkan daftar nominasi yang akan bersaing meraih Piala Oscar 2022 di Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre pada Minggu, 27 Maret 2022. Film The Power of the Dog mendominasi dengan meraih 12 nominasi.

The Power of the Dog tayang perdana di Festival Film Internasional Venesia ke-78 pada September 2021 lalu. Film ini masuk nominasi Film Terbaik, Sutradara Terbaik, hingga Aktor Utama Terbaik untuk Benedict Cumberbatch di Academy Award ke-94.

Sementara, Dune menjadi film kedua yang mendapatkan nominasi terbanyak dengan total 10, termasuk Film Terbaik, Editing Terbaik, Skenario Adaptasi Terbaik, dan Sinematoagrafi Terbaik. Film West Side Story dan Belfast meraih tujuh nominasi, serta King Richard mendapatkan enam kategori.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Piala Oscar 2022:

Film Terbaik

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Sutradara Terbaik

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Aktris Utama Terbaik

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Aktor Utama Terbaik

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Aktris Pendukung Terbaik

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Judi Dench - Belfast

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Aktor Pendukung Terbaik

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Film Animasi Pendek Terbaik

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Film Aksi Pendek Terbaik

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Film Animasi Feature Terbaik

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Film Dokumenter Feature Terbaik

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Film Dokumenter Pendek Terbaik

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

Editing Terbaik

Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin

Dune - Joe Walker

King Richard - Pamela Martin

The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras

Tick, Tick… Boom! - Myron Kerstein dan Andrew Weisblum

Desain Kostum Terbaik

Cruella - Jenny Beavan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune - Jacqueline West

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira

West Side Story - Paul Tazewell

Tata Rias dan Rambut Terbaik

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Sound Terbaik

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Original Score Terbaik

Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell

Dune - Hans Zimmer

Encanto - Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Skenario Adaptasi Terbaik

CODA - Sian Heder

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe

Dune - Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Skenario Asli Terbaik

Belfast - Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay dan David Sirota

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

King Richard - Zach Baylin

The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt dan Joachim Trier

Lagu Original Terbaik

Be Alive - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter dan Darius Scott (King Richard)

Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy - Van Morrison (Belfast)

No Time to Die - Billie Eilish dan Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

Somehow You Do - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Sinematoagrafi Terbaik

Dune - Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley - Dan Lausten

The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski

Film Internasional Terbaik

Drive My Car - Japan

Flee - Denmark

The Hand of God - Italy

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan

The Worst Person in the World - Norway

Desain Produksi Terbaik

Dune - Zsuzsanna Sipos dan Patrice Vermette

Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog - Grant Major & Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant dan Nancy Haigh

West Side Story - Rena DeAngelo dan Adam Stockhausen

Efek Visual Terbaik

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

