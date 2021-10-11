Asal Mula Istilah I Don't Like Mondays dari Lagu Boomtown Rats, Ini Liriknya

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Bagi sejumlah orang, hari Senin merupakan hari yang menyebalkan, karena di hari awal pekan ini mereka kembali menjalankan aktivitasnya setelah menikmati libur di hari Minggu. Namun, tahukah istilah I Don't Like Mondays atau I Hate Monday untuk menggambarkan betapa menyebalkannya hari Senin.

Bagaimana asal muasal kata 'I Don't Like Monday'?

Istilah 'I Hate Monday' atau 'I Don't Like Monday' populer setelah Boomtown Rats, sebuah Band Rock asal Irlandia membuat lagu berjudul 'I Don't Like Monday'.

Boomtown Rats memiliki serangkaian hits di Irlandia dan di seluruh Inggris dari pertengahan 70-an hingga awal 80-an. Melansir dari Ultimateclassicrock.com, lagu mereka yang paling populer adalah "I Don't Like Mondays," terinspirasi oleh penembakan di sekolah yang dilakukan Brenda Spencer pada 29 Januari 1979.

Brenda Spencer yang berusia 16 tahun yang pernah melakukan pencurian kecil serta perencanaan kekerasan melepaskan tembakan dari dalam rumahnya ke siswa Sekolah Dasar San Diego Grover Cleveland yang berada di seberang jalan. Ia menembakkan 30 butir amunisi dalam waktu 15 menit. Senjata api yang ia gunakan merupakan hadiah pemberian ayahnya untuk Natal.

Perempuan 16 tahun tersebut telah memberi tahu teman sekelasnya seminggu sebelumnya bahwa dia "ingin melakukan sesuatu yang besar untuk tampil di TV," kemudian mengunci dirinya di rumah saat tim SWAT turun. Kebuntuan berlangsung hampir tujuh jam sebelum Spencer akhirnya menyerah.

Seorang reporter dari San Diego Tribune pun menghubungi Brenda melalui telepon. Ia menjelaskan tindakannya dengan mengatakan, "Saya hanya melakukannya untuk bersenang-senang. Saya tidak suka hari Senin. Ini menghidupkan hari. Saya harus pergi sekarang. Saya menembak babi, saya pikir, dan saya ingin menembak. lagi. Aku terlalu bersenang-senang."

Lagu 'I Don't Like Monday' ciptaan Boomtown Rats dirilis 6 bulan setelah kejadian tersebut dan sempat menduduki peringkat No. 1 di Inggris Raya. Beginilah liriknya:



Gets switched to overload

And nobody's gonna go to school today

She's gonna make them stay at home

And daddy doesn't understand it The silicon chip inside her headGets switched to overloadAnd nobody's gonna go to school todayShe's gonna make them stay at homeAnd daddy doesn't understand it He always said she was good as gold

And he can see no reasons

'Cause there are no reasons

What reason do you need to be shown?

I don't like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don't like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don't like Mondays

I wanna shoot the whole day down



The Telex machine is kept so clean

And it types to a waiting world

Her mother feels so shocked, father's world is rocked

And their thoughts turn to their own little girl The Telex machine is kept so cleanAnd it types to a waiting worldHer mother feels so shocked, father's world is rockedAnd their thoughts turn to their own little girl Sweet sixteen, ain't that peachy keen

Now it ain't so neat to admit defeat

They can see no reasons

'Cause there are no reasons

What reasons do you need, oh oh oh oh?



I don't like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don't like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don't like Mondays

I wanna shoot the whole day down I don't like Mondays(Tell me why)I don't like Mondays(Tell me why)I don't like MondaysI wanna shoot the whole day down Down, down, shoot it all down



She wants to play with the toys a while

And school's out early and soon we be learning

And the lesson today is how to die

And then the bullhorn crackles and the captain tackles

With the problems and the hows and whys And all the playing's stopped in the playground nowShe wants to play with the toys a whileAnd school's out early and soon we be learningAnd the lesson today is how to dieAnd then the bullhorn crackles and the captain tacklesWith the problems and the hows and whys And he can see no reasons

'Cause there are no reasons

What reason do you need to die, die, oh oh oh?



Gets switched to overload

And nobody's gonna go to school today

She's gonna make them stay at home The silicon chip inside her headGets switched to overloadAnd nobody's gonna go to school todayShe's gonna make them stay at home And daddy doesn't understand it

He always said she was good as gold

And he can see no reasons

'Cause there are no reasons

What reason do you need to be shown?



I don't like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don't like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don't like

I don't like

(Tell me why)

I don't like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don't like

I don't like

(Tell me why)

I don't like Mondays

(Tell me why)

I don't like Mondays

I wanna shoot the whole day down

VALMAI ALZENA KARLA