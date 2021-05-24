Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2021, The Weeknd Mendominasi

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Billboard Music Awards atau BBMA 2021 berlangsung di Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat, pada Minggu, 23 Mei 2021 pukul 20.00 waktu setempat atau Senin, 24 Mei 2021 waktu Indonesia.
Penyanyi The Weeknd berhasil mendominasi penghargaan bergengsi bagi musisi dunia ini dengan membawa pulang sepuluh penghargaan. Pria asal Kanada itu menjadi artis yang masuk dalam nominasi terbanyak BBMA tahun ini dengan total 16 kategori.
The Weeknd memenangkan kategori Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, dan Top R&B Album. Untuk lagu Blinding Lights, The Weeknd berhasil menang dalam katergori Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar, Top Radio Song dan Top R&B Song.
Selain The Weeknd, kelompok vokal asal Korea Selatan, BTS meraih empat penghargaan di BBMA 2021. Empat penghargaan yang mereka dapatkan adalah Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, dan Top Selling Song - Dynamite. BTS tercatat sudah lima kali berturut-turut mendapatkan predikat sebagai Top Social Artist di BBMA.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2021 dikutip dari laman Billboard, Senin, 24 Mei 2021:
Top Artist: The Weeknd
Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS
Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
Album Awards
Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top R&B Album: The Weeknd - After Hours
Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to My Downfall
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga - Chromatica
Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood - My Gift
Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music - Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
Song Awards
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Top Selling Song: BTS - Dynamite
Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR
Top Radio Song: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I Hope
Top R&B Song: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett - I Hope
Top Rock Song: AJR - Bang!
Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - Dákiti
Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake - Graves Into Gardens
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott - Wash Us In The Blood
Nominasi dan pemenang Billboard Music Awards ditentukan berdasarkan penjualan album dan lagu, streaming, pemutaran radio, tur, dan keterlibatan sosial yang dilacak oleh Billboard dan mitra datanya. Tahun ini penghargaan didasarkan pada periode tangga lagu mulai 21 Maret 2020 hingga 3 April 2021. Kategori pilihan penggemar tahun ini termasuk Top Social Artist dan Top Collaboration.
