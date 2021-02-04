Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Golden Globe 2021, Siapa yang Anda Jagokan?

Selebriti Emma Corrin memerankan karakter Putri Diana dalam serial The Crown season 4. Serial ini mendapatkan kritik karena menggambarkan perceraian Diana dengan Pangeran Charles yang dianggap terlalu berlebihan. (Dok. Left Bank Pictures via Imdb)

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Golden Globe Awards ke-78 dijadwalkan akan digelar pada 28 Februari dan akan ditampilkan di saluran televisi Amerika Serikat NBC.

Amy Poehler dan Tina Fey akan kembali menjadi pembawa acara, di mana mereka pernah didapuk jadi pembawa acara tersebut pada 2015.

Golden Globe biasanya berlangsung pada bulan Januari. Hollywood Foreign Press Association, yang memberikan penghargaan, menunda upacara hingga Februari tahun ini, dengan alasan pandemi virus corona.

Layanan streaming, termasuk Netflix dan Amazon, mendominasi daftar nominasi tahun ini, baik dengan film produksi mereka sendiri - seperti "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" dan "One Night in Miami," yang tidak akan bergantung pada bioskop terbuka untuk menemukan bola mata bahkan selama satu tahun standar - dan dengan film yang dibeli perusahaan streaming dari studio tradisional, termasuk "The Trial of the Chicago 7" karya Aaron Sorkin.

Layanan streaming juga berhasil dalam kategori televisi: hit Netflix seperti The Queen's Gambit tidak diragukan lagi diuntungkan karena memiliki penonton setia selama setahun terakhir.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Golden Globe 2021 dikutip dari New York Times pada Kamis:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"The Father"

"Mank"

“Nomadland”

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Regina King, "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson, "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

James Corden, "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Dev Patel, "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things"

Bill Murray, "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher, "Mank"

Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, "The Father"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, "The Midnight Sky"

Ludwig Göransson, "Tenet"

James Newton Howard, "News of the World"

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, "Mank"

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, "Soul"

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Fight for You," "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Hear My Voice," "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"Io Sì (Seen)," "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now," "One Night in Miami"

"Tigress & Tweed," "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

"Another Round"

"La Llorona"

"The Life Ahead"

"Minari"

"Two of Us"

Best Television Series, Drama

"The Crown"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Great"

"Schitt’s Creek"

"Ted Lasso"

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

"Normal People"

"The Queen’s Gambit"

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Jane Levy, "Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist"

Catherine O’Hara, "Schitt’s Creek"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

