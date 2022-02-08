Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2022, Didominasi The Power of the Dog

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) selaku penyelenggara Academy Award ke-94 mengumumkan daftar nominasi yang akan bersaing meraih Piala Oscar 2022 di Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre pada Minggu, 27 Maret 2022. Film The Power of the Dog mendominasi dengan meraih 12 nominasi.
The Power of the Dog tayang perdana di Festival Film Internasional Venesia ke-78 pada September 2021 lalu. Film ini masuk nominasi Film Terbaik, Sutradara Terbaik, hingga Aktor Utama Terbaik untuk Benedict Cumberbatch di Academy Award ke-94.
Sementara, Dune menjadi film kedua yang mendapatkan nominasi terbanyak dengan total 10, termasuk Film Terbaik, Editing Terbaik, Skenario Adaptasi Terbaik, dan Sinematoagrafi Terbaik. Film West Side Story dan Belfast meraih tujuh nominasi, serta King Richard mendapatkan enam kategori.
Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Piala Oscar 2022:
Film Terbaik
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Sutradara Terbaik
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Aktris Utama Terbaik
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Aktor Utama Terbaik
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Aktris Pendukung Terbaik
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Judi Dench - Belfast
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Aktor Pendukung Terbaik
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Film Animasi Pendek Terbaik
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Film Aksi Pendek Terbaik
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Film Animasi Feature Terbaik
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Film Dokumenter Feature Terbaik
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Film Dokumenter Pendek Terbaik
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
Editing Terbaik
Don’t Look Up - Hank Corwin
Dune - Joe Walker
King Richard - Pamela Martin
The Power of the Dog - Peter Sciberras
Tick, Tick… Boom! - Myron Kerstein dan Andrew Weisblum
Desain Kostum Terbaik
Cruella - Jenny Beavan
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune - Jacqueline West
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
Tata Rias dan Rambut Terbaik
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Sound Terbaik
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Original Score Terbaik
Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell
Dune - Hans Zimmer
Encanto - Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Skenario Adaptasi Terbaik
CODA - Sian Heder
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe
Dune - Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Skenario Asli Terbaik
Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay dan David Sirota
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
King Richard - Zach Baylin
The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt dan Joachim Trier
Lagu Original Terbaik
Be Alive - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter dan Darius Scott (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas - Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
Down to Joy - Van Morrison (Belfast)
No Time to Die - Billie Eilish dan Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do - Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Sinematoagrafi Terbaik
Dune - Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Lausten
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story - Janusz Kaminski
Film Internasional Terbaik
Drive My Car - Japan
Flee - Denmark
The Hand of God - Italy
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom - Bhutan
The Worst Person in the World - Norway
Desain Produksi Terbaik
Dune - Zsuzsanna Sipos dan Patrice Vermette
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau
The Power of the Dog - Grant Major & Amber Richards
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Stefan Dechant dan Nancy Haigh
West Side Story - Rena DeAngelo dan Adam Stockhausen
Efek Visual Terbaik
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
