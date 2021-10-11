Senin, 11 Oktober 2021
Asal Mula Istilah I Don't Like Mondays dari Lagu Boomtown Rats, Ini Liriknya

S. Dian Andryanto

  Boomtown Rats. Wikipedia

    Boomtown Rats. Wikipedia

    TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Bagi sejumlah orang, hari Senin merupakan hari yang menyebalkan, karena di hari awal pekan ini mereka kembali menjalankan aktivitasnya setelah menikmati libur di hari Minggu. Namun, tahukah istilah I Don't Like Mondays atau I Hate Monday untuk menggambarkan betapa menyebalkannya hari Senin.

    Bagaimana asal muasal kata 'I Don't Like Monday'?

    Istilah 'I Hate Monday' atau 'I Don't Like Monday' populer setelah Boomtown Rats, sebuah Band Rock asal Irlandia membuat lagu berjudul 'I Don't Like Monday'.

    Boomtown Rats memiliki serangkaian hits di Irlandia dan di seluruh Inggris dari pertengahan 70-an hingga awal 80-an. Melansir dari Ultimateclassicrock.com, lagu mereka yang paling populer adalah "I Don't Like Mondays," terinspirasi oleh penembakan di sekolah yang dilakukan Brenda Spencer pada 29 Januari 1979.

    Brenda Spencer yang berusia 16 tahun yang pernah melakukan pencurian kecil serta perencanaan kekerasan melepaskan tembakan dari dalam rumahnya ke siswa Sekolah Dasar San Diego Grover Cleveland yang berada di seberang jalan. Ia menembakkan 30 butir amunisi dalam waktu 15 menit. Senjata api yang ia gunakan merupakan hadiah pemberian ayahnya untuk Natal.

    Perempuan 16 tahun tersebut telah memberi tahu teman sekelasnya seminggu sebelumnya bahwa dia "ingin melakukan sesuatu yang besar untuk tampil di TV," kemudian mengunci dirinya di rumah saat tim SWAT turun. Kebuntuan berlangsung hampir tujuh jam sebelum Spencer akhirnya menyerah.

    Seorang reporter dari San Diego Tribune pun menghubungi Brenda melalui telepon. Ia menjelaskan tindakannya dengan mengatakan, "Saya hanya melakukannya untuk bersenang-senang. Saya tidak suka hari Senin. Ini menghidupkan hari. Saya harus pergi sekarang. Saya menembak babi, saya pikir, dan saya ingin menembak. lagi. Aku terlalu bersenang-senang."

    Lagu 'I Don't Like Monday' ciptaan Boomtown Rats dirilis 6 bulan setelah kejadian tersebut dan sempat menduduki peringkat No. 1 di Inggris Raya. Beginilah liriknya:

    The silicon chip inside her head
    Gets switched to overload
    And nobody's gonna go to school today
    She's gonna make them stay at home
    And daddy doesn't understand it

    He always said she was good as gold
    And he can see no reasons
    'Cause there are no reasons
    What reason do you need to be shown?

    I don't like Mondays
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like Mondays
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like Mondays
    I wanna shoot the whole day down

    The Telex machine is kept so clean
    And it types to a waiting world
    Her mother feels so shocked, father's world is rocked
    And their thoughts turn to their own little girl

    Sweet sixteen, ain't that peachy keen
    Now it ain't so neat to admit defeat
    They can see no reasons
    'Cause there are no reasons
    What reasons do you need, oh oh oh oh?


    I don't like Mondays
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like Mondays
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like Mondays
    I wanna shoot the whole day down

    Down, down, shoot it all down

    And all the playing's stopped in the playground now
    She wants to play with the toys a while
    And school's out early and soon we be learning
    And the lesson today is how to die
    And then the bullhorn crackles and the captain tackles
    With the problems and the hows and whys

    And he can see no reasons
    'Cause there are no reasons
    What reason do you need to die, die, oh oh oh?

    The silicon chip inside her head
    Gets switched to overload
    And nobody's gonna go to school today
    She's gonna make them stay at home

    And daddy doesn't understand it
    He always said she was good as gold
    And he can see no reasons
    'Cause there are no reasons
    What reason do you need to be shown?


    I don't like Mondays
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like Mondays
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like
    I don't like
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like Mondays
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like
    I don't like
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like Mondays
    (Tell me why)
    I don't like Mondays
    I wanna shoot the whole day down
     
    VALMAI ALZENA KARLA 
    Baca: 5 Alasan Orang Membenci Hari Senin
     
