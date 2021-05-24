Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2021, The Weeknd Mendominasi

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Billboard Music Awards atau BBMA 2021 berlangsung di Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California, Amerika Serikat, pada Minggu, 23 Mei 2021 pukul 20.00 waktu setempat atau Senin, 24 Mei 2021 waktu Indonesia.

Penyanyi The Weeknd berhasil mendominasi penghargaan bergengsi bagi musisi dunia ini dengan membawa pulang sepuluh penghargaan. Pria asal Kanada itu menjadi artis yang masuk dalam nominasi terbanyak BBMA tahun ini dengan total 16 kategori.

The Weeknd memenangkan kategori Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, dan Top R&B Album. Untuk lagu Blinding Lights, The Weeknd berhasil menang dalam katergori Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar, Top Radio Song dan Top R&B Song.

Selain The Weeknd, kelompok vokal asal Korea Selatan, BTS meraih empat penghargaan di BBMA 2021. Empat penghargaan yang mereka dapatkan adalah Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, dan Top Selling Song - Dynamite. BTS tercatat sudah lima kali berturut-turut mendapatkan predikat sebagai Top Social Artist di BBMA.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Billboard Music Awards 2021 dikutip dari laman Billboard, Senin, 24 Mei 2021:

Top Artist: The Weeknd

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd - After Hours

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga - Chromatica

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood - My Gift

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music - Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Top Selling Song: BTS - Dynamite

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I Hope

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett - I Hope

Top Rock Song: AJR - Bang!

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez - Dákiti

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake - Graves Into Gardens

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott - Wash Us In The Blood

Nominasi dan pemenang Billboard Music Awards ditentukan berdasarkan penjualan album dan lagu, streaming, pemutaran radio, tur, dan keterlibatan sosial yang dilacak oleh Billboard dan mitra datanya. Tahun ini penghargaan didasarkan pada periode tangga lagu mulai 21 Maret 2020 hingga 3 April 2021. Kategori pilihan penggemar tahun ini termasuk Top Social Artist dan Top Collaboration.

